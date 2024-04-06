PHOTOS: Woodland Historic Tour at Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum

One of many signature Woodland Historic Tours were given at Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum, located at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton on Saturday, Apr. 6, 2024. Attendees learned about the overall history of the cemetery, founded in 1841, and visited the final resting places of many famous and infamous Daytonians. Tours require a reservation and even though they’re free to attend, a $5 donation is suggested to support the Woodland Arboretum Foundation. Visit woodlandcemetery.org to make a reservation for a future tour. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER