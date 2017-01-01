Jobs
Top News
Scabies reported at second Kettering Health hospital
2 dead in 2-vehicle accident on Old U.S. 35 in Greene County
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley considering run for governor, party chair says
Dead woman, child found inside makeshift home in Dayton
Police raid Watkins Academy superintendent’s home
Firefighter accused of sex act in parking lot will face trial
Local
Police raid Watkins Academy superintendent’s home
Trotwood
Firefighter accused of sex act in parking lot will face trial
Will February be snowy?
Ohio
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley considering run for governor, party chair says
Local
Police raid Watkins Academy superintendent’s home
Trotwood
Firefighter accused of sex act in parking lot will face trial
Will February be snowy?
Ohio
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley considering run for governor, party chair says
2 dead in 2-vehicle accident on Old U.S. 35 in Greene County
Scabies reported at second Kettering Health hospital
Restaurant news: 8 coming to Dayton area, 4 now open, 2 closed
The Latest

Will February be snowy?
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley considering run for governor, party chair says...
2 dead in 2-vehicle accident on Old U.S. 35 in Greene County
Scabies reported at second Kettering Health hospital
Restaurant news: 8 coming to Dayton area, 4 now open, 2 closed
Dead woman, child found inside makeshift home in Dayton
Springfield’s Danny Davis signs with Wisconsin
Signing Day: The story of Urban Meyer trolling one of Ohio State’s best...
US puts Iran 'on notice' after missile test, won't elaborate
The Latest
Police raid Watkins Academy superintendent’s home
Firefighter accused of sex act in parking lot will face trial
Will February be snowy?
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley considering run for governor, party chair says...
2 dead in 2-vehicle accident on Old U.S. 35 in Greene County
Scabies reported at second Kettering Health hospital
The Dayton area is bringing in the new year the best way possible- with food. 
Restaurant news: 8 coming to Dayton area, 4 now open, 2 closed

Crime

Firefighter accused of sex act in parking lot will face trial
Teens sentenced for roles in killing of Fairmont junior near AlterFest
3 indicted for 2 Middletown homicides

Business

Tax scams lead list of schemes for your money
Restaurant, store to open at Beavercreek mall
WSU presidential finalist faced ‘existential’ threats in Wisconsin

Sports

Illinois State signs 6-feet-7, 285 pounds of Buffalomeat
Bengals quarterback Dalton appears in space travel video
Signing Day: Michigan State recruit can’t sign with Spartans because he’s in jail

Nation & World

Officials: Guards held hostage by inmates at Delaware prison
Chicago police unveil new high-tech effort to fight crime
Trump praises Douglass, other famous African Americans

7 experiences to learn more about black history in the region
This building is at the center of a $3.7M downtown project. Here’s what you should know about...

Video

What You Need To Know: The Allman Brothers Band
News
What You Need To Know: The Allman Brothers Band

