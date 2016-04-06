Photos: World rings in 2017

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year's Eve in Hong Kong, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year's Eve in Hong Kong, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)Vincent Yu

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)Rick Rycroft

Fireworks explode from Auckland's Sky Tower as the new year is welcomed to New Zealand, Jan 1, 2017. (Peter Meecham/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Fireworks explode from Auckland's Sky Tower as the new year is welcomed to New Zealand, Jan 1, 2017. (Peter Meecham/New Zealand Herald via AP)Peter Meecham

Protesters set off fireworks during a candle light vigil calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye to step down, near the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Even on New Year's...

Protesters set off fireworks during a candle light vigil calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye to step down, near the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Even on New Year's...Ahn Young joon

Bubbles float over visitors during a New Year's Eve celebration event a Tokyo Hotel, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Bubbles float over visitors during a New Year's Eve celebration event a Tokyo Hotel, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)Koji Sasahara

Fire crackers explode above the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout during New Year's eve in the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Fire crackers explode above the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout during New Year's eve in the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)Tatan Syuflana

A young woman writes '2017' using a sparkler during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

A young woman writes '2017' using a sparkler during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)Attila Balazs

Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia's landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Lim Huey Teng)

Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia's landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Lim Huey Teng)Lim Huey Teng

Fireworks light up the sky to welcome the New Year at the Mall of Asia, the country's largest shopping mall Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. The country's notorious tradition...

Fireworks light up the sky to welcome the New Year at the Mall of Asia, the country's largest shopping mall Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. The country's notorious tradition...

Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and surrounding skyscrapers to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and surrounding skyscrapers to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)Jon Gambrell

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the London skyline and the London Eye just after midnight on January 01, 2017 in London, England. Thousands of people line the streets of central London tonight to...

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the London skyline and the London Eye just after midnight on January 01, 2017 in London, England. Thousands of people line the streets of central London tonight to...Jack Taylor

A view of the ball dropping during New Year's Eve 2017 in Times Square in New York City.

A view of the ball dropping during New Year's Eve 2017 in Times Square in New York City. Theo Wargo

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Archie Griffin speaks at the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Archie Griffin speaks at the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ohio State President Michael Drake speaks at the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ohio State President Michael Drake speaks at the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Michael Drake and Archie Griffin shake hands at the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Michael Drake and Archie Griffin shake hands at the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith speaks at the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith speaks at the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scenes from the Buckeye Bash at Westworld on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

1231 Hook Estate Drive

Notable sports deaths in 2016

He called himself "The Greatest." Muhammad Ali, a magnificent heavyweight boxing champion whose fast fists and irrepressible personality transcended sports, died on June 3 after a 32-year battle with Parkinson's...

He called himself "The Greatest." Muhammad Ali, a magnificent heavyweight boxing champion whose fast fists and irrepressible personality transcended sports, died on June 3 after a 32-year battle with Parkinson's...Nick Cannon Admin

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Arnold Palmer was a swashbuckling player whose go-for-broke style galvanized professional golf. "Arnie" won seven majors and had 62 PGA Tour victories and was lauded for his class on and off the golf course. He...

Arnold Palmer was a swashbuckling player whose go-for-broke style galvanized professional golf. "Arnie" won seven majors and had 62 PGA Tour victories and was lauded for his class on and off the golf course. He...Associated Press

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Gordie Howe was known as “Mr. Hockey” and deserved the nickname. Howe played 25 years for the Red Wings followed by seven more seasons with the Houston Aeros, New England Whalers and Hartford Whalers of the WHA...

Gordie Howe was known as “Mr. Hockey” and deserved the nickname. Howe played 25 years for the Red Wings followed by seven more seasons with the Houston Aeros, New England Whalers and Hartford Whalers of the WHA...Associated Press

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Pat Summitt coached the Tennessee women's basketball team to 1,098 wins and eight NCAA national titles from 1974 to 2012. Her players and opponents, though, will never forget "The Stare" that came from Summitt's...

