TODAY: Dayton Brick Shop celebrates National LEGO Day

The following discounts will be offered today:

50% off all build-a-mini-figures

20% off bagged sets & bagged mini-figures

10% off all used sets

Blue dot markdowns

In addition, the shop added over 100 pounds of pick-a-brick lots of mini-figures to the cases bagged sets, over 2,000 bagged mini-figures, several new retired and seal sets.

All discounted new sets were fully restocked.