Ohio Task Force 1 completes recovery work at Florida condo collapse

The urban search and rescue team deployed nearly two weeks ago on June 30 with a full complement of 80 members, including K-9s after a wing of the 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed early June 24.

The death toll climbed to 94 as of Monday, with 22 people unaccounted for, according to the Associated Press. Torrential rain and multiple delays due to inclement weather have hampered recovery efforts as crews work through the rubble to find remains.