Jobs
Cars
Homes
Classified
Help
19
2
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out
weather
45403
Hourly
5-Day
Radar
19
2
traffic
Map
Incidents
Entertainment
By Date By Location

Top News
Man tells Trotwood police he accidentally shot, killed his girlfriend
OSP investigating Lebanon inmate who may killed a second prisoner
Major pattern change could bring snow next week
ADVERTISER CONTENT
All 23 arrested in underage alcohol sting are UD students, university officials say
News
Senator who asked lawmakers to ‘grow a pair’ could run for governor
Local
Body found near Riverview Park in Dayton considered suspicious
News
Senator who asked lawmakers to ‘grow a pair’ could run for governor
Local
Body found near Riverview Park in Dayton considered suspicious
A lame duck maybe, but Kasich still wields power
Kings Island’s Mystic Timbers roller coaster continuing to take shape 
News
Senator who asked lawmakers to ‘grow a pair’ could run for governor
Local
Body found near Riverview Park in Dayton considered suspicious
A lame duck maybe, but Kasich still wields power
Kings Island’s Mystic Timbers roller coaster continuing to take shape 
Health care field dominates fastest growing Ohio jobs
Victoria Theatre marks 150th anniversary
Fuyao plant enticing target for union
See More

The Latest

A lame duck maybe, but Kasich still wields power
Kings Island’s Mystic Timbers roller coaster continuing to take shape ...
Health care field dominates fastest growing Ohio jobs
Victoria Theatre marks 150th anniversary
Fuyao plant enticing target for union
Scabies hits Premier Health senior facility
Where does your city rank for best football fans? (Dayton’s in the Top...
Neighborhoods want input on fairgrounds redevelopment
PHOTOS: Most popular Super Bowl halftime performances
See More

The Latest
Senator who asked lawmakers to ‘grow a pair’ could run for governor
Body found near Riverview Park in Dayton considered suspicious
A lame duck maybe, but Kasich still wields power
Kings Island’s Mystic Timbers roller coaster continuing to take shape ...
Health care field dominates fastest growing Ohio jobs
Victoria Theatre marks 150th anniversary
Fuyao plant enticing target for union

MORE FROM DAYTON DAILY NEWS

Crime

OSP investigating Lebanon inmate who may killed a second prisoner
Butler Twp. man accused of stealing firearms in bait shop B&E
All 23 arrested in underage alcohol sting are UD students, university officials say

Business

Pet food with potential contaminant recalled in Ohio
5 Superbowl commercials to watch early
Huber Heights out of running to land fairgrounds site

Sports

H.S. Results for 2/3: Oakwood boys upset Franklin
Hoop Highlights: Oakwood hands Franklin first league loss
Former Dayton Flyers make news with hole in one in Hawaii

Nation & World

Man buys homeless man lunch, helps him get back on his feet
Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve priority
Florida man who faked death, mad cow disease, blackmailing by 'rogue CIA agent,' headed to prison

From MyDaytonDailyNews

The Dayton area is bringing in the new year the best way possible- with food. 
Restaurant news: 8 coming to Dayton area, 4 now open, 2 closed
Top 3 Ohio findings from national well-being study

Video

Ely Serna was in juvenile court Friday in Chamapaign County. The court ordered Serna will stay in juvenile detention as his case continues, saying he poses a threat to
News
Court orders competency evaluation for accused West Liberty-Salem shooter

Investigations

 Dayton
By the numbers: 40 Dayton Public Schools bus accidents this year

Most Read

  1. Man tells Trotwood police he accidentally shot, killed his girlfriend
  2. Who's in Jail | Latest Montgomery County Bookings
  3. Ohio prison inmate alleged to have killed a second inmate
  4. Scabies found at third Dayton-area health facility l Dayton, Ohio
  5. H.S. Results for 2/3: Oakwood boys upset Franklin
  6. 2017 Princeton Review: UD ranks 2nd for "lots of beer"
  7. POLICE CHIEF: Centerville teen displayed replica handgun
  8. 23 arrested for underage drinking near University of Dayton

