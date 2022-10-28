GET ACTIVE: Foxtrot your way to fitness at Dayton Ballroom Dance Club

Regular participation in activities like ballroom dancing can lead to increased confidence and reduced stress levels. Research has indicated a relationship between enhanced memory, focus and mental acuity for dancers who are put through their paces regularly.

And the camaraderie and friendships are priceless.

“It’s wholesome fun and a great place to meet people,” Gloria Youngblood said.

Youngblood’s husband Rick bought her a ballroom dancing package as a birthday present five years ago and the Beavercreek couple has been dancing regularly ever since.

“We enjoy the time together and we’ve met a lot of nice people here,” Rick said.

While the Youngbloods attend the Monday night classes as a couple, having a partner is not a prerequisite. Many singles attend the weekly sessions and always have someone to dance with at Arbor Hall. Some, like Yvonne Porter of Huber Heights, have even found a true partner while waltzing. She and Bud Bell met through the Dayton Ballroom Dance Club in 2014 and are now partners on and off the dance floor.

“We had different dance partners in the beginning, he actually had a few,” Porter said with a smile.

“I love ballroom dance,” Bell said. “We all do.”

Dayton Ballroom Dance Club

What: A club designed to offer ballroom dance instruction and social dancing opportunities to members and non-members of all experience levels.

When: Lessons held weekly on Mondays starting at 7:30 p.m. with open dance from 9:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lessons available for beginners, intermediate and experienced dancers.

Where: Arbor Hall, 2150 Arbor Blvd., Dayton

Info: Visit www.daytonballroom.org