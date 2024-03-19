Tips to build a nest egg in a time marked by a high cost of living

A rise in the cost of living has presented challenges to millions of households across the globe. As the cost of everything from food to natural gas to fuel for vehicles has risen, many people have struggled to find ways to save money, especially for their long-term goals like retirement.

The term “nest egg” has long been associated with long-term financial goals like retirement savings or college tuition. But what are individuals to do if short-term costs get in the way of their long-term goals? There’s no magic formula for building a nest egg, but these tips can help anyone grow their savings despite the high cost of living.