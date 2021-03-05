Femme Aid Collaborative to launch product-donations drive on International Women’s Day

Femme Aid Collaborative has collected and distributed over 750,000 period products over the past two years.

“One of the greatest needs for women, when struggling financially, is feminine hygiene products,” organizers at the Miami Valley Immigration Coalition COVID Relief Team said. “Many women will sacrifice their own needs to ensure that their family is taken care of. This is especially true when so many families have lost work due to COVID. Having access to feminine hygiene products brings relief and some feeling of normalcy to the women we are serving.”

Femme Aid Collaborative is calling on other organizations and local companies to serve as collection sites and for individuals who would like to host a socially distanced product drive. Contact FemmeAid19@gmail.com for more information. People can also donate money to “The Dayton Foundation’s Femme Aid fund #8298″ online at www.daytonfoundation.org.

All donation proceeds go to purchasing menstrual hygiene products.