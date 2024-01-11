Large campground, resort in Huber Heights a step closer after city vote

This week, Stafford was granted the required special use permit for the project. Now he must seek final approval from the health department before the campground can be constructed and operated, application documents show.

The site is the remnants of the former NorthPark Shopping Center, just west of a strip mall that houses multiple storefronts, including Lowe’s, PetSmart, and AtHome.

The western portion of the site has two detention areas totaling 10 acres, documents show, with smaller streams flowing from the northern portion of the property to a retention pond. The remainder of the site has varying topography generally sloping to the northwest, resulting in a total of about 25 developable acres.

Documents state the campground would operate around 9 months per year, likely from March to November, and be closed for the winter months.

The campground would offer about 167 RV parking spots, with electric and water hook-ups, as well as around 41 cabins meant to house two to four campers. On-site amenities would include shower houses, laundry facilities, a general store, a playground and activity courts, as well as a dog-walking area.

Stafford said during Monday’s planning commission meeting that he plans to construct a fishing platform on the existing 6-acre pond to allow for catch-and-release fishing. Other water-related activities may include things like paddle-wheeler boats, Stafford said.

Swimming in the pond will be prohibited, he added, but a swimming pool will be built elsewhere on the site as part of the project.

“Other than that, it’s more going to be just an amenity (visitors) can walk around with some benches there for people to sit,” Stafford said.

Given the size of the pond, any modifications and/or uses of the body of water must first be approved by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

According to city staff, the campground is expected to be operational in spring 2025.