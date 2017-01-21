Jobs
Top News
Car crashes into Trader Joe’s entrance at Town & Country in Kettering
Deputies: Trio force woman to withdraw money at gunpoint
West Liberty-Salem school shooting suspect identified
Local women in D.C. part of massive march
News
Local musician “honored” to perform at inauguration
Michael Flynn Jr., the outspoken son of Michael Flynn, Trump’s pick for national security advisor, offered his take on the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday.
Michael Flynn Jr. mocks Women's March: 'Women already have equal rights'
News
Local musician “honored” to perform at inauguration
Michael Flynn Jr., the outspoken son of Michael Flynn, Trump’s pick for national security advisor, offered his take on the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday.
Michael Flynn Jr. mocks Women's March: 'Women already have equal rights'
Troopers seize 22 pounds of pot, 12 pounds of THC edibles worth more than $150K
Local
Thousands rally in Dayton as part of women’s march events
News
Local musician “honored” to perform at inauguration
Michael Flynn Jr., the outspoken son of Michael Flynn, Trump’s pick for national security advisor, offered his take on the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday.
Michael Flynn Jr. mocks Women's March: 'Women already have equal rights'
Troopers seize 22 pounds of pot, 12 pounds of THC edibles worth more than $150K
Local
Thousands rally in Dayton as part of women’s march events
Donald Trump is the new president and local residents saw it happen in...
Keeping a promise: Mother writes open, honest obituary for daughter who...
Dayton-area Republicans energized, party chairman says
The Latest

Troopers seize 22 pounds of pot, 12 pounds of THC edibles worth more than...
Thousands rally in Dayton as part of women’s march events
Donald Trump is the new president and local residents saw it happen in...
Keeping a promise: Mother writes open, honest obituary for daughter who...
Dayton-area Republicans energized, party chairman says
Preview: Dayton Flyers vs. Saint Louis Billikens
West Liberty-Salem school shooting suspect identified
Inauguration 2017: Local students react to Trump, D.C.
Tom Archdeacon: Wright State coach makes fashion statement
The Latest
Local musician “honored” to perform at inauguration
Michael Flynn Jr., the outspoken son of Michael Flynn, Trump’s pick for national security advisor, offered his take on the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday.
Michael Flynn Jr. mocks Women's March: 'Women already have equal rights'...
Troopers seize 22 pounds of pot, 12 pounds of THC edibles worth more than...
Thousands rally in Dayton as part of women’s march events
Local residents at Trump inauguration share photos and videos.
Donald Trump is the new president and local residents saw it happen in...
In keeping a promise she made to her daughter, a mother is getting very candid about the 20-year-old's heroin overdose death.
Keeping a promise: Mother writes open, honest obituary for daughter who...
Dayton-area Republicans energized, party chairman says

Crime

Deputies: Trio force woman to withdraw money at gunpoint
West Liberty-Salem school shooting suspect identified
West Liberty-Salem school shooting suspect identified

Business

Springboro to get long-awaited veterans memorial
Holiday debt blues? Here’s help getting on track
New degrees could help with Wright State’s budget problems

Sports

H.S. Results for 1/21/17: Dunbar’s McConnell stars in road victory
Hot-handed Trotwood rebounds against Northmont
Wrestling: Depleted Graham falls to St. Ed’s

Nation & World

Blind woman inspires others walking in Seattle Women's March
John Lewis fires up crowd at Atlanta rally following Trump feud
FACT CHECK: Trump overstates crowd size at inaugural

No ground zero in opioid fight
$10M Montgomery County job center marks grand opening

Dayton progressive says she will keep fighting - Produced by Lynn Hulsey
Dayton progressive says she will keep fighting

 News
I-Team FactCheck: Does Trump’s Ed Secy pick owe Ohio $5.3M?

  1. West Liberty-Salem school shooting suspect identified
  2. Health Inspections: Penn Station Beavercreek
  3. flatpage-for-wraps
  4. H.S. Results for 1/21/17: Dunbar’s McConnell stars in road victo
  5. Who's in Jail | Latest Montgomery County Bookings
  6. 2 West Liberty students hurt by gunfire; shooter ID'd as Ely Serna
  7. Keeping a promise: Mother writes open, honest obituary for...
  8. Keeping a promise: Mother writes open, honest obituary for...

Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for...Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Nicole Monceaux from New York City, attends the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall...Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Protesters fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles as they gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place...Jae C. Hong
Thousands of protesters fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they participate in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in...Jacqueline Larma
Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Ma., cheers as participants start marching during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington...Mary Altaffer
New York City police officers lead the demonstrators as they march across 42nd Street during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking...Mary Altaffer
Jodi Evans from Los Angeles, Calif., attends the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing...Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)Arthur Mola
A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Trump, respect migrants" during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became...Eduardo Verdugo
Images of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are carried as thousands file through the streets during the Women's March protesting the start of Donald Trump's presidency, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017...Rick Rycroft
Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights...Bikas Das
Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington...Darko Vojinovic
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)Tim Ireland
People shouts slogans during the Women's March rally in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald...Manu Fernandez
Some 200 activists of women's organizations with "Down with Trump" signs and women's rights slogans walk from the office of Prime Minister to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in support...Czarek Sokolowski
A demonstrator holds a poster outside the U.S. embassy, during a Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lisbon. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald...Armando Franca
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 21: A demonstrator with a sign saying " More Love Less Hate " makes their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March...Dean Mouhtaropoulos
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: A Woman wearing a USA flag as a headscarf attends a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January...Steffi Loos
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Preble Shawnee's Kevin Ketring is defended by Carlisle's Steve Summer (44) and Justin Flor during their game Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33...
Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates drives to the hoop during their game against Carlisle Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Preble Shawnee's Kevin Ketring puts up a shot during their game against Carlisle Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Carlisle's Adam Goodpaster puts up a shot over Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates during their game Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: A Military Color Guard presents on stage prior prior to the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Tim Rushlow and his Big Band perform at the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Erin Boheme entertains the crowd at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Musicians peform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Pelican212 performs at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Tony Orlando performs during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The Piano Guys perform at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington during the 58th presidential inauguration (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Rockettes perform at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that...
President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump dance with their wives at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Ivanka Trump dances with husband Jared Kurshner at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was...
People take photos of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dance with their families on stage at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention...
President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania dance with military personnel during the Salute to Armed Forces Ball for President Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...
President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former president Barack Obama places his hand on his heart as Jackie Evancho sings the national anthem on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) First Lady-elect Melania Trump exits the plane ahead of President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Inaugural Luncheon in the US Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is attending the luncheon along...
First Lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Trump signed his first legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters against and supporters of Donald Trump gather prior to the presidential inauguration in front of the Trump Hotel on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump is being...Tasos Katopodis
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters march dressed as mock Russians during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...Mario Tama
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters dressed as mock Russians stand during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...Mario Tama
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters stand during a demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald...Mario Tama
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters and supporters stand at a security checkpoint leading to the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today Trump is sworn...Jessica Kourkounis
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump supporters walk near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world...Spencer Platt
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt
A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Protesters chant on the National Mall during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
A protester faces off with a line of riot police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Police officers fire pepper spray at protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Protesters face off with police in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally
Police prepare to launch concussion and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally
Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally
A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings
People take part in a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the Presidential oath...Mark Humphrey
The Revs. Leanne Tigert, at microphone, and Gray Fitzgerald, wearing hat, lead a vigil in front of the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord, N.H., before President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...Kathleen Ronayne
A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings
Alyson Gurganus takes the oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John...Pool
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John...Pool
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United...Win McNamee
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Elect Donald Trump's children Barron Trump (L), Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's...Joe Raedle
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Baron Trump, son of US President-elect Donald Trump, arrives for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...Pool
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump shakes hands with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as his family looks on on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC....Alex Wong
Donal Trump Jr., wife Vanessa Trump, and their children Donald Trump III, left, and Kai Trump, right, walk out together after attending church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in...Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, right, and Vanessa Trump arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald...Win McNamee
Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for the presidential inauguration of their father Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)Saul Loeb
President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump adjusts Barron Trump's tie before the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP...
President-elect Donald Trump's children, from left, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump arrive for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday...Matt Rourke
Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States...Win McNamee
The children of President-elect Donald Trump arrive during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Carolyn Kaster
