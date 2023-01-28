X
TODAY: Dayton Brick Shop celebrates National LEGO Day

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By - Staff WriterNatalie Jones
29 minutes ago

Dayton Brick Shop will celebrate National LEGO Day today in Kettering.

A sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Dayton Brick Shop opened up its doors at 5519 Bigger Road in May 2022 after initially opening at another location in October 2020 but outgrowing the spot.

LEGO bricks, mini-figures, collector sets, discontinued items and related items are sold at the store.

LEGO building classes, competitions, events and other such opportunities are also available to customers.

The following discounts will be offered today:

  • 50% off all build-a-mini-figures
  • 20% off bagged sets & bagged mini-figures
  • 10% off all used sets
  • Blue dot markdowns

In addition, the shop added over 100 pounds of pick-a-brick lots of mini-figures to the cases bagged sets, over 2,000 bagged mini-figures, several new retired and seal sets.

All discounted new sets were fully restocked.