Pat Summitt coached the Tennessee women's basketball team to 1,098 wins and eight NCAA national titles from 1974 to 2012. Her players and opponents, though, will never forget "The Stare" that came from Summitt's...Jumpy News

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Hall of Fame outfielder Monte Irvin played for the New York Giants and Chicago Cubs, died on Jan. 11 of natural causes at age 96. He was one of the first African-American players to play in the major leagues. He...

Hall of Fame outfielder Monte Irvin played for the New York Giants and Chicago Cubs, died on Jan. 11 of natural causes at age 96. He was one of the first African-American players to play in the major leagues. He...Associated Press

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Nate Thurmond (left), an NBA Hall of Famer and seven-time All-Star who was a dominant force in the middle for most of the Golden State Warriors’ first decade on the West Coast, died after a battle with leukemia...

Nate Thurmond (left), an NBA Hall of Famer and seven-time All-Star who was a dominant force in the middle for most of the Golden State Warriors’ first decade on the West Coast, died after a battle with leukemia...Associated Press

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez died in a boating accident off Miami Beach on Sept. 25. He was 24. Fernandez was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2013 and was enjoying a season best 16-8 record...

Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez died in a boating accident off Miami Beach on Sept. 25. He was 24. Fernandez was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2013 and was enjoying a season best 16-8 record...1027jen

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Buddy Ryan, who coached two defenses that won Super Bowl titles including the feared "46" defense of the 1985 Chicago Bears, died on June 28. He was 82. Ryan was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona...

Buddy Ryan, who coached two defenses that won Super Bowl titles including the feared "46" defense of the 1985 Chicago Bears, died on June 28. He was 82. Ryan was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona...Associated Press

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Veteran tennis journalist Bud Collins passed away at the age of 86 on March 4. As colorful and boisterous as the clothes he wore, Collins is credited as being the first sportswriter to make the transition to television...

Veteran tennis journalist Bud Collins passed away at the age of 86 on March 4. As colorful and boisterous as the clothes he wore, Collins is credited as being the first sportswriter to make the transition to television...Al Messerschmidt

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Former NFL head coach Dennis Green died of cardiac arrest on July 21 at age 67. Always animated and sometimes volatile, Green coached the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals over 13 NFL seasons.

Former NFL head coach Dennis Green died of cardiac arrest on July 21 at age 67. Always animated and sometimes volatile, Green coached the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals over 13 NFL seasons.Gary Williams

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Aaron Pryor (left) connects with a right against Alexis Arguello during their second round of their bout at Miami's Orange Bowl on Nov. 12, 1982. Pryor, a relentless junior welterweight, died Oct. 9 at the age of...

Aaron Pryor (left) connects with a right against Alexis Arguello during their second round of their bout at Miami's Orange Bowl on Nov. 12, 1982. Pryor, a relentless junior welterweight, died Oct. 9 at the age of...

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Longtime NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager, famous for his flashy suits and probing questions, died Dec. 15 after a battle with cancer. He was 65. Sager began his career in 1974 and was on the field when Hank Aaron...

Longtime NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager, famous for his flashy suits and probing questions, died Dec. 15 after a battle with cancer. He was 65. Sager began his career in 1974 and was on the field when Hank Aaron...Kevin Winter

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Joe Garagiola (right), a mediocre major-league catcher who blossomed into a Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster for 57 years, died March 23 at age 90. The boyhood friend of Hall of Famer Yogi Berra was an author,...

Joe Garagiola (right), a mediocre major-league catcher who blossomed into a Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster for 57 years, died March 23 at age 90. The boyhood friend of Hall of Famer Yogi Berra was an author,...Focus on Sport

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Dutch soccer great Johan Cruyff, who revolutionized the game as the personification of "Total Football," died March 24 as a result of lung cancer. He was 68.