President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Ivanka Trump carries her son Theodore Kushner, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, for her father's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Greg Gordon dances with his wife, Niki Gordon, during the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017....
Trump bottle openers on display at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Tom Broussard and Vanessa Holmes, both of Beaumont, Texas, pose for a photo at the entrance of the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon...
Bruce Fogerty, of Dallas, and Farrah Cargile, of Dallas, are photographed at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday...
The Lil' Wranglers and Elite Wranglers, of College Station, Texas, perform at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday...
Cassi Alexandra/TNSCharlotte Blakemore, 21, and Ryan Paylor, 33, from Austin, Texas, attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)
Guests buy memorabilia during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)
Cassi Alexandra/TNSGuests pose with life-size cutout of President-elect Trump during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)
Guests attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)
Guests attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)
Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...
Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...
Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...
Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...
Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...
Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...
Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...
A reveler poses at the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow...
Dayton's Xeyrius Williams celebrates a victory against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton’s Scoochie Smith shakes hands with Richmond’s ShawnDre’ Jones after the game on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton’s Charles Cooke falls onto the scorers table after chasing a loose ball against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton fans cheer during a game against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton’s Kyle Davis, Jeremiah Bonsu and Joey Gruden smile during a game against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Richmond’s Chris Mooney protests a call during a game against Dayton on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton's Ryan Mikesell shoots against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton’s Kendall Pollard scores against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton’s John Crosby scores against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton’s Scoochie Smith scores against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton's Charles Cooke shoots against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton's Scoochie Smith shoots against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Richmond's T.J. Cline makes a pass against Dayton on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton's Kendall Pollard celebrates after a basket against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Fairfield's Andrew Sams got a pin to win the match in the 170 pound weight class against Springboro's Joe Froehlich during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...
Fairfield's Andrew Sams got a pin to win the match in the 170 pound weight class against Springboro's Joe Froehlich during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...
Fairfield's Andrew Sams got a pin to win the match in the 170 pound weight class against Springboro's Joe Froehlich during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...
Fairfield's Adam Bartels got the win with a 9-2 decision in the 182 pound weight class against Springboro's Calvin Walters during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...
Fairfield's Adam Bartels got the win with a 9-2 decision in the 182 pound weight class against Springboro's Calvin Walters during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...
Fairfield's Moustapha Bah got a pin to win the match in the 106 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Gust during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...
Fairfield's Moustapha Bah got a pin to win the match in the 106 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Gust during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...
Fairfield's Jabari Thomas got a pin to win the match in the 120 pound weight class against Springboro's Maz Blitz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...
Fairfield's Jabari Thomas got a pin to win the match in the 120 pound weight class against Springboro's Maz Blitz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...
Springboro's Drew Saunier got a pin to win the match in the 126 pound weight class against Fairfield's Elijah King during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...
Springboro's Drew Saunier got a pin to win the match in the 126 pound weight class against Fairfield's Elijah King during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...
Springboro's Drew Saunier got a pin to win the match in the 126 pound weight class against Fairfield's Elijah King during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...
Springboro's Scott Osbourne won by decision in the 132 pound weight class against Fairfield's Trevor Simpson during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Scott Osbourne won by decision in the 132 pound weight class against Fairfield's Trevor Simpson during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Scott Osbourne won by decision in the 132 pound weight class against Fairfield's Trevor Simpson during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Scott Osbourne won by decision in the 132 pound weight class against Fairfield's Trevor Simpson during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Sam Meddings won by a pin in the 145 pound weight class against Springboro's Matthew Keyser during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Sam Meddings won by a pin in the 145 pound weight class against Springboro's Matthew Keyser during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Sam Meddings won by a pin in the 145 pound weight class against Springboro's Matthew Keyser during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Amar Thomas won by decision in the 152 pound weight class against Springboro's Peyton Charleton during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Amar Thomas won by decision in the 152 pound weight class against Springboro's Peyton Charleton during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Amar Thomas won by decision in the 152 pound weight class against Springboro's Peyton Charleton during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Ryleigh Beckman won by decision in the 195 pound weight class against Springboro's Wade Humphrey during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Ryleigh Beckman won by decision in the 195 pound weight class against Springboro's Wade Humphrey during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Kevin Johnson won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Brandon Brandscum during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Kevin Johnson won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Brandon Brandscum during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Braden Brown won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Rashaad McWilliams during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Braden Brown won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Rashaad McWilliams during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Springboro's Braden Brown won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Rashaad McWilliams during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Zach Shupp won by decision in the 113 pound weight class against Springboro's Mason Kleinberg during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Zach Shupp won by decision in the 113 pound weight class against Springboro's Mason Kleinberg during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield's Zach Shupp won by decision in the 113 pound weight class against Springboro's Mason Kleinberg during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...
Fairfield defeated Springboro 42-24 in their wrestling dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham
Fairfield defeated Springboro 42-24 in their wrestling dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham
Fairfield defeated Springboro 42-24 in their wrestling dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham
Sports
Hot-handed Trotwood rebounds against Northmont
Saturday was warm, but not record-breaking
Special effects help local Brownie promote Girl Scout cookie season in video
An estimated 150,000 people joined the Women’s March on Seattle on Saturday. They met at Judkins Park in the Central District and walked the roughly 3 miles to Seattle Center in the largest gathering on Seattle streets since the Super Bowl victory parade.
Nation & World
Blind woman inspires others walking in Seattle Women's March
Local
Right to Life march set for Kettering on Tuesday
Sports
Wrestling: Depleted Graham falls to St. Ed’s