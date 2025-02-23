Breaking: MISSING: Dayton police looking for 12-year-old boy

PHOTOS: 56th NAACP Image Awards show moments

56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
55th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
1 / 34
Ledisi performs during the 56th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)