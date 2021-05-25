May’s full flower moon also a supermoon eclipse

The full moon also is a supermoon and will appear brighter and bigger as it reaches the closest point to Earth in its orbit. May’s supermoon will be the closest of the year, according to space.com. It also is only one of two supermoons for 2021: the first was April’s Pink Moon. On average, supermoons are about 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a typical full moon, The Old Farmer’s Almanac reported.

During the lunar eclipse, the moon will appear red as it aligns with the sun and Earth and passes into Earth’s shadow. The eclipse will begin around 7:11 a.m. and last about 15 minutes.