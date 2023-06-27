What to know ahead of Taylor Swift tour coming to Paycor Stadium this weekend

Baby let the games begin.

In less than one week, Taylor Swift will be in the Tri-State for two sold-out shows at Paycor Stadium. On June 30 and July 1, hundreds of thousands of screaming Swifties will descend on The Banks as their “Wildest Dreams” come true.

The party starts early Friday afternoon with a “Taygate” at The Banks. Fans can visit the official Taylor Swift merchandise trailer, a friendship bracelet-making station, a hair-braiding station, a glitter makeup station and multiple food trucks and beverage stations. There will also be phone charging stations.

Fans can enjoy the “Taygate” from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

From reports of thousands of ticket-less fans showing up outside the stadiums to people getting amnesia after seeing her show, Swift’s arrival in the Queen City is going to be a big deal.

With Reds games both Friday and Saturday, as well as an FC Cincinnati match Saturday evening, there likely won’t be a “Blank Space” at several parking lots. Here are some logistics that will make your trip to “Swiftinnati” more enjoyable:

Timeline of Activity

Friday, June 30

Noon to 7 p.m. — Taygate at The Banks

4:30 p.m. — Gates to Paycor Stadium open

5:10 p.m. — Reds vs. Padres at Great American Ball Park

6:30 p.m. — Taylor Swift concert begins with opening act

11:15 p.m. — Taylor Swift concert ends

Saturday, July 1

Noon to 7 p.m. — Taygate at The Banks

1:40 p.m. — Reds vs. Padres at Great American Ball Park

4:30 p.m. — Gates to Paycor Stadium open

6:30 p.m. — Greensky Bluegrass concert at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

6:30 p.m. — Taylor Swift concert begins with opening act

11:15 p.m. — Taylor Swift concert ends

Parking

Friday, June 30

There will be no advance parking sales through Paycor Stadium on Friday night. The Central Riverfront Garage (CRG), East Garage, Broadway lot and Lot E will open at 9:30 a.m. for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders.

Lots A, B and D will open for parking sales at 1 p.m.

You will not be able to pay for parking at the UE Garage. It opens at 2 p.m. to pass holders only.

Apps like SpotHero or ParkWhiz can help drivers find the best available parking spots (and sometimes reserve them ahead of time). The Cincy EZPark app will let drivers pay and manage parking sessions throughout the city.

Saturday, July 1

Advance parking sales through Paycor Stadium will be available. Click here for more details. Advance parking is only available in the Central River Front Garage (CRG).

CRG, East Garage, Broadway lot and Lot E will open at 8:30 a.m. for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders.

Lots A, B and D will open at 1 p.m. for parking pass holders only.

Park and Ride

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) will provide bus service from Northern Kentucky University (NKU) to the Riverfront Transit Center.

Click here for route details and times.

Drivers can park on NKU’s campus in the K, L, M, P and Y lots. Click here for additional NKU parking details.

Rideshare

If you plan on taking Uber, Lyft or any other rideshare services — or you plan on driving Swifties to and from the show — there will be a dedicated pick-up/drop-off lot at Hilltop North located west of Paycor Stadium along Mehring Way. Keep an eye out for signage.

Family/Friend Drop-off/Pick-up

“Taygate” organizers said they encourage family members and friends dropping off ticket holders to park at CRG and enjoy the festivities along The Banks until the show is over.

If that’s not your “Style,” then you can drop your Swifties off in the south curb lane heading eastbound on Mehring Way between West Pete Rose Way and Central Avenue. The north curb lane on Second Street between Elm Street and Walnut Street is also an option.

Prior to the concert, accessibility drop-off accommodations are located at the curb cut-out along Central Avenue. They can be picked up at the corner of Race Street and Freedom Way just outside E + O Kitchen.

Additional Details

Make sure you add mobile tickets to your digital wallet on your phone to make it easier and faster to get to your seat. Click here to learn more about Paycor Stadium’s clear bag policy along with additional security details.

Stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Taylor Swift VIP early entry will be at 3:30 p.m. at Gate E. Non-ticket fans will not be permitted onto the Paycor Stadium Plaza.

Paycor Stadium is 100% cashless.

Taylor Swift’s two shows in Cincinnati are expected to have a direct economic impact of $48 million dollars, according to data from the Cincinnati Regional Chamber and Visit Cincy.

Swift’s show is a three-hour-long experience that takes fans through her immensely successful career with nearly 50 songs off her albums “Lover,” “Fearless,” “Evermore,” “Reputation,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “Folklore,” “1989″ and, of course, “Midnights.”

If you’re one of the lucky ones with tickets or a Swiftie hoping to catch a glimpse of the show, click here to see what you can expect to hear in her setlist.

Fans who have been trying to get last-minute tickets know “All Too Well” that resale tickets will cost thousands of dollars. And keep in mind, there are a lot of scammers out there willing to take advantage of desperate fans.

The Better Business Bureau said to look for ticket resellers that have a consumer protection policy. They also recommend paying with a credit card. If resellers ask for an unusual form of payment, such as gift cards or wiring money, it’s a red flag they may be a scammer.

Fans should also keep their eyes open — more tickets may become available.

Ticketmaster may release tickets in the days leading up to the concert. According to Ticketmaster’s website, additional seats may be released that were previously held. The company says when events are very popular, seats with obstructed views may even become available for purchase.

Better Business Bureau suggests checking resale sites as it gets closer to the date of the concert, as it’s likely sellers will drop the prices the closer it is to the show.