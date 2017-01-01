Jobs
Top News
Could President Trump’s action on ‘sanctuary cities’ impact Dayton?
Throwback Thursday: When the new convention center opened as the hope of downtown in 1973
"Dirty Rain" reported across Miami Valley Wednesday
West Liberty suspect asked victim to shoot him, affidavit reveals
News
Wave-like clouds spotted in the Miami Valley
Sports
Dayton Dragons creating new seating section at Fifth Third Field
News
Wave-like clouds spotted in the Miami Valley
Sports
Dayton Dragons creating new seating section at Fifth Third Field

Centerville man accused of sexually assaulting teen

Local
Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died, The Associated Press reported, citing her publicist. She was 80 years old.
Entertainment
Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
News
Wave-like clouds spotted in the Miami Valley
Sports
Dayton Dragons creating new seating section at Fifth Third Field

Centerville man accused of sexually assaulting teen

Local
Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died, The Associated Press reported, citing her publicist. She was 80 years old.
Entertainment
Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Chinese send fake Trump tweets as jokes, New Year wishes
Donald Trump has 71 percent approval rating – just not in America
BACON-ALIA: Free Baconfest this weekend at all Dorothy Lane Markets
The Latest

Centerville man accused of sexually assaulting teen
Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Chinese send fake Trump tweets as jokes, New Year wishes
Donald Trump has 71 percent approval rating – just not in America
BACON-ALIA: Free Baconfest this weekend at all Dorothy Lane Markets
Throwback Thursday: When the new convention center opened as the hope of...
Montgomery County Jail inmates
Scattered light snow showers, flurries this morning
Trump celebrates inauguration crowd size with commemorative photo
The Latest
Wave-like clouds spotted in the Miami Valley
Dayton Dragons creating new seating section at Fifth Third Field
Centerville man accused of sexually assaulting teen
Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died, The Associated Press reported, citing her publicist. She was 80 years old.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Chinese send fake Trump tweets as jokes, New Year wishes
President Donald Trump has been struggling with approval ratings in the United States. A recent Gallup poll showed that only 45 percent of Americans approve of him, a record low for an incoming president.
Donald Trump has 71 percent approval rating – just not in America
BACON-ALIA: Free Baconfest this weekend at all Dorothy Lane Markets

Crime

Centerville man accused of sexually assaulting teen
TIMELINE: Greene County double homicides
Mechanicsburg police want help solving 2 rapes

Business

One minute local business reads
Abercrombie & Fitch eliminates 150 positions
BACON-ALIA: Free Baconfest this weekend at all Dorothy Lane Markets

Sports

High School Wrestling: State Duals results
Wrestling: Lebanon opens duals with upset of Centerville
H.S. Results for 1/25: Lakota West girls roll past Hamilton

Nation & World

Video introducing Trump to the Netherlands goes viral
Trump seeks investigation into unproven voter fraud claim
New York couple married 70 years dies just hours apart

Tom Archdeacon: Big man finally stands tall at Wright State
Church/state violation alleged at Wright-Patt

