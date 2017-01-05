Photos: Notable deaths 2017

In this Sept. 26, 2010 file photo, Bishop Eddie Long speaks at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church near Atlanta. Long, a prominent pastor who led one of metro Atlanta's largest churches, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017...

Photos: Notable deaths 2017

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka has died at age 73, his family said Jan. 15, 2017. (Michael Kubel/The Morning Call via AP, File)

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died at age 73, his family said Jan. 15, 2017. (Michael Kubel/The Morning Call via AP, File)

This is a July 29, 1965, file photo of Britain's Princess Margaret with Lord Snowdon, Anthony Armstrong Jones, second from left, as he shakes hands with Ringo Starr when meeting the Beatles before the world charity...

This is a July 29, 1965, file photo of Britain's Princess Margaret with Lord Snowdon, Anthony Armstrong Jones, second from left, as he shakes hands with Ringo Starr when meeting the Beatles before the world charity...

Thirteen photos: Dayton Flyers vs. Duquesne Dukes

Dayton's Darrell Davis , left, and Kendall Pollard, right, defend against Duquesne's Rene Castro on Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

David Jablonski

Trainers Mike Mulcahey, left, and Patrick O'Neal, back right, attend to Dayton's Kyle Davis after he sprained his ankle in the second half against Duquesne on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh...

David Jablonski

Dayton's Kyle Davis pass against Duquesne on Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Davis fell out of bounds after this pass and sprained his ankle.

David Jablonski/Staff

Fans react after Dayton's Charles Cooke fell into the front row chasing a ball against Duquesne on Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Kendall Pollard looks for a shot against Duquesne on Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Sam Miller grabs a rebound against Duquesne on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Xeyrius Williams shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Archie Miller reacts to a play during a game against Duquesne on Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Scoochie Smith dribbles against Duquesne on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

David Jablonski/Staff

A young Dayton fan holds up a sign during a game against Duquesne on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton plays Duquesne on Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Charles Cooke dunks against Duquesne on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Sam Miller shoots against Duquesne on Jan. 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

David Jablonski/Staff

Nineteen photos: Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutemen

Dayton starters huddle before a game against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

David Jablonski

Dayton's Darrell Davis makes a 3-pointer against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton’s Darrell Davis makes a 3-pointer against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Massachusetts coach Derek Kellogg watches the action during a game against Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Massachusetts coach Derek Kellogg watches the action during a game against Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton's Scoochie Smith drives against Massachusetts' Rashaan Holloway on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Ryan Mikesell shoots against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton’s Ryan Mikesell shoots against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton's Xeyrius Williams (20) jumps for a rebound against Massachusetts' Rashaan Holloway on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton’s Xeyrius Williams (20) jumps for a rebound against Massachusetts’ Rashaan Holloway on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Massachusetts's Zach Lewis shoots a 3-pointer against Dayton's Kyle Davis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Massachusetts’s Zach Lewis shoots a 3-pointer against Dayton’s Kyle Davis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Massachusetts' C.J. Anderson is trapped by Xeyrius Williams, Sam Miller and Scoochie Smith on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Massachusetts' C.J. Anderson is trapped by Xeyrius Williams, Sam Miller and Scoochie Smith on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Massachusetts' C.J. Anderson shoots over Dayton's Scoochie Smith on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Kendall Pollard shoots against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton’s Kendall Pollard shoots against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton's Archie Miller reacts to a play in the first half against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Scoochie Smith brings the ball up the court against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton’s Scoochie Smith brings the ball up the court against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton's Kyle Davis scores

Dayton’s Kyle Davis scores against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton’s Charles Cooke lays on the ground after being called for a charge against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton’s Charles Cooke lays on the ground after being called for a charge against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton players trap Massachusetts’ Rashaan Holloway on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton players trap Massachusetts’ Rashaan Holloway on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton’s Scoochie Smith shoots Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton’s Scoochie Smith shoots Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Massachusetts' Rashaan Holloway, back, and DeJon Jarreau celebrate a basket against Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass. David Jablonski/Staff

Massachusetts' Rashaan Holloway, back, and DeJon Jarreau celebrate a basket against Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass. David Jablonski/Staff

Massachusetts’s DeJon Jarreau dunks against Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Massachusetts’s DeJon Jarreau dunks against Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton’s Archie Miller reacts at the end of a loss against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Dayton’s Archie Miller reacts at the end of a loss against Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Clemson's Ben Boulware kisses the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Clemson's Ben Boulware kisses the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)David J. Phillip

Clemson's Deshaun Watson holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Clemson's Deshaun Watson holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)David J. Phillip

Clemson's Ben Boulware kisses the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Clemson's Ben Boulware kisses the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)David J. Phillip

Clemson fans celebrate after the team scored the game-winning touchdown during the NCAA college football playoff championship against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Clemson fans celebrate after the team scored the game-winning touchdown during the NCAA college football playoff championship against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)Rainier Ehrhardt

Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Shaq Smith (5) celebrate a last second touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla....

Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Shaq Smith (5) celebrate a last second touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla....John Bazemore

Clemson's Wayne Gallman (9) dives into the end zone for a touchdown turn during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris...

Clemson's Wayne Gallman (9) dives into the end zone for a touchdown turn during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris...Chris O'Meara

Clemson's Mike Williams catches a pass in front of Alabama's Marlon Humphrey during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Clemson's Mike Williams catches a pass in front of Alabama's Marlon Humphrey during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)John Bazemore

Clemson's Hunter Renfrow is congratulated by teammate Deon Cain after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017...

Clemson's Hunter Renfrow is congratulated by teammate Deon Cain after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017...John Bazemore

Alabama's Marlon Humphrey is called for pass interference on a pass to Clemson's Mike Williams during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP...

Alabama's Marlon Humphrey is called for pass interference on a pass to Clemson's Mike Williams during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP...John Bazemore

Clemson's Deshaun Watson is stopped short of a first down on a run during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David...

Clemson's Deshaun Watson is stopped short of a first down on a run during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David...David J. Phillip

Clemson's Hunter Renfrow breaks away for a touchdown catch during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Clemson's Hunter Renfrow breaks away for a touchdown catch during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)David J. Phillip

Alabama's Ryan Anderson recovers a fumble during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Alabama's Ryan Anderson recovers a fumble during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Chris O'Meara

Alabama's Bo Scarbrough runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Alabama's Bo Scarbrough runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)David J. Phillip

Alabama's Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Alabama's Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)John Bazemore

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Meryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Meryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Tom Hiddleston accepts the award for Best Actor - Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV for his role in "The Night Manager" onstage...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Tom Hiddleston accepts the award for Best Actor - Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV for his role in "The Night Manager" onstage...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Felicity Jones (L) and Diego Luna onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Felicity Jones (L) and Diego Luna onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, producer and director Stephen Daldry accepts the award for Best Television Series - Drama for "The Crown" onstage during the 74th Annual...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, producer and director Stephen Daldry accepts the award for Best Television Series - Drama for "The Crown" onstage during the 74th Annual...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Emma Stone accepts the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in "La La Land" onstage during the...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Emma Stone accepts the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in "La La Land" onstage during the...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, (L-R) presenters Sienna Miller, Ben Affleck and Zoe Saldana onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, (L-R) presenters Sienna Miller, Ben Affleck and Zoe Saldana onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Eddie Redmayne (L) and Jessica Chastain onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Eddie Redmayne (L) and Jessica Chastain onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Ryan Gosling accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in "La La Land" during the 74th...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Ryan Gosling accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in "La La Land" during the 74th...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Naomi Campbell (L) and Matt Bomer onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Naomi Campbell (L) and Matt Bomer onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenter Annette Benning onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenter Annette Benning onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Amy Schumer (L) and Goldie Hawn onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Amy Schumer (L) and Goldie Hawn onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Kristen Wiig (L) and Steve Carell onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Kristen Wiig (L) and Steve Carell onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, (L-R) producer Clark Spencer and directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated for "Zootopia"...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, (L-R) producer Clark Spencer and directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated for "Zootopia"...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Tom Hiddleston accepts the award for Best Actor - Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV for his role in "The Night Manager" onstage...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Tom Hiddleston accepts the award for Best Actor - Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV for his role in "The Night Manager" onstage...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Felicity Jones (L) and Diego Luna onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Felicity Jones (L) and Diego Luna onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, host Jimmy Fallon onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, host Jimmy Fallon onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, host Jimmy Fallon onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, host Jimmy Fallon onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, creator, executive producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the series...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, creator, executive producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the series...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Aaron Taylor-Johnson accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture for his role in "Nocturnal Animals" during the...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Aaron Taylor-Johnson accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture for his role in "Nocturnal Animals" during the...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Hugh Laurie accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series/Limited Series/TV Movie for his role in "The Night Manager" during...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Hugh Laurie accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series/Limited Series/TV Movie for his role in "The Night Manager" during...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Executive Producer Nina Jacobson accepts the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for ""The People...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Executive Producer Nina Jacobson accepts the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for ""The People...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, (L-R) Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul accept the award for Best Original Song- Motion Picture for "City of Stars" from "La...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, (L-R) Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul accept the award for Best Original Song- Motion Picture for "City of Stars" from "La...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Executive Producer Nina Jacobson accepts the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for ""The People...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Executive Producer Nina Jacobson accepts the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for ""The People...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Mandy Moore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Mandy Moore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Mandy Moore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Mandy Moore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actors Malcolm McDowell and Bernadette Peters attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actors Malcolm McDowell and Bernadette Peters attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Nina Alu (L) and singer Iggy Pop attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Nina Alu (L) and singer Iggy Pop attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Riz Ahmed attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Riz Ahmed attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Drew Barrymore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Drew Barrymore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Composers Dustin O'Halloran (L) and Hauschka attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Composers Dustin O'Halloran (L) and Hauschka attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Kristen Bell attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Kristen Bell attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Ruth Negga attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Ruth Negga attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Joel Edgerton attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Joel Edgerton attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Amy Adams (L) and Jeremy Renner attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Amy Adams (L) and Jeremy Renner attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Sylvester Stallone (2nd L), model Jennifer Flavin (C), and (L-R) 2017 Miss Golden Globe Sistine Stallon, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Sylvester Stallone (2nd L), model Jennifer Flavin (C), and (L-R) 2017 Miss Golden Globe Sistine Stallon, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Sunny Pawar attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Sunny Pawar attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Singer/actor Justin Timberlake (L) and actress Jessica Biel attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Singer/actor Justin Timberlake (L) and actress Jessica Biel attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Maisie Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Maisie Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Director Sam Taylor-Johnson (L) and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Director Sam Taylor-Johnson (L) and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Michelle Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Michelle Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Recording artist Justin Timberlake (L) and actress Jessica Biel attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Recording artist Justin Timberlake (L) and actress Jessica Biel attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actors Annette Bening and Warren Beatty attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actors Annette Bening and Warren Beatty attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Casey Affleck attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Casey Affleck attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) 2017 Miss Golden Globe Sistine Stallon, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) 2017 Miss Golden Globe Sistine Stallon, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly...Frazer Harrison