ICYMI

See More

Around the web
8 famous people who died on their birthdays
See more

Gallery Title

A Dayton Public Schools bus rolled after after hit by a SUV at the corner of Weaver Street and Haller Avenue. STAFF PHOTOSTAFF PHOTO
A man who was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital for a drug-related incident on Saturday, Jan. 28, ran out of the emergency room, stole a Sidney Fire and EMS life squad and then crashed into a pickup. 
An urn holding the remains of Ronnie Bowers was brought to court Monday, Jan. 30, by the father of the Fairmont High School junior who died after being shot Sept. 4 near AlterFest. The elder Bowers was among those...NICK BLIZZARD / STAFF
Kettering police responded to a multiple stabbing early Thursday morning, Feb. 2. Michael A. D’Amico, 46, was arrested just after 4 a.m. after a 911 caller from Lawnwood Avenue said his son had stabbed two children...DESMOND WINTON-FINKLEA
Michael A. D’Amico, 46, was charged with three counts of felonious assault after an early-morning stabbing Thursday in Kettering. CONTRIBUTEDContributed
A Dayton firefighter treats an injured student after a SUV and school bus collided Thursday morning. STAFF PHOTOSTAFF PHOTO
At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided Thursday. STAFF PHOTOBreaking News Team
A Dayton Public Schools bus ended up on its side on Weaver St. at Denison Ave. after striking another vehicle on Thursday morning. TY GREENLEES / STAFFTY GREENLEES / STAFF
On Friday, a 15-year-old was shot by two Centerville police after the youth pointed a gun at two officers walking near the police station. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFFMARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
On Friday, a 15-year-old was shot by two Centerville police after the youth pointed a gun at two officers walking near the police station. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFFMARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
Dustin Merrick, 25, sits in court Thursday, Feb. 2 in Xenia. He and brother Bret Merrick, 24, are both accused in the Jan. 15 double homicide of William “Skip” Brown, 44, and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, outside of Yellow...TREMAYNE HOGUE / STAFF
Ely Serna was in Champaign County Juvenile Court Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, for a status hearing two weeks after he allegedly shot 16-year-old Logan Cole twice in a bathroom at West Liberty-Salem High School on Jan....PARKER PERRY / STAFF
#5 - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford,...Elsa/Getty Images
#5 - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars peforms withe the Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February...Elsa/Getty Images
#4 - Madonna. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Singer Madonna performs with Redfoo and SkyBlu of LMFAO during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis...Al Bello/Getty Images
#4 - Madonna. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Singers Madonna and Cee Lo Green perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo...Joe Robbins/Getty Images
#3 - Beyonce. SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce (R) performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty...Matt Cowan
#3 - Beyonce. SUPER STARS--SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara...Ezra Shaw
#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February...Christopher Polk
#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Musician Lenny Kravitz (L) performs onstage with recording artist Katy Perry during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University...Christopher Polk
#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artists Katy Perry and Missy Elliott perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix...Christopher Polk/Getty Images
#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Singer Janet Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the...
#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Singers Janet Jackson and surprise guest Justin Timberlake perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between...Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Rappers Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs (left) and Nelly perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New...
Kurt Coleman / Northmont ‘06 / CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 13: Kurt Coleman #20 of the Carolina Panthers takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Charlotte, North...HANDOUT/Getty Images
Cody Latimer / Jefferson Twp ‘11 / CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 22: Cody Latimer #14 of the Denver Broncos runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 22, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos...HANDOUT/Getty Images
Josh Kline / Mason ‘08 / Mason High School grad Josh Kline has taken his game to the NFL. Photo courtesy of the New England PatriotsHANDOUT/Keith Nordstrom
David Bruton Jr. / Miamisburg ‘05 / DENVER, CO - JANUARY 11: David Bruton #30 of the Denver Broncos reacts against the Indianapolis Colts during a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile...Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Jake Ballard / Springboro ‘06 / EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: Jake Ballard #85 of the New York Giants runs for yards after the catch against Sean Weatherspoon #56 of the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild...Nick Laham/Getty Images
