Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville launches new menu with kabobs, crab cakes, ice cream floats

Credit: Steve Shutter Photography Credit: Steve Shutter Photography

New items on the menu include:

Ahi Tuna Lettuce Cups (Two lettuce cups filled with layers of Napa cabbage, a variety of pickled vegetables and crunchy noodles. Pieces of of Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna are lightly coated with black and white sesame seeds and pan seared. The dish is finished with a drizzle of Japanese dressing)

(Two lettuce cups filled with layers of Napa cabbage, a variety of pickled vegetables and crunchy noodles. Pieces of of Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna are lightly coated with black and white sesame seeds and pan seared. The dish is finished with a drizzle of Japanese dressing) Crab Cakes (Two crab cakes garnished with spicy mayo, red peppers and red onion)

(Two crab cakes garnished with spicy mayo, red peppers and red onion) Loaded Prime Rib Nachos (Tortilla chips piled high with slices of prime rib, melted cheese, black beans, Pico De Gallo Salsa, house-made beer cheese, pickled red onion, and sour cream)

(Tortilla chips piled high with slices of prime rib, melted cheese, black beans, Pico De Gallo Salsa, house-made beer cheese, pickled red onion, and sour cream) Kabobs (Two skewers filled with vegetables such as bell peppers, onions and mushrooms and served on a bed of rice. Customers can choose chicken, steak, shrimp or all veggies on the kabobs)

(Two skewers filled with vegetables such as bell peppers, onions and mushrooms and served on a bed of rice. Customers can choose chicken, steak, shrimp or all veggies on the kabobs) Ice Cream Floats (A scoop of vanilla Ice cream and choice of Root Beer or Orange Cream Soda topped with whipped cream.

“Some of our classic items like our Thai Crispy Chicken Sandwich, we’re going to spruce that up and do a buffalo version of that,” Strunk said. “The buffalo style is my favorite. It’s lettuce, tomato, our in house fresh dill ranch tossed in our buffalo sauce. When we toss those sandwiches and even our chicken strips, any of the wet sauces, we have a certified Asian Wok in the back. Putting the sauce in there then adding the strips already battered creates a caramelized flavor on there.”

Credit: Steve Shutter Photography Credit: Steve Shutter Photography

Speaking of chicken, the brewery has released a new Sriracha Honey sauce and Lemon Pepper dry rub for their Korean Style Twice Fried Chicken Wings.

The brewery’s seasonal guacamole will now be made with pineapple instead of pomegranate and the Miso Ginger dressing is coming back.

Strunk said the new menu is expected to run through September.

The team at Loose Ends Brewing “really leans on our staff to provide a good offering for our guests,” Strunk said.

He described the brewery as very “new age” when it comes to collaborating with their team members and making sure they are a part of the creative process. They discuss what they have in-house and what product they need to bring in to spice up their menu of traditional traditional American cuisine International twists.

Something else the brewery is launching is a rotating smash burger special. It will have a new burger special every Tuesday.

Former co-owner Kent Loose who passed away in October 2023 had previously been very involved in developing the menu and coming up with new items. One of his latest creations was a smash burger with a house secret sauce.

“It was a big push from Kent Loose to have the smash burgers on, so we’re trying to honor him the best we can,” Strunk said. “He was a big component and reason why we cycled and changed things.”

In addition to the new menu, customers can expect a new Yuzu Margarita, a couple of rotating cocktails, new releases of barrel-aged sours and lighter IPAs. The brewery is also offering a cocktails to-go program with 32-ounce crowlers on Wednesdays.

“We are excited to introduce our patrons to a menu that not only pairs perfectly with our craft beers but also brings a fresh zest to their dining experience,” Strunk said. “We believe in continuously innovating and adapting our offerings to delight our customers and these new dishes are a testament to our commitment.”

Loose Ends Brewing, located at 890 S. Main St. in Centerville, has a variety of events in the works for the spring/summer months including exclusive tasting events with head brewer, John Loose.

More online

For more information and updates, visit looseendsbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.