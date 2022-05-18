Passport to MetroParks rescheduled for June with sneak peak of upcoming events

Passport to MetroParks will kick off the summer season with a sneak peak of upcoming festivals, events and more in Dayton on Friday, June 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at RiverScape Metro Park.
“There’s so much to do in your MetroParks, especially during the warm-weather seasons, and we view Passport to MetroParks as our official summer kick off,” RiverScape Program Coordinator Rachel Baney said. “Anything you want to learn more about or try this summer, from camping to gardening, a MetroParks expert can help you get started at the event.”
Passport to MetroParks will feature live music, food trucks and family-friendly games and activities.
Participants will earn a stamp in their event passport for each activity they complete. Those who earn one stamp in each of five categories will be entered to win prizes. Prizes include a Huffy Motoric Adult Electric Folding Bike, gift certificates for MetroParks programs, a MetroParks Ice Rink 2022-23 season pass and Market Money. Winners will be announced by June 30.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Throughout the event, guests can meet MetroParks’ rangers and live animal ambassadors, learn more about upcoming MetroPark programs and activities and talk with representatives from the Dayton Celtic Festival, Hispanic Heritage Festival and Dayton African American Cultural Festival.
There will be live music from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. from the Dayton Salsa Project and a free salsa dance lesson at 6 p.m. hosted by Chevere LF Dance Studios. Food trucks at the event include El Meson, McNasty’s, DFish DChicken and Sweet P’s Ice Pops. There will also be craft beer with sales benefiting A Special Wish Foundation.
Passport to MetroParks was originally scheduled for May 6, but was rescheduled due to weather.
Riverscape MetroPark is located at 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. For more information, visit the Passport to MetroParks’ event page on Facebook.
About the Author