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Scoochie Smith, Xeyrius Williams and Ryan Mikesell, of Dayton, celebrate a victory over Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Kendall Pollard, center, and the Dayton Flyers celebrate a victory over Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Kyle Davis, Charles Cooke and Kostas Antetokounmpo, of Dayton, celebrate a victory over Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Kyle Davis, of Dayton, celebrates a victory over Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Kyle Davis, of Dayton, celebrate a victory over Rhode Island with Bucky Bockhorn on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Xeyrius Williams and Kendall Pollard, of Dayton, celebrate a victory over Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Kyle Davis, of Dayton, brings the ball up the court in the final seconds after a defensive stop against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Kendall Pollard scores with 30 seconds left against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Jack Westerfield, Jeremiah Bonsu and Joey Gruden celebrate a basket against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Scoochie Smith and Kyle Davis watch as the Flyers shoot a free throw against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Kyle Davis celebrates a late defensive stop against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's John Crosby looks for a shot against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Kendall Pollard celebrates a basket against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Scoochie Smith scores against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Xeyrius Williams is fouled by Rhode Island's Kuran Iverson on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Rhode Island's Dan Hurley reacts to a defensive stop against Dayton on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Kyle Davis shoots against Rhode Island's Kuran Iverson on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Kendall Pollard drives against Rhode Island's Hassan Martin on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Kendall Pollard shoots against Rhode Island's Hassan Martin on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

People duck for cover on the tarmac at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

People duck for cover on the tarmac at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

People take cover at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

People take cover at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

A woman is taken to an ambulance at Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

A woman is taken to an ambulance at Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

People evacuate the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

People evacuate the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

People evacuate the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

People evacuate the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

This Oct. 8, 2014 file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows mass murderer Charles Manson. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

This Oct. 8, 2014 file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows mass murderer Charles Manson. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

Charles Manson, circa 1986.

Charles Manson, circa 1986.AP Photo

Pictured: (l-r) Host Tom Snyder in an exclusive interview with convicted mass murderer Charles Manson, currently serving a life sentence in California for the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders, on June 12, 1981 (Photo...

Pictured: (l-r) Host Tom Snyder in an exclusive interview with convicted mass murderer Charles Manson, currently serving a life sentence in California for the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders, on June 12, 1981 (Photo...