Dutch soccer great Johan Cruyff, who revolutionized the game as the personification of "Total Football," died March 24 as a result of lung cancer. He was 68.Keystone

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Rashaan Salaam, who won the 1994 Heisman Trophy and was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, was found dead of a gunshot wound on Dec. 5, at a park in Boulder, Colo. His death was ruled a suicide on...

Rashaan Salaam, who won the 1994 Heisman Trophy and was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, was found dead of a gunshot wound on Dec. 5, at a park in Boulder, Colo. His death was ruled a suicide on...Jed Jacobsohn

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Former Brooklyn Dodgers all-star Ralph Branca, the pitcher who gave up the "Shot Heard 'Round the World" to the New York Giants' Bobby Thomson on Oct. 3, 1951, died at age 90 on Nov. 23.

Former Brooklyn Dodgers all-star Ralph Branca, the pitcher who gave up the "Shot Heard 'Round the World" to the New York Giants' Bobby Thomson on Oct. 3, 1951, died at age 90 on Nov. 23.

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Professional mixed martial artist Kimbo Slice on June 6 at age 42. Born Kevin Ferguson, Slice was a former backyard brawler and internet sensation. A heavyweight at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, he had a 5-2 professional...

Professional mixed martial artist Kimbo Slice on June 6 at age 42. Born Kevin Ferguson, Slice was a former backyard brawler and internet sensation. A heavyweight at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, he had a 5-2 professional...Matt King

Notable sports deaths in 2016

John Saunders, for three decades one of ESPN's most visible and well-liked on-air personalities, died at age 61 on Aug. 10..

John Saunders, for three decades one of ESPN's most visible and well-liked on-air personalities, died at age 61 on Aug. 10..Larry Busacca

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Dawn Coe-Jones, the Canadian Golf Hall of Famer who won three times on the LPGA Tour, died Nov. 12 after an eight-month battle with cancer. She was 56.

Dawn Coe-Jones, the Canadian Golf Hall of Famer who won three times on the LPGA Tour, died Nov. 12 after an eight-month battle with cancer. She was 56.Scott Halleran

Notable sports deaths in 2016

Lawrence Phillips was the star running back on the University of Nebraska’s national championship teams in 1994 and 1995, and a first-round pick in the 1996 NFL draft. He was found dead in prison on Jan. 13. He...

Lawrence Phillips was the star running back on the University of Nebraska’s national championship teams in 1994 and 1995, and a first-round pick in the 1996 NFL draft. He was found dead in prison on Jan. 13. He...Mike Powell

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Clemson players play a game on a PlayStation at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Clemson players play a game on a PlayStation at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talks at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talks at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Ohio State players pose with the trophy at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Ohio State players pose with the trophy at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Ohio State’s Jamarco Jones takes a photo at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Ohio State’s Jamarco Jones takes a photo at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel talks to reporters at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel talks to reporters at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Ohio State’s Evan Lisle, front, and Brady Taylor at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Ohio State’s Evan Lisle, front, and Brady Taylor at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.Former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.Ohio State's Ke'Von Huguely competes in a push-up contest against Fiesta Bowl mascot Spirit during Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.Ohio State's Ke'Von Huguely, left, and Derrick Malone pose for a photo with the trophy at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.Ohio State's J.T. Barrett talks to reporters at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.Ohio State's Derrick Malone does an impression of a coach at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Ohio State's Urban Meyer speaks at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn. David Jablonski/Staff

Ohio State's Urban Meyer speaks at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.Ohio State's Derrick Malone talks to a reporter at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.

Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn.Ohio State's Robert Landers wore his gold pants necklace for beating Michigan at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl Media Day photos

Ohio State's Robert Landers talks to Mike Hartsock at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn. David Jablonski/Staff

Ohio State's Robert Landers talks to Mike Hartsock at Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Camelback Inn. David Jablonski/Staff

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This image shows sunlight hitting Saturn’s north pole. The whole northern region of the sixth planet from the sun is bathed in sunlight in this view from late 2016, feeble as the light may be.

