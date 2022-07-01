Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre to present locally produced film

The idea for “Darkest Edge” occurred about 10 years ago, but it wasn’t until 2020 when the prospect of a movie turned into a reality.

Gribble and the film’s director, Naim David, along with assistance of crew and cast members, were able to complete the filming process in two months even with cast members having full-time jobs and filming only on the weekends. Not long after an extensive editing process followed by distribution, “Darkest Edge” was born.

“It’s rooted in a man’s journey,” David said. “(He’s) figuring out himself, figuring out his next move. I think that can be something people can respond to.”

Gribble is particularly pleased to have the opportunity to screen the film at such a historic venue.

“There’s several venues around locally that you can have screenings, but I went to a screening of an independent film at the Plaza two months ago, and it’s the old school kind of theater I grew up going to,” he said. “It’s just a really unique place to (see) a movie.”

According to Gribble, “Darkest Edge” would be considered PG-13. The film is also available on streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Tubi.

The Plaza Theatre is located at 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg. For more information, visit https://www.myplazatheatre.com/.