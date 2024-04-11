Movement for ‘Miracle Clubhouse’ in Ohio grows: Club helps those managing mental illness

“At the heart of the Clubhouse model is the community and the belief that work, and relationships are rehabilitative,” said Clubhouse manager Kathy Trick. “In the Clubhouse, members are needed, belong and engage in all aspects of the operation. Through this work, skills and relationships are developed, which lead to recovery and increased self-sufficiency and socialization in the broader community.”

Club member Nathan Mercuri said the Clubhouse has helped him return to the workforce through its Transitional Employment Program.

“Miracle Clubhouse has also given me a chance to express my artwork,” he said. “This place is awesome and I am very fortunate to have this Clubhouse.”

The Miracle Clubhouse is accredited through Clubhouse International, an evidence-based practice that has been shown to promote recovery from mental illness. There are more than 340 Clubhouses in 30-plus countries around the world. The movement in Ohio is growing — four new Clubhouses opened last year, and as many as 13 more hope to open this year.

Trick said Miracle Clubhouse is committed to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental illness through educational presentations at their building and in the community. Clubhouse regularly hosts Lunch & Learns for community members to learn more about the organization as well as mental illness. These events are held from 11:30-12:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month and the public is invited to come. Upcoming dates are April 18, May 16 and June 20.

“Miracle Clubhouse has helped me be able to cope with my depression through the help of my peers and being in a safe atmosphere,” said Club member Stephanie Lomax.

Here’s what they need:

• Snack food for the snack bar (including granola bars, chips, crackers, peanuts, popcorn, trail mix)

• Office supplies (pens, dry erase markers, notepads)

• Monthly calendars, planners.

• Lunch supplies (condiments, spices, salad dressings, eggs, butter, olive oil, shredded cheese, parmesan cheese)

• Personal hygiene products (deodorant, Chapstick, shampoo/conditioner)

• Toilet paper

• Clorox wipes

• Kleenex

• Paper towels)

To donate to Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley’s Miracle Clubhouse, drop off your donations from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 243 Warren St., Dayton.

For more information, contact Miracle Clubhouse Manager Kathy Trick at 937-262-7983 or k.trick@gesmv.org.

Other ways to help

To help fund the program, the Clubhouse is participating in Clubhouse Giving Day on June 4 through Clubhouse International at clubhousegivingday.org. Trick said this is more than a fundraising event — it’s an opportunity for the greater Dayton community to come together to raise awareness and build sustainability for Clubhouses around the world.

Make a difference

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.