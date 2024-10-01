Underground cocktail lounge in Troy to transform into Christmas pop-up bar

Sara Studebaker, who owns the bottle shop and cocktail kitchen with Carly Witmer, said they want to offer the community something “fun and different for the holiday season.”

One of their employees last year suggested the idea of doing a pop-up after she and her husband couldn’t get reservations to holiday-themed bars in Cincinnati and Columbus.

The cocktail lounge is typically open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and every other Saturday. It’s a chill, intimate and eclectic hangout space that’s moody and dark. Customers can order a cocktail, beer or wine.

During the Christmas pop-up, the space will have a winter wonderland theme with blues and whites heading down the stairs and will feature all the holiday colors and cheer in the main lounge area.

To go with the space, the pop-up will have a holiday-themed drink and food menu. Guests can expect various versions of hot chocolate and small bites such as cookies and mini grazing boards.

Cheer on Cherry Street will be kid-friendly 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Reservations are available online for $25 per person. Those that spend a minimum of $25 at the pop-up, will have the reservation fee applied to their bill.

MORE DETAILS

Cherry Street Bottle Shop and Cocktail Kitchen is located at 12 N. Cherry St. near Speakeasy Miso.

The business is part of Craft Event Bar Collective, which provides event planning, DJ and MC services, bar packages and grazing boards for weddings and other events.

Customers can get wine, beer and ready-to-drink cocktails in the bottle shop that’s open 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The shop hosts wine tastings the first Wednesday of every month and beer tastings the second Wednesday of every month.

Cherry Street Bottle Shop and Cocktail Kitchen has a monthly newsletter featuring the latest news and events happening at the shop and lounge. For more information and updates, visit cherrystreetbottleshop.com or the bottle shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@crafteventbar).