Investigations

 News
Bill aims to curb outsourcing, abuse of foreign worker program

ICYMI

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .
Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...Mark Schmetzer/Contributed
Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...Mark Schmetzer/Contributed
Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...Mark Schmetzer/Contributed
Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...Mark Schmetzer/Contributed
Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...Mark Schmetzer/Contributed
Hamilton High football player Vince Sanford, who will be attending the Air Force Academy, introduces himself during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine...
Middletown High School kicker Cole Smith, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati next year, talks with other players during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics...
Hamilton High football coach Chad Murphy introduces his players, l-r Grant Fansler, Eric Jackson, Alex Little, Vince Sanford, and Conner Gleason during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at...
Student athletes from the class of 2017 pose for a photo during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sharonville, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. GREG LYNCH...
Fairfield High School football coach Jason Krause talks to his players, including James Mitchell, Ethan Burch, Aaron Mckenzie, Jerred McGuire, and Alex Kaminsky during the Greater Miami Conference football signing...
Hamilton High football players participating in the Greater Miami Conference football signing day included Eric Jackson, Grant Fansler, Vince Sanford, Alex Little, and Conner Gleason. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
Fairfield High School football players participating in the Greater Miami Conference football signing day included James Mitchell, Ethan Burch, Aaron Mckenzie, Jerred McGuire, and Alex Kaminsky. Not in attendance...
Middletown High School kicker Cole Smith, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati next year, introduces himself during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports...
Colerain High School cornerback Amir Riep, who will be attending Ohio State University next year, talks to the media during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports...
Middletown High School kicker Cole Smith, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati talks with fellow future Bearcat Kyle Bolden from Colerain High School during the Greater Miami Conference football signing...
Meet Quilliam, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's new African pygmy hedgehog. AMELIA ROBINSON/STAFF
Wyatt and Flynn, two bat eared foxes, came to museum from the San Diego Zoo. The Boonshoft Museum is open to the public 9 a.m.  5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $13...Lisa Powell
The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is planning a birthday party for Rajeev, the Museum’s oldest live animal. He is 27, which translates to about 190 human years. CONTRIBUTED
Boonshoft Museum of Discovery river otters enjoy some lunch.Czerwinski, Allegra (CMG-Dayton)
Meet Houdini, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's chill Eastern Screech Owl. AMELIA ROBINSON/STAFF
Meet Shelton, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's armadillo. AMELIA ROBINSON/STAFF
Meet Luke, a fluffy bunny at The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. AMELIA ROBINSON/STAFF
Fairfield's Josiah Scott will play college football at Michigan State University. GREG LYNCH / STAFFGreg Lynch
Miamisburg offensive lineman Cody Lamb will play college football at Cincinnati. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOCONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Middletown kicker Cole Smith (37) will play college football at the University of Cincinnati. GREG LYNCH / STAFFGreg Lynch
Miamisburg offensive lineman Josh Myers will play college football at Ohio State. MARC PENDLETON / STAFFMARC PENDLETON / STAFF
Springboro Charlie Kuhbander will play college football at Northwestern . MARC PENDLETON / STAFFMARC PENDLETON / STAFF
Matt Wilcox of Wayne will play college football at Bowling Green. MARC PENDLETON / STAFFMARC PENDLETON / STAFF
Springfield's Shane Ramey will play college football at the University of Toledo. Bill Lackey/StaffBill Lackey
Hamilton's Vince Sanford will play college football at the Air Force Academy. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham
Greeveview's Ethan Bradds will play college football at Eastern Kentucky University. Bill Lackey/StaffBill Lackey
Centerville’s Colin DeBord will play college football at Bowling Green State University. MARC PENDLETON / STAFFMARC PENDLETON / STAFF
Fort Recovery’s Caleb Martin will play football at the University of Toledo. MARC PENDLETON / STAFFMARC PENDLETON / STAFF
Piqua’s Darien Tipps-Clemons will play college football at Michigan State University. MARC PENDLETON / STAFFMARC PENDLETON / STAFF
Dayton’s Scoochie Smith poses with family and friends after a game against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton coach Brian Frank, left, talks with 2017 UD recruit Jordan Pierce after a victory against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Scoochie Smith, Kyle Davis and Kendall Pollard leave the court after a victor against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Kendall Pollard, right, slaps hands with Kyle Davis after a basket against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Kendall Pollard celebrates a basket against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Scoochie Smith talks to Archie Miller during a game against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Scoochie Smith shoots against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Kyle Davis scores against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Charles Cooke and Ryan Mikesell battle for a rebound against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Ryan Mikesell scores against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Sam Miller defends a shot against Fordham’s Will Tavares on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Kendall Pollard shoots against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Charles Cooke drives to the basket against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Archie Miller yells to his team during a game against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Kendall Pollard shoots against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Dayton fans stand for the national anthem before a game against Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.David Jablonski
