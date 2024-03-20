The Celtic Tenors: Classical crossover trio celebrates 25 years

The group, which has now sold more than one million albums worldwide, released its self-titled debut on EMI Records in 2000, followed by “So Strong” in 2003. Simpson first appeared on 2009′s “Hard Times.” The Celtic Tenor’s latest studio album, “Timeless,” was released by Universal in 2015. “An Irish Songbook,” a 2019 compilation originally available only on CD in Ireland, received an expanded international release with bonus tracks in February.

Simpson, who formed the nonprofit Omagh Community Youth Choir in 1998 after a tragic bombing in his hometown, recently answered some questions by telephone during a tour stop in Alexandria, Va.

Q: How is the U.S. tour going?

A: It’s been brilliant. It’s lovely to be back touring the States. We started off in Florida and they spoiled us with lovely weather there. We worked our way up to Maine and it was lovely there too. Then we went down to Boston, New York and Long Island, and now we’re in Virginia. It’s all looking positive. We can’t complain as they say.

Q: What does the 25th anniversary tour mean for these shows?

A: We’ve looked back at the songs that have meant a lot to us over the years. We’ve resurrected some of them, especially coming into the orchestral show we’re doing with Dayton. We’ve chosen songs that have been with us, some of them since day one and some that are recently new to us. It’s a nice collection of music. It’s coinciding with St. Patrick’s Day too so there is a lot of Irish music. There’s a little bit of something for everybody but nearly all the songs have inherent meaning for us and stories attached to them, which is nice to share with the audience.

Q: Are you doing other orchestral dates in the U.S.?

A: The Dayton show is the only one we’re doing on this leg of the tour. It’s lovely to come back to Dayton. We have a longstanding relationship with them going back 15 years or longer. We’ve come back every three or four years and done a concert for them. It’s a real pleasure because for us they’re one of the top orchestras in the world. It’ll be lovely to walk in and hear the best of what Dayton has to offer.

Q: How long have you been with the Tenors?

A: For 17 or 18 years now, which is crazy. Initially I had a contract in Zurich at the opera house as a young singer and was very much enjoying that. I originally came in for a year because the other lad wanted to take some time off and things kind of worked themselves out. I’m still here, so it’s been a long year.

Q: What does it mean to be part of a group with that kind of history?

A: We’re very cognizant the world we live in now is, I don’t want to use the word throwaway but it’s an easy-come-easy-go lifestyle. For an entertainment group to have a 25-year history is no mean feat in today’s everchanging world of, “What’s the new thing?” “What’s the next bright thing on the scene?” We’ve seen how the record industry has changed dramatically in 25 years. We’ve seen how digital transformation has changed the environment we work in. We’ve also seen how concerts are still a way and means for people to come together to share and embrace music they love. Some things have changed, and some things have remained consistent. You still have a direct connection with the audience in front of you. That’s one of the advantages of the live arts, music in particular.

Q: Physical sales are a fraction of what they once were. Is there still value in recording and releasing new music?

A: Absolutely, it’s very important. We know downloading and streaming services have changed the ability to sustain income because of the way it’s set up. On the other side, it has opened the market to the world for everybody. In some ways you’re on an even platform with even the biggest groups. You’re able to reach out to markets like Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia that record companies maybe wouldn’t want to bother with in years gone by. There’s a big advantage now because you have the ability to go straight there. Also, people now very much select what’s in their interest sphere. If they go into a deep dive on Celtic and Irish music and crossover groups inevitably, they’ll find groups like ours. That may bring a new audience to us.

Q: Congratulations on last year’s 25th anniversary of the Omagh Community Youth Choir. What does that milestone mean?

A: It’s a little bittersweet, obviously. The origins of the choir come out of one of our worst tragedies in Northern Ireland’s history. On the plus side, we also coincided with the Good Friday Agreement, which brought about a palpable peace process and peace to Northern Ireland. We were so delighted to be invited to Hillsborough Castle in April 2023 to commemorate those 25 years with former leaders and current leaders of the political processes. There were four former British Prime Ministers and Irish ministers. Senator George Mitchell from here in the U.S. was there and former president Bill Clinton and his good wife. It was kind of amazing to see everybody in one room together. It showed the sense of progress we have indeed made.

Q: What’s up after this tour?

A: We head over to the Netherlands to do a couple dates after this. Shortly we’ll be announcing Irish dates towards the end of the year, and we’ll be coming back to the States and Canada again. I always ask people to check out celtic-tenors.com for tour dates. This is a real family friendly show, so we often have three generations of a family come to see us, which for me is brilliant. That gives me a lot of satisfaction. I encourage people to come to a concert and bring family and friends. Once they see us, they’ll definitely come again. They become believers as such.

How to go

Who: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the Celtic Tenors with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Cost: Tickets start at $23.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Artist info: celtic-tenors.com