This month’s ‘First Friday’ aims to shower downtown businesses with love of patrons

This month’s First Friday is designed to get folks to go on dates, celebrate their “galentines,” buy gifts and simply show their love to local businesses that need the support during the more bleak, colder months of the year.
First Friday: Show Your Love Downtown Editions is from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 when people may explore more than 80 shops and restaurants that have specials.
Here is a list of businesses and restaurants taking part in the event, as provided by the Downtown Dayton Partnership:
ART, DANCE, MUSIC AND FILM
- The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy with the Friday House Team “Midwestern Beef,” Murdery Mystery! For tickets and other information, visit DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com.
- The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: The Co’s 30th Open Members’ Show returns for the first time since 2020. Join a community-wide celebration of 80+ local and Ohio artists during the public reception from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music on 8 to 10 p.m. every First Friday. Parking validated with $20 purchase.
- Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest exhibitions, “Telling Stories: World Literature in Art” and “You Don’t Know Me: Works by Unknown Photographers.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.
- Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes people to “The Future of Female” DSA’s all-women identifying exhibition.
- Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Music by The Rogues starting at 9 p.m.
- Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery hosts AAVAG’s latest travelling exhibit during Black History Month. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Artist reception 5-8 p.m.
- Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks, studio and gallery hopping, shopping and more.
- Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: Hear live music at the Brew Barn from 7-10 p.m.
Credit: HANDOUT
Credit: HANDOUT
- The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See the full schedule online at neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.
- Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: See art from local artist Scott Ross now on display in the shop. Open 12-6 p.m. on Fridays.
DINING AND DRINKS
- The Foundry, 124 Madison St.: Enjoy an amazing view of Day Air Ballpark and downtown Dayton alongside delicious wood-fired cuisine. Igloo rentals are available now for $50 per person at a 4 person minimum.
- Jimmy John’s, 220 N. Main St.: Try the new Kickin’ Cajun Sandwich now available as a sandwich or a wrap.
- Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St.: Eighth annual Oyster Fest, special happy hour pricing on Bao Buns and select drinks from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Full dinner menu available until 10 p.m.
- Local Cantina, 503 E. First St.: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $5 Mustache Rides and Same Same Margaritas along with $2 off dips. Now taking reservations and catering order.
- Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: It’s $5 Pint Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us for Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, ½ price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned, and $9 Manhattans.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
- Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.
- Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.
- Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.
- Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2-priced pints and 1/2 priced apps.
- Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7pm! $3 wells and half off select appetizers.
- Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday. Try all six drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt. You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.
SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES
- After5, 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off of your total purchase!
- Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.
- Club Evolution, 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Audience applause chooses the winner of a karaoke contest and $75. No cover. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 10:30 p.m.
- Cosmo Joe’s Atomic Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.: It’s karaoke night. Singing starts at 9 p.m.
- Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: New release day! Explore the new releases on vinyl, CDs, and more. All day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Oregon District.
- RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.: Sheltered under the covered pavilion, the MetroParks Ice Rink sets the scene as a perfect winter wonderland in downtown Dayton. Visit metroparks.org/ice-rink to learn more, find daily open hours, and see a schedule of events. Admission: $7 daily, ice skate rental: $3 daily. Ages 3 and younger are free with a paying adult. 937-278-2607.
- Pedal Wagon Dayton: Adults 21+ can grab a seat on the Polar Bear Express for $25 or book a private ride starting at $299. pedalwagon.com/dayton/polar-bear-express
- Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Karaoke & Wine Tasting — wine tasting with karaoke and line dancing. Flights will include African American wines from Dayton and across Ohio. Each flight includes five wines with 2-3oz per pour. Wines will be paired with popcorn, cheese, crackers and chocolate.
- Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store.
- Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower! Enjoy live music, food and beer while you shop special discounts at more than 20 businesses.
- Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: Take 20% off an entire purchase. Shop in-store and enjoy a complementary glass of wine.
More online
For additional information and services, check out downtowndayton.org.
