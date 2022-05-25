BreakingNews
Warrant issued, man charged in deadly shooting the led to Dayton SWAT standoff
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Two Dayton-area attractions make national summer travel list

Kings Island held an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting Friday, April 29, 2022 in celebration of their 50th Anniversary. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Kings Island held an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting Friday, April 29, 2022 in celebration of their 50th Anniversary. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
18 minutes ago

Two attractions right here in the Dayton area were among a list of the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer by Travel Lemming, an online travel guide.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and Kings Island made the list.

caption arrowCaption
Front view of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt. Cecilio Ricardo)

Front view of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt. Cecilio Ricardo)

caption arrowCaption
Front view of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt. Cecilio Ricardo)

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest aviation museum featuring more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles, as well as thousands of artifacts. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with free admission and parking.

“The sheer volume of aircrafts this museum holds makes it truly one of a kind and an engaging experience,” Lea Rose Allbaugh, a Travel Lemming writer said.

caption arrowCaption
Visitors ride The Racer after Kings Island held an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting Friday, April 29, 2022 in celebration of their 50th Anniversary. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Visitors ride The Racer after Kings Island held an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting Friday, April 29, 2022 in celebration of their 50th Anniversary. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

caption arrowCaption
Visitors ride The Racer after Kings Island held an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting Friday, April 29, 2022 in celebration of their 50th Anniversary. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

🎢Kings Island, a 364-acre amusement and water park in Mason, has more than 100 attractions. This year the park is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The park is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours will be extended starting Memorial Day weekend.

The online travel guide highlights the most exciting summer attractions and destinations across the country.

“This summer is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the tourism and hospitality industry,” said Nate Hake, CEO of Travel Lemming. “With so much on the line for the future of travel, we decided to put a special spotlight on the 150 things our team feels are especially worth attention from travelers this summer.”

Explore7 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Two other Ohio attractions made the list: the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

To view the full list, click here.

In Other News
1
Kettering natives carry on values of family, community and pizza at...
2
Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen to kick off soft opening
3
TheatreLab Dayton shines spotlight on local youth
4
Acclaimed pianist headlines Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra concert...
5
Chef specializing in birria tacos moves into Miamisburg event center

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top