Matt Light / Greenville ‘96 / DENVER - OCTOBER 11: Offensive tackle Matt Light #72 of the New England Patriots prepares for pass protection against the Denver Broncos during NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile...Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
A.J. Hawk / Centerville ‘02 / In this Sept. 20, 2009, file photo, Green Bay Packers' A.J. Hawk looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Hawk has spent...Mike Roemer/AP
Will Allen / Wayne ‘99 / Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Will Allen, the former Ohio State and Wayne standout. Contributed photoContributed photo
Troy Evans / Lakota ‘96 / NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: Troy Evans #54 of the New Orleans Saints reacts in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans,...Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Jeff Hartings / St. Henry ‘91 / Pittsburgh Steelers center Jeff Hartings (64) gets set to snap the ball to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the AFC championship football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday...JACK DEMPSEY/AP
Keith Byars / Roth ‘82 / 26 Jan 1997: Running back Keith Byars of the New England Patriots moves the ball during Super Bowl XXXI against the Green Bay Packers at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Packers...Rick Stewart/Getty Images
Brad Lamb / Springboro ‘86 / 31 Jan 1993: Wide receiver Brad Lamb (center) of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the Super Bowl XXVII game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California...Rick Stewart/Getty Images
Jim Lachey / St. Henry ‘81 / 6 Oct 1991: Offensive lineman Jim Lachey of the Washington Redskins blocks a Chicago Bears player during a game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Redskins won the game, 20-7...Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Roland James / Greeneview '76 / Played defensive back for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX. Photo courtesy of the New England PatriotsCourtesy of the New England Patr/Courtesy of the New England Patr
Freddie Benavides (left) (2000)Staff
Donnie Scott (2001-03; 2007-08)Chris Stewart/Staff
Alonzo Powell (2004-05)BILL REINKE/Staff
Billy Gardner, Jr. (2006)Jim Witmer/Staff
Todd Benzinger (2009-10)Chris Stewart/Staff
Delino DeShields (2011-12)Jan Underwood/Staff
Jose Nieves (2013-15) Chris Stewart/Staff
 Dick Schofield (2016)MARC PENDLETON / STAFF
Luis Bolivar (2017)MARC PENDLETON / STAFF
At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.
At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.
At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.Breaking News Team
At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.Breaking News Team
Ivy, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's resident groundhog, emerged on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010. She didn't see her shadow, predicting an early spring as legend has it. CHRIS STEWART / STAFFChris Stewart/Chris Stewart
Rosie, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's prognosticating groundhog, left her burrow Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, and saw her shadow forecasting six more weeks of winter. At left is Mark Mazzei, curator of live animals...Lisa Powell
Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Rosie the groundhog was reluctant to come out of her cabin IN 2012, despite coaxing from Mark Meister, left, president and CEO of the Dayton Society of Natural History, and Boonshoft Museum of Discovery animal keeper...Chris Stewart/Chris Stewart
Emily Howbert, 7, of Kettering peers at "Rosie," the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's groundhog. "Rosie" saw her shadow during the 2015 annual museum event and predicted six more weeks of winter. A groundhog has...Lisa Powell
Kindergartners Hailie Peters, left, and Addison Sandlin sing a song about groundhogs to the tune of "I'm a Little Teapot" during Ridgeway Elementary's Groundhog Day celebration in Hamilton on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011...Samantha Grier
THE MENUS: This beloved cover band returns to the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering for its annual summer concert on Friday, June 16, 2017. Expect crazy costumes, crazy dancing and hilarious antics. Tickets are $5 general...
JEFFERSON STARSHIP: The “Carry The Fire Tour 2017” will make a stop at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Friday, July 14, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be $5 general admission. There will be a limited number of $50...
LT. DAN'S NEW LEGS: This pop, dance hip-hop band will perform at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on July 25, 2017 in a $2 Tuesday concert. All tickets are $2 general admission. CONTRIBUTED
FULL MOON FEVER: This Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Tribute Band will perform in a Throwback Thursday concert at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on July 27, 2017. Tickets are $10 general admission in advance and available...
