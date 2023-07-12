Dozens of beer, wine samples at Fraze Pavilion’s Sips and Suds Friday

Tasting and tunes is at the center of the Fraze Pavilion’s new Sips and Suds festival happening July 14.

Friday evening’s festivities features a beer and wine tasting event for guests 21 and over, but the whole family is invited to enjoy a free festival and live music in the park, according to organizers.

Shannon Clark and the Sugar will take to the stage at 6:30 p.m. The country band from Greenville’s new album comes out Thursday, July 13 just ahead of the show at Fraze Pavilion. The band will be followed by Eaton band The Growlers at 8:30 p.m.

Twenty-five wines from vineyards around the country and the world, including California, Washington, Italy, France, New Zealand and Argentina, will be available during the tasting. Ceretto Moscato D’Asti, Kim Crawford Rose, Meiomi Pinot Noir and Chateau Magrez Du Parc Bordeaux are among the list of sips.

For beer enjoyers, 25 different suds will be poured at the festival featuring ales, lagers, wheats, India pale ales, stouts, porters, dubbels, sours and ciders. Ohio favorites including Cincinnati’s Rhinegeist Brewery and Springfield’s Mother Stewart’s Brewing are among the offerings.

The tasting portion of the evening is a ticketed event. Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $35 per person or $40 per person if purchased at the event.

Fraze Pavilion is home to a series of free summer festivals for the Kettering community. Upcoming events include Art on the Commons, an arts and culture fair slated Aug. 13 organized by the Rosewood Arts Center, Bacon Fest 2023, celebrating all things bacon Aug. 19, and EcoFEST on Sept. 16.

For more information on Sips and Suds and other Fraze events, visit https://fraze.com/category/concerts-and-events/free-festivals/.