This image shows sunlight hitting Saturn’s north pole. The whole northern region of the sixth planet from the sun is bathed in sunlight in this view from late 2016, feeble as the light may be. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

There are no seasons in space, but this composite image of a cosmic vista in a region called NGC 6357, evokes thoughts of a frosty winter landscape. The photo shows radiation from fiery, young stars energizing the...

There are no seasons in space, but this composite image of a cosmic vista in a region called NGC 6357, evokes thoughts of a frosty winter landscape. The photo shows radiation from fiery, young stars energizing the...X-ray: NASA/CXC/PSU/L. Townsley et al; Optical: UKIRT; Infrared: NASA/JPL-Caltech

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This is an image of Saturn’s rarely seen moon Pandora taken by the Cassini spacecraft. It’s one of the highest-resolution views ever taken of the moon. Pandora is 52 miles across and orbits Saturn just outside the...

This is an image of Saturn’s rarely seen moon Pandora taken by the Cassini spacecraft. It’s one of the highest-resolution views ever taken of the moon. Pandora is 52 miles across and orbits Saturn just outside the...NASA

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This image was taken by the Hubble Telescope of a galaxy named IRAS 16399-0937, over 370 million light-years from Earth. Scientists found this galaxy has a double nucleus in which both its cores are believed to...

This image was taken by the Hubble Telescope of a galaxy named IRAS 16399-0937, over 370 million light-years from Earth. Scientists found this galaxy has a double nucleus in which both its cores are believed to...ESA/Hubble & NASA

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows spiral galaxy NCG 3274 located some 20 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Leo (The Lion).

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows spiral galaxy NCG 3274 located some 20 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Leo (The Lion). ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Calzetti

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This is a picture taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station of a fiery sunset on Earth in the south Atlantic on October 27, 2016. It looks like a vast sheet of flames because the Earth’s surface...

This is a picture taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station of a fiery sunset on Earth in the south Atlantic on October 27, 2016. It looks like a vast sheet of flames because the Earth’s surface...NASA

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This is an image of three frames taken by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on the Mars rover Curiosity on Nov. 10, 2016 on the red planet. It shows purple-tinged rocks in the foreground at the rover’s late 2016 location...

This is an image of three frames taken by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on the Mars rover Curiosity on Nov. 10, 2016 on the red planet. It shows purple-tinged rocks in the foreground at the rover’s late 2016 location...NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This is an image from the Hubble Telescope of the southern constellation of Grus, or the Crane, a barred, spiral galaxy now named IC 5201.

This is an image from the Hubble Telescope of the southern constellation of Grus, or the Crane, a barred, spiral galaxy now named IC 5201. ESA/Hubble & NASA

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This is a photo by NASA’s Expedition 50 commander Shane Kimbrough taken as the Japan Exploration Agency’s Kounotori H-II Transfer Vehicle approached the International Space Station on Dec. 12, 2016. The unmanned...

This is a photo by NASA’s Expedition 50 commander Shane Kimbrough taken as the Japan Exploration Agency’s Kounotori H-II Transfer Vehicle approached the International Space Station on Dec. 12, 2016. The unmanned...NASA

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This photo of the Namib Sand Sea from space was taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station on March 27, 2016. ISS crews have called the view of these dunes from space one of the most spectacular...

This photo of the Namib Sand Sea from space was taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station on March 27, 2016. ISS crews have called the view of these dunes from space one of the most spectacular...NASA

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This space photo of the Sahara Desert in western Libya was taken by the Sally Ride EarthKam on the International Space Station on October 3, 2016.

This space photo of the Sahara Desert in western Libya was taken by the Sally Ride EarthKam on the International Space Station on October 3, 2016. Sally Ride EarthKam

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

Another brilliant photo of Saturn and its rings by the Cassini Spacecraft. This image was taken with a wide-angle camera in red light on July 21, 2016 at a distance of 564,000 miles. You can see the tiny, icy moon...

Another brilliant photo of Saturn and its rings by the Cassini Spacecraft. This image was taken with a wide-angle camera in red light