IDINA MENZEL: Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel is scheduled to perform at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Tickets start at $50 are on sale now and can...
HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR: This tour featuring The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, The Association, The Cowsills, The Box Tops & The Archies Ron Dante will roll into Fraze Pavilion...
While they won’t get a Super Bowl ring if the Falcons win Sunday, these retired greats deserve a boost to their legacy after toiling so hard for so long for the franchise.NFL/Associated Press
Receiver Roddy White played 11 seasons for the Falcons, hauling in 808 catches and 63 touchdowns.BRANT SANDERLIN/AJC
Tight end Tony Gonzalez (right, with Matt Ryan) played the last five seasons of his career with the Falcons, piling up huge numbers: 83, 70, 80, 93 and 83 receptions.Curtis Compton/AJC
Running back Warrick Dunn was dependable and tough.Curtis Compton/AJC
Linebacker Jessie Tuggle, nicknamed ‘The Hammer’, was the heart and soul of every defense he played onAJC File Photo
Steve Bartkowski got hit a lot as  Falcons quarterback but he also managed to set virtually all team passing records at the time and also led teams to the playoffs.John Spink/AJC
Billy "White Shoes" Johnson electrified Falcons fans as a kick returner and with his touchdown celebrations.AJC File Photo
Running back Gerald Riggs was a bulldozer with a ball in his hands.AJC File Photo
Running back William Andrews was a battering ram that could also catch the ball.AJC File Photo
Tackle Mike Kenn labored on the offensive line for 17 seasons, all with the Falcons.Frank Niemeir/AJC
Hall of Fame defensive end Claude Humphrey was one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers.AJC File Photo
Center Jeff Van Note played 18 seasons for the Falcons, covering the 60s, 70s and 80s. Billy Downs/AJC
"Mr. Falcon" Tommy Nobis played 11 seasons in Atlanta, making countless tackles while playing on poor teams.AJC File Photo
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.
Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...Mark Schmetzer/Contributed
Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...Mark Schmetzer/Contributed
Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...Mark Schmetzer/Contributed
Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...Mark Schmetzer/Contributed
Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...Mark Schmetzer/Contributed
Hamilton High football player Vince Sanford, who will be attending the Air Force Academy, introduces himself during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine...
Middletown High School kicker Cole Smith, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati next year, talks with other players during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics...
Hamilton High football coach Chad Murphy introduces his players, l-r Grant Fansler, Eric Jackson, Alex Little, Vince Sanford, and Conner Gleason during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at...
Student athletes from the class of 2017 pose for a photo during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sharonville, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. GREG LYNCH...
Fairfield High School football coach Jason Krause talks to his players, including James Mitchell, Ethan Burch, Aaron Mckenzie, Jerred McGuire, and Alex Kaminsky during the Greater Miami Conference football signing...
Hamilton High football players participating in the Greater Miami Conference football signing day included Eric Jackson, Grant Fansler, Vince Sanford, Alex Little, and Conner Gleason. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
Fairfield High School football players participating in the Greater Miami Conference football signing day included James Mitchell, Ethan Burch, Aaron Mckenzie, Jerred McGuire, and Alex Kaminsky. Not in attendance...
Middletown High School kicker Cole Smith, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati next year, introduces himself during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports...
Colerain High School cornerback Amir Riep, who will be attending Ohio State University next year, talks to the media during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports...
Middletown High School kicker Cole Smith, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati talks with fellow future Bearcat Kyle Bolden from Colerain High School during the Greater Miami Conference football signing...
1/10
1/10
Next Gallery
Next Gallery Title

More from daytondailynews.com

Topics
Business
Pet food with potential contaminant recalled in Ohio
Sports
Hoop Highlights: Oakwood hands Franklin first league loss
Business
5 Superbowl commercials to watch early
A 63-year-old Florida man will be spending the next 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to orchestrating a massive, convoluted scheme to fake his own death.
Nation & World
Florida man who faked death, mad cow disease, blackmailing by 'rogue CIA agent,' headed to...
Sports
Former Dayton Flyers make news with hole in one in Hawaii
News
OSP investigating Lebanon inmate who may killed a second prisoner