Mary Tyler Moore dead at age 80
Mary Tyler Moore dead at age 80

Mary Tyler Moore is best known for her portrayal of a young working woman in the hit television series, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which ran from 1970-1977. The show won 29 Emmys during its seven seasons.Getty Images
THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW; (from left) Mary Tyler Moore [as Mary Richards], Betty White [as Sue Ann Nivens], Gavin MacLeod [as Murray Slaughter]. Image dated 1973. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)CBS Photo Archive
TV news commentator Walter Cronkite, right, meets with actor Ted Baxter and actress Mary Tyler Moore as he makes an appearance at the "Mary Tyler Moore Show," in Los Angeles, Calif., on February 4, 1974. (AP Photo) 
Mary Tyler Moore and her weekly comedy series won five Emmy's at the 28th Annual Television Academy Awards to top all other shows for the 1975-76 season. Show regulars (left to right) Edward Asner, Betty White,...Getty Images/Archive
NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 22: Actor Ed Asner, actress Cloris Leachman, actress Betty White, actress Eileen Heckart, gossip columnist Liz Smith, TV personality Dick Cavett, actress Nancy Walker, actress Mary Tyler Moore...Ron Galella, Ltd.
HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 8: Actress Valerie Harper, Dr. Robert Levine (Mary Tyler Moore's husband), actor Morey Amsterdam, honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant and actress Mary Tyler Moore attend the Hollywood...Ron Galella, Ltd.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, actress Valerie Harper and Honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Salute to Mary Tyler Moore on September 8, 1992 at the 7021 Hollywood Boulevard...Ron Galella, Ltd.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the Seventh Annual Hill's Science Diet Winner's Circle Awards on February 5, 1993 at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)Ron Galella, Ltd.
Actor Gavin MacLeod, actress Mary Tyler Moore and actor Ed Asner attend the Museum of Television & Radio Honors David Brinkley and Mary Tyler Moore on February 9, 1995 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City...Ron Galella, Ltd.
PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 28: Actress Mary Tyler Moore and husband Dr. Robert Levine attend the 40th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on August 28, 1988 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by...Ron Galella, Ltd.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at The Shubert Theater November 4, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)Getty Images
LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 16: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends "A Celebration of Caring" celebrity fashion show and luncheon at the Universal Hilton & Towers on November, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Ticket sales...Robert Mora
Actress Mary Tyler Moore Waves To The Crowd Next To The Statue Honoring Her May 8, 2002 In Minneapolis, Mn. The Statue Depicts Moore Tossing Her Tam (Hat) From The Opening Credits Of The 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'...Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 2: (L to R) Actors Carl Reiner, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie and Larry Mathews from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" accept their Legend Award during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium...Kevin Winter
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 7: Actress Mary Tyler Moore receives the Groundbreaking Show Award on stage at the 2nd Annual TV Land Awards held on March 7, 2004 at The Hollywood Palladium, in Hollywood, California. (Photo...Kevin Winter
SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 19: Actress Mary Tyler Moore presents onstage at the 2006 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)Getty Images
NEW YORK - JULY 11: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 11th Annual Broadway Barks in Shubert Theatre on July 11, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)Astrid Stawiarz
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Dick Van Dyke (L) presents the Life Achievement Award to actress Mary Tyler Moore onstage during the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January...Kevin Winter
Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper & Betty White Back Together - Katie Couric visits the set of "Hot in Cleveland" for an exclusive reunion with the cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which made TV history...Rick Rowell
Lillian and Dorothy Gish, sisters who came to fame on the silver screen, had their roots in the Miami Valley. LIBRARY OF CONGRESSLibrary of Congress
Lillian Gish, right, in a scene from D.W. Griffith's 1921 silent French Revolution epic "Orphans of the Storm" CONTRIBUTEDSubmitted
Dorothy Gish, photographed circa 1920, was born in Dayton in 1898. She and her sister Lillian were stars of stage and screen. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
Dorothy Gish played "La Cavel," a Cuban dancer in the 1923 film "The Bright Shawl." LIBRARY OF CONGRESSLibrary of Congress
Lillian Gish was born in Springfield in 1893. Her acting career stretched from the silent era to the televison age. CONTRIBUTEDSubmitted
A publicity photo of Springfield native Lillian Gish in 1935. CONTRIBUTEDSubmitted
Dorothy Gish, director D.W. Griffith and Lillian Gish visit the White House in 1922. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
AUSTIN, TX - JULY 25: (L-R) Actor Chris Pine, producers Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn, actors Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges, writer Taylor Sheridan, director David Mackenzie, actor Gil Birmingham, producers Gigi Pritzker...Rick Kern
"Moonlight" stars Mahershala Ali, Shariff Earp and Duan Sanderson.epk.tv
"La La Land" stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.epk.tv
"Hacksaw Ridge" stars Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington.epk.tv
"Hidden Figures" stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae.epk.tv
"Manchester by the Sea" stars Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams.epk.tv
"Lion" stars David Wenham, Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.http://www.twcpublicity.com/
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 17: Isabelle Huppert attends the IWC Schaffhausen "Decoding the Beauty of Time" Gala Dinner during the launch of the Da Vinci Novelties from the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC...Harold Cunningham
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Ruth Negga attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Natalie Portman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Meryl Streep, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in...Kevin Winter
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Viola Davis, winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for 'Fences,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...Kevin Winter
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 04: Awardee Naomie Harris attends the 2016 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)Jamie McCarthy
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Octavia Spencer attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Michelle Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 03: Mahershala Ali attends the 2016 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Mike Coppola
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Actor Jeff Bridges participates in his hands and footprints ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater on January 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for CBS...John Sciulli
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Actor Lucas Hedges attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of MANCHESTER BY THE SEA at MOMA Celeste Bartos Theater on November 19,...Robin Marchant
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Dev Patel attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party, presented with FIJI Water, Grey Goose Vodka, Lindt Chocolate, and Moroccanoil at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...Earl Gibson III
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Michael Shannon attends the New York Premiere of Tom Ford's "Nocturnal Animals" at The Paris Theatre on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Focus...Jason Kempin
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Casey Affleck, winner of Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Manchester by the Sea,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly...Kevin Winter
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 19: Denzel Washington attends the "Fences" New York Screening at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Mike Coppola
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Actor Andrew Garfield attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Silence' at Directors Guild Of America on January 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty...Matt Winkelmeyer
Dayton's Scoochie Smith leaves the court after a victory against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Saint Louis coach Travis Ford talks to his team during a game against Dayton on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Charles Cooke tries to dunk against Saint Louis' Jalen Johnson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's John Crosby shoots against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Sam Miller dunks against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Archie Miller talks to his team during a game against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Xeyrius Williams shoots against Saint Louis' Mike Crawford on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Darrell Davis and Saint Louis' Aaron Hines lie on the ground after a collision on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Charles Cooke is fouled by Saint Louis' Davell Roby on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Scoochie Smith passes against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Charles Cooke passes against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Xeyrius Williams is fouled by Saint Louis' Austin Gillman on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Trey Landers scores against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Trey Landers scores against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for...Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Nicole Monceaux from New York City, attends the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall...Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Protesters fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles as they gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place...Jae C. Hong
Thousands of protesters fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they participate in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in...Jacqueline Larma
Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Ma., cheers as participants start marching during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington...Mary Altaffer
New York City police officers lead the demonstrators as they march across 42nd Street during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking...Mary Altaffer
Jodi Evans from Los Angeles, Calif., attends the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing...Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)Arthur Mola
A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Trump, respect migrants" during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became...Eduardo Verdugo
Images of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are carried as thousands file through the streets during the Women's March protesting the start of Donald Trump's presidency, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017...Rick Rycroft
Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights...Bikas Das
Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington...Darko Vojinovic
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)Tim Ireland
People shouts slogans during the Women's March rally in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald...Manu Fernandez
Some 200 activists of women's organizations with "Down with Trump" signs and women's rights slogans walk from the office of Prime Minister to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in support...Czarek Sokolowski
A demonstrator holds a poster outside the U.S. embassy, during a Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lisbon. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald...Armando Franca
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 21: A demonstrator with a sign saying " More Love Less Hate " makes their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March...Dean Mouhtaropoulos
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: A Woman wearing a USA flag as a headscarf attends a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January...Steffi Loos
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Preble Shawnee's Kevin Ketring is defended by Carlisle's Steve Summer (44) and Justin Flor during their game Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33...
Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates drives to the hoop during their game against Carlisle Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Preble Shawnee's Kevin Ketring puts up a shot during their game against Carlisle Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Carlisle's Adam Goodpaster puts up a shot over Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates during their game Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: A Military Color Guard presents on stage prior prior to the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Tim Rushlow and his Big Band perform at the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Erin Boheme entertains the crowd at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Musicians peform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Pelican212 performs at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Tony Orlando performs during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The Piano Guys perform at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington during the 58th presidential inauguration (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Rockettes perform at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that...
President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump dance with their wives at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Ivanka Trump dances with husband Jared Kurshner at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was...
People take photos of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dance with their families on stage at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention...
President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania dance with military personnel during the Salute to Armed Forces Ball for President Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...
President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former president Barack Obama places his hand on his heart as Jackie Evancho sings the national anthem on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) First Lady-elect Melania Trump exits the plane ahead of President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Inaugural Luncheon in the US Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is attending the luncheon along...
First Lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Trump signed his first legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters against and supporters of Donald Trump gather prior to the presidential inauguration in front of the Trump Hotel on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump is being...Tasos Katopodis
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters march dressed as mock Russians during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...Mario Tama
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters dressed as mock Russians stand during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...Mario Tama
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters stand during a demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald...Mario Tama
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters and supporters stand at a security checkpoint leading to the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today Trump is sworn...Jessica Kourkounis
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump supporters walk near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world...Spencer Platt
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt
A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Protesters chant on the National Mall during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
A protester faces off with a line of riot police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Police officers fire pepper spray at protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Protesters face off with police in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally
Police prepare to launch concussion and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally
Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally
A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings
People take part in a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the Presidential oath...Mark Humphrey
The Revs. Leanne Tigert, at microphone, and Gray Fitzgerald, wearing hat, lead a vigil in front of the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord, N.H., before President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...Kathleen Ronayne
A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings
Alyson Gurganus takes the oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings
Business
Abercrombie & Fitch eliminates 150 positions
News
Wave-like clouds spotted in the Miami Valley
Police are searching for the mother of a former Atlanta reality TV star they suspect was kidnapped from her house in DeKalb County, Georgia.
Nation & World
Mom of ex-'Love & Hip Hop' star possibly kidnapped, police say
Sports
High School Wrestling: State Duals results
A 10-year-old on a surfboard is something to see, but it is what was behind the young athlete that's catching the attention.
Nation & World
Shark photobombs child surfer
Does it feel like there's no hope, and we're spiraling toward oblivion? The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the keepers of what is called the Doomsday Clock, will take a look at the state of the world today and are expected to move the clock one minute closer to
Nation & World
Doomsday Clock may click one minute closer to midnight