A TV picture of American musician, cult leader and murderer Charles Manson, September 1975. The image was broadcast around the time that Manson acolyte Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme was arrested after an attempt to kill...

A TV picture of American musician, cult leader and murderer Charles Manson, September 1975. The image was broadcast around the time that Manson acolyte Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme was arrested after an attempt to kill...

Charles Manson, convicted cult leader, is sullen as he is led back into the courtroom to hear the penalty he and this three female followers must pay for the Tate-LaBianca murders of August 1969. Manson and his...

Charles Manson, convicted cult leader, is sullen as he is led back into the courtroom to hear the penalty he and this three female followers must pay for the Tate-LaBianca murders of August 1969. Manson and his...Bettmann

Cult lead Charles Manson, 35, told reporters, "I don't have any guilt," in a brief press conference in the courtroom on June 18, 1970, where a hearing to continue proceedings in the murder case of musician Dary...

Cult lead Charles Manson, 35, told reporters, "I don't have any guilt," in a brief press conference in the courtroom on June 18, 1970, where a hearing to continue proceedings in the murder case of musician Dary...Bettmann

Charles Manson speaks with reporters as he is escorted by a deputy sheriff and his lawyer, Irving Kanarek, from a Santa Monica courthouse following a hearing in the Gary Hinman murder case in June 1970.

Charles Manson speaks with reporters as he is escorted by a deputy sheriff and his lawyer, Irving Kanarek, from a Santa Monica courthouse following a hearing in the Gary Hinman murder case in June 1970.Bettmann

Three female defendants in the Manson court case are shown, from left to right: Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten, March 29 , 1971 as they return to court to hear the penalty ending a nine-month...

Three female defendants in the Manson court case are shown, from left to right: Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten, March 29 , 1971 as they return to court to hear the penalty ending a nine-month...Anonymous

Susan Denise Atkins, (left), Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten,(right), laugh after receiving the death sentence for their part in the Tate-LaBianca killing at the order of Charles Manson.

Susan Denise Atkins, (left), Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten,(right), laugh after receiving the death sentence for their part in the Tate-LaBianca killing at the order of Charles Manson.Bettmann

Charles Manson is escorted to court for preliminary hearing on December 3, 1969 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Malmin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Charles Manson is escorted to court for preliminary hearing on December 3, 1969 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Malmin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)John Malmin

Combo image shows the five victims slain the night of Aug. 9, 1969 at the Benedict Canyon Estate of Roman Polanski. From left, Voityck Frykowski, Sharon Tate, Stephen Parent, Jay Sebring, and Abigail Folger. The...

Combo image shows the five victims slain the night of Aug. 9, 1969 at the Benedict Canyon Estate of Roman Polanski. From left, Voityck Frykowski, Sharon Tate, Stephen Parent, Jay Sebring, and Abigail Folger. The...AP Photo/File

A.J. Hawk's older brother, Ryan, led Centerville to a playoff appearance when the two were both Elks.

A.J. Hawk's older brother, Ryan, led Centerville to a playoff appearance when the two were both Elks.Elisabeth Heimlich

A.J. Hawk carries the ball for Centerville in the game against Springfield South in 2000.

A.J. Hawk carries the ball for Centerville in the game against Springfield South in 2000.JAN UNDERWOOD

Hawk became known for his long hair later in his career.

Hawk became known for his long hair later in his career.Ron Alvey/Dayton Daily News

10 Sept 05 Photo by Ron Alvey. A.J. Hawk returns an interception deep into Texas territory in a game in 2005. Hawk is being chases by Billy Pittman, of Texas. The Buckeyes eventually scored a field goal from the...

10 Sept 05 Photo by Ron Alvey. A.J. Hawk returns an interception deep into Texas territory in a game in 2005. Hawk is being chases by Billy Pittman, of Texas. The Buckeyes eventually scored a field goal from the...Ron Alvey

Hawk seemed right at home on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.

Hawk seemed right at home on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.ELAINE THOMPSON/AP

ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: A.J. Hawk #50 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with his baby daughter Lennon after winning Super Bowl XLV 31-25 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cowboys Stadium on February 6,...

ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: A.J. Hawk #50 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with his baby daughter Lennon after winning Super Bowl XLV 31-25 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cowboys Stadium on February 6,...Al Bello/Getty Images

Bengals linebacker A.J. Hawk takes the field before a game against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Bengals linebacker A.J. Hawk takes the field before a game against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff