Joe Nuxhall’s memory, legacy still strong in 15 years since his passing

Fifteen years ago today, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame pitcher and announcer died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. His memory still remains strong in the two communities he loved, which is championed by The Nuxhall Foundation led by his youngest son, Kim Nuxhall.
Though Nuxhall hasn’t been physically in his hometown of Hamilton, or his adopted hometown of Fairfield, since his passing on Nov. 15, 2007, he is in spirit. It’s all over the Miracle League Field that bears his name on Groh Lane. As his longtime friend Ed Hartman ― known mostly for his Furniture Fair commercials with another Cincinnati icon, Anthony Munoz ― the Ol’ Lefthander’s presence is all over the complex.
“He’s in the rafters. He’s on the field. He’s in the dugouts. The scoreboards. We’re all surrounded by a big hug from Joe, and his family has carried it on, gallantly and lovingly. This is what he wanted.”
He also wanted something like the Hope Center project his sons, Phil and Kim Nuxhall, and daughter-in-law Bonnie Nuxhall, just helped to boost by committing $500,000 as a matching gift. The Hope Center will be an all-inclusive athletic building for special needs athletes in Butler County.
