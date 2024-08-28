Pack your patience: There are more Labor Day travelers this year, AAA says

Domestic hotels, however, are running 7% more expensive this Labor Day weekend compared to last year, according to AAA Travel bookings.

“Travel volumes have been robust domestically and internationally all summer,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA spokeswoman. “Not everyone travels for Labor Day because kids are back in school. But many people try to squeeze in one last three-day weekend to end summer, while others may take off the week after Labor Day to kick off ‘shoulder season’ travel, which can mean lower travel costs and fewer crowds at many destinations in the United States and abroad.”

The best time to hit the road

AAA expects a majority of travelers, perhaps 85%-90%, to drive to their destinations over Labor Day weekend to such excursions as lakes and campgrounds or weekend getaways to nearby cities. There will be an opportunity to save money at the pumps as well, with the average Ohio gas price standing at $3.24, nearly 30 cents per gallon less than one year ago. But in the Dayton region, the average is even lower — at $3.16 as of this report.

If you’re planning to start your drive on the Thursday or Friday before Labor Day ,consider leaving before morning rush hour or in the evening to avoid traffic jams. Transportation-data provider INRIX says the worst time to travel by car on Thursday will be between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and on Friday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. On Saturday, avoid driving between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Expect Monday travel, specifically from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., to be a slog, according to INRIX.

And be mindful of speeding. New data from Arity, part of insurance giant Allstate, indicates that speeding over 80 miles per hour is up 83% and “very high speeding” — faster than 100 mph — is up more than 50%. Even so, Arity says distracted driving has dropped on the last three Labor Days.

Explore 2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize finalists announced

Road-ready reminders

AAA says it’s important to make sure your vehicle is road-ready this Labor Day weekend. The organization recommends a full vehicle inspection by a trusted mechanic.

“It’s important that drivers remember that their vehicle can break down just as easily over Labor Day weekend as it can at any time of year and that they take every precaution to ensure that their cars are road-ready,” Hitchens said. “During Labor Day weekend 2023, AAA emergency roadside service crews responded to more than 9,000 calls for assistance in Ohio.”

Air travel advice

The Transportation Security Administration anticipates screening more than 17 million people between Thursday and next Wednesday — a record for the Labor Day period. American Airlines notably plans to have its largest Labor Day weekend operation ever and expects a 14% increase in passengers.

If your flight is delayed or canceled, the airline might automatically rebook you but that might not be the best option.

“Get on the phone (to the airline’s help center), get in front of an agent, reach out to the airline via social media if you have to, but find out what the other options are,” said Julian Kheel, the founder and CEO of Points Path, a browser extension that lets users compare fares with deals available using frequent-flyer points. “You can almost always find another option that may work better than the one offered by the airline.”

Kheel said agents at the airport have more leeway to help, but they might be inundated if there are many canceled flights. DIY rebooking on the airline website or app might be faster, he said.

Phone tip: Some experts say if the airline has international help numbers, call one of those to get through more quickly than on the U.S. line.

Preparedness tips

Check the tire pressure of all tires — don’t forget to check the spare

Ensure tires are not worn and have sufficient tread

Check battery is in good working order (most batteries last 3-5 years)

Be sure the air conditioning works, it’s hot across most states right now

Windshield wipers should be in good working order

Make sure fluids are good

Check lights — headlights, turn signals, brake lights — to ensure they are all working

Stock a summer emergency kit with jumper cables, tools, first aid supplies, flashlight with fresh batteries, road flare or reflective triangle, extra medications, snacks and plenty of drinking water

Travel tips

In addition to packing your patience, here are a few helpful tips AAA suggests to ensure a safe Labor Day weekend: