Dogs and their owners attended a guided history tour of Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum, located at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton on Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024. Volunteers with SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center were on hand to provide information about their organization. Attendees who made a cash donation to SICSA received a raffle ticket to be entered to win a pet gift basket. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER