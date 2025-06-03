Hall of Fame auctioneer is 2025 Holiday at Home grand marshal

No stranger to the Holiday at Home event Sunday and Monday over Labor Day weekend, he is a Mason who rode in the parade with the Antioch Shrine Mounted Patrol.

His background is fitting with this year’s theme of “Holiday at Home Going Country.”

Over a 46-year period, Sorrell was involved in the auction of 35,000 horses and was inducted into the National Hall of Fame of equines auction activities. He also has served as an auctioneer for more than 1,000 charity galas across the U.S. that raised more than $50 million combined. In Kettering, he auctioned the sidewalk cars event.

In Miamisburg, Sorrell has played a key role in downtown revitalization and is president of the committee that restored and reopened the nonprofit Historic Plaza Theatre, according to Holiday at Home festival organizers.

The grand marshal presides over all Holiday at Home activities, including the Labor Day parade on Sept. 1.

Other events include an Aug. 30 gala; arts and crafts, car show and children’s zone Aug. 31 and Sept. 1; and 5K race Sept. 1.