Passport to MetroParks rescheduled for June with sneak peak of upcoming events

Throughout the event, guests can meet MetroParks’ rangers and live animal ambassadors, learn more about upcoming MetroPark programs and activities and talk with representatives from the Dayton Celtic Festival, Hispanic Heritage Festival and Dayton African American Cultural Festival.

There will be live music from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. from the Dayton Salsa Project and a free salsa dance lesson at 6 p.m. hosted by Chevere LF Dance Studios. Food trucks at the event include El Meson, McNasty’s, DFish DChicken and Sweet P’s Ice Pops. There will also be craft beer with sales benefiting A Special Wish Foundation.

Passport to MetroParks was originally scheduled for May 6, but was rescheduled due to weather.

Riverscape MetroPark is located at 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. For more information, visit the Passport to MetroParks’ event page on Facebook.