Festival all about pretzels returns to Germantown this weekend

The 43rd annual Germantown Pretzel Festival is returning to Veteran’s Memorial Park this weekend with more vendors, live music, entertainment and lots of different types of pretzels.

The festival was founded in 1980 by Lester Peck, who had a vision to create a German-themed festival for the community. Susan Miller, president of the festival, said his family has had a pretzel booth at the festival ever since.

This year, the festival will have 140 vendors, compared to 111 last year. There will be many craft vendors featuring everything from metal work and jewelry to tumblers and candles. Food vendors will have soft pretzels, pretzel candy, pretzel desserts, pretzels on a stick and much more. Pretzel-inspired items will compete in a Pretzel Contest at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Other entertainment options include the crowning of the Pretzel Festival Queen and Princess, rides, local dance group performances, karaoke and live music. The headliner on Saturday night is “Yours For The Taking” starting at 7 p.m. The festival will have two stages of entertainment this year instead of one, Miller said.

Another change to the festival is the location of the beer garden. In previous years there was a beer garden at the library, but this year there will be a beer truck at the park.

As the festival nears, Miller said she is excited to see everyone enjoying the festivities.

“I like seeing people have fun,” Miller said. “It’s nice to sit and see people get excited about things.”

HOW TO GO

What: Germantown Pretzel Festival

When: Sept. 23-24; Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from noon-6 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W Warren St, Germantown

Cost: Free

More info: www.germantownpretzelfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.