Past Super Bowl rings on display (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Super Bowl I: A detail view of the Green Bay Packer Super Bowl I ring. (Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)
Super Bowl III: The Super Bowl Champs' ring. January 14, 1969. (Photo by William N. Jacobellis/New York Post Archives / (c) NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty Images)New York Post Archives
Super Bowl VII: Larry Little of the undefeated 1972 Super Bowl Champion Miami Dolphins shows off his super bowl ring after their first White House ceremony honoring their historic season on August 20, 2013 in Washington...The Washington Post
Super Bowl XI: Oakland Raiders Head coach John Madden models the glittering super prize of professional football, the Super Bowl XI Championship Ring. (Bettmann / Contributor/Getty Images)Bettmann
Super Bowl XIII, IX, XIV: A view of NFL great Lynn Swann's Super Bowl rings at the GQ & Nordstrom Launch Pop-Up Store at Nordstrom's Treasure & Bond Store on September 9, 2012 in New York City. (left to right -...Rob Kim
Super Bowl XL: Pittsburgh Steelers players Jerome Bettis and Hines Ward shows off their Super Bowl rings at the 2006 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre on July 12, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Vince Bucci/Getty...
Super Bowl XLI: Coach Tony Dungy's Super Bowl XLI (41) Ring From His Book Signing Of Quiet Strength At Bookends In Ridgewood, New Jersey On July 13, 2007 (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)Jim Spellman
Super Bowl XLIV: A member of the New Orleans Saints shows off his ring from Super Bowl XLIV on June 16, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)Chris Graythen
Super Bowl XLV: (L-R) NFL player's Charlie Peprah, Jarrett Bush and Desmond Bishop show off their 2011 Super Bowl rings for the Green Bay Packers arrives at the 2011 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July...Joe Scarnici
Super Bowl XLVI: NFL Football Player Prince Kelechi Amukamara (Super Bowl Ring Detail) attends the 65th annual ACE Eddie Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Paul Archuleta
Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti wears his 2013 Super Bowl ring while standing on the sideline before the start of a preseason game between the Ravens and Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium...Rob Carr
Super Bowl XXIX: Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Darin Jordan shows off his Super Bowl ring during the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Leslie Plaza...Icon Sportswire
Super Bowl XXV: Former NFL player Howard Cross, Super Bowl ring detail, attends the 22nd Annual Black Tie & Sneakers Gala at Grand Hyatt New York on October 19, 2016 in New York City.(Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)Mike Pont
Super Bowl XXVI and XXII: Alumni player Clarence Vaughan hefts bags of turkeys with his two Super Bowl rings visible as the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation gives away turkeys on November, 25, 2014 in Landover...The Washington Post
Super Bowl XXVIII, XXX, XXVII: Dallas Cowboys Daryl Moose Johnston alone, holding ball & wearing Super Bowl rings. (Photo by William Snyder/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)William Snyder
Super Bowl XXXI: Punter Craig Hentrich of the Tennessee Titans wears his Super Bowl ring from the Green Bay Packers as he gives an telephone interview during media day 25 January, 2000. (JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)
Super Bowl XXXII: The Denver Broncos get there Super Bowl rings at Dove Valley Media , Denver Broncos training camp. photo is of Rod Smith with his Super Bowl Ring. (Glen Martin/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Super Bowl XXXIII: Detailed view of the Denver Broncos championship ring from Super Bowl XXXIII during the NFL Experience exhibition before Super Bowl 50 at the Moscone Center on February 3, 2016 in San Francisco...Jason O. Watson
Super Bowl XXXIV: NFL Football - St. Louis Rams Super Bowl ring June 19, 2000. (Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images)Albert Dickson TSN
Super Bowl XXXV: Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Ring which is symbol of winning final NFL game called Super Bowl. Ring is worn by the players and closest related stuff members of the winning team. (rypson/Getty Images)rypson
Super Bowl XXXVIII, XXXVI: The New England Patriots received their Super Bowl XXXVIII (left) championship rings during a party at the home of team owner Robert Kraft tonight. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty)
Super Bowl 50 : NFL player Ronnie Hillman, Super Bowl 50 ring detail, attends the BODY At The ESPYs pre-party at Avalon Hollywood on July 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dave Mangels/Getty Images)Dave Mangels
Freddie Falcon, mascot of the Atlanta Falcons, swarmed by Falcons cheerleaders in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com
Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon celebrates with a fan at the Atlanta Falcons pep rally held by Mayor Kasim Reed at City hall in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, January 27, 2017. (HENRY TAYLOR / HENRY.TAYLOR@AJC.COM)
Falcons cornerback Phillip Adams faces off with mascot Freddie Falcon as he takes the field for team practice during mini-camp on Wednesday, June 17, 2015, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc...
Atlanta Falcons mascot, Freddie Falcon, during a team event in Dec. 17, 2013, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM
Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon jumps into a group of students at Morris Brandon Elementary in Atlanta, Georgia, October 18, 2011. Jason Getz jgetz@ajc.com
Freddie the Falcon jokes around with a student at M. Agnes Jones Elementary in Atlanta, Georgia on October 20, 2015. BRANT SANDERLIN/BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM
Freddy the Falcon looks like he can't bear to watch the end of the game as he hides under part of the field decoration in the 4th quarter of the Falcons 38-28 loss in the Falcons vs. Cowboys game at the Georgia...
Freddie the Falcon at an event in Buckhead, Georgia, in 1998. The Atlanta Falcons mascot costume has changed through the years. (PHIL SKINNER /AJC staff).
Freddie Falcon celebrates Super Bowl fever with fan, Kim Smith, on January 27, 1999 in the Cobb Galleria Specialty Mall. At the time, the Falcons were preparing to take on the Denver Broncos in the team's first-ever...
Iris Mittenaere of France is crowned the new Miss Universe 2016 by 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines....Bullit Marquez
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, left, prepares to crown Iris Mittenaere of France shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay...Bullit Marquez
