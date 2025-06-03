Hall of Fame auctioneer is 2025 Holiday at Home grand marshal

Theme for Labor Day weekend event is ‘going country.’
Doug Sorrell on his horse Billy Ray and dressed as one-eyed sheriff Rooster Cogburn portrayed in film by John Wayne and Jeff Bridges. He was named the 2025 Holiday at Home grand marshal. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

Doug Sorrell on his horse Billy Ray and dressed as one-eyed sheriff Rooster Cogburn portrayed in film by John Wayne and Jeff Bridges. He was named the 2025 Holiday at Home grand marshal. CONTRIBUTED
Kettering
By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
X

A Hall of Fame auctioneer who has been active in the community for decades is this year’s grand marshal for Kettering’s annual Holiday at Home festival.

Doug Sorrell is a lifelong Miamisburg resident and former councilman who co-founded its citizen of the year program and was parade coordinator for his city’s first Spring Fling event.

No stranger to the Holiday at Home event Sunday and Monday over Labor Day weekend, he is a Mason who rode in the parade with the Antioch Shrine Mounted Patrol.

His background is fitting with this year’s theme of “Holiday at Home Going Country.”

ExploreArchdeacon: Showman Sorrell’s auctioneer career marked by humor, charity
Doug Sorrell of Miamisburg is the 2025 Holiday at Home grand marshal for the festival over Labor Day weekend in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: EASTERLING STUDIO

icon to expand image

Credit: EASTERLING STUDIO

Over a 46-year period, Sorrell was involved in the auction of 35,000 horses and was inducted into the National Hall of Fame of equines auction activities. He also has served as an auctioneer for more than 1,000 charity galas across the U.S. that raised more than $50 million combined. In Kettering, he auctioned the sidewalk cars event.

In Miamisburg, Sorrell has played a key role in downtown revitalization and is president of the committee that restored and reopened the nonprofit Historic Plaza Theatre, according to Holiday at Home festival organizers.

Doug Sorrell is the most successful charity auctioneer in the history of the Miami Valley and one of the best equine auctioneers in the nation. The 74-year-old said Saturday evening’s Compassionate Care Heals Gala at Sinclair’s Great Hall to benefit the Fisher-Nightengale Houses at Wright Patterson AFN and the Dayton VA will be his last charity event as an auctioneer. He is retiring after 46 years. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Chris Snyder

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Snyder

The grand marshal presides over all Holiday at Home activities, including the Labor Day parade on Sept. 1.

Other events include an Aug. 30 gala; arts and crafts, car show and children’s zone Aug. 31 and Sept. 1; and 5K race Sept. 1.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.