Iris Mittenaere of France blows kisses to the crowd after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (AP...Bullit Marquez
Iris Mittenaere of France reacts shortly after being proclaimed the new Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit...Bullit Marquez
Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, right, of France is hugged by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach following coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines...Bullit Marquez
Iris Mittenaere, center right, of France is congratulated by fellow contestants shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city...Bullit Marquez
Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, left, prepares to congratulate Iris Mittenaere of France moments after Mittenaere was proclaimed the winner in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia...Bullit Marquez
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, center, bids farewell after ending her reign as the country's third Miss Universe winner during the grand coronation for the new Miss Universe Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall...Bullit Marquez
Andrea Tovar of Colombia, left, Iris Mittenaere of France, center, and Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, pose shortly after being declared the top three finalists in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017...Bullit Marquez
Miss France Iris Mittenaere expounds on her answer during the question-and-answer portion of the Miss Universe 2016 competition Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila...Bullit Marquez
Miss Universe 2016 contestants pose after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. From left, Maxine...Bullit Marquez
Iris Mittenaere of France poses shortly after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Mittenaere...Bullit Marquez
Iris Mittenaere of France poses shortly after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Mittenaere...Bullit Marquez
Deshauna Barber of the United States gestures with a Number 1 sign shortly after being the first to make it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban...Bullit Marquez
Miss Universe Top 13 contestants parade in their swimsuits during the beauty pageant's competition Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Iris Mittenaere...Bullit Marquez
Glen Powell, from right, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Saniyya Sidney accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Hidden Figures" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild...Chris Pizzello
David Harbour and the cast of "Stranger Things" accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on...Chris Pizzello
Emma Stone accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "La La Land" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29...Chris Pizzello
Denzel Washington accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "Fences" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29...Chris Pizzello
Dolly Parton, right, presents Lily Tomlin with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by...Chris Pizzello
John Lithgow accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "The Crown" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29...Chris Pizzello
Claire Foy accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "The Crown" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29...Chris Pizzello
Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Veep" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan...Chris Pizzello
William H. Macy accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for "Shameless" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan...Chris Pizzello
Taylor Schilling, center, and the cast of "Orange Is the New Black" accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium...Chris Pizzello
Bryan Cranston accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for "All the Way" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo...Chris Pizzello
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Jeffrey Tambor speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty...Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Jeffrey Tambor speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty...Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Ashton Kutcher speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty...Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Actors Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January...Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Gina Rodriguez and actor/singer John Legend speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California...Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor John Krasinski speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty...Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Mahershala Ali accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Moonlight' onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium...Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Sarah Paulson accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' onstage during The 23rd...Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Salma Hayek speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty...Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Viola Davis (L) and Denzel Washington speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California...Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Lucas Hedges (L) and Casey Affleck speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo...Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Sarah Paulson (L) accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' from actor Michelle...Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Lily Tomlin accepts the 2016 SAG Life Achievement Award onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles,...Kevin Winter
Topics
Signing Day: Michigan State recruit can’t sign with Spartans because he’s in jail
News
Scabies reported at second Kettering Health hospital
It’s one of the sure signs President Donald Trump will visit his Palm Beach home. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a notice of flight restrictions for the area for the weekend.
FAA advisory confirms Trump visit to Palm Beach this weekend
Local
West Liberty youth group home at risk of losing license
Local
2 dead in 2-vehicle accident on Old U.S. 35 in Greene County
Apple Inc. is considering taking legal action in response to President Donald Trump's controversial refugee and immigration ban, CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
Apple considers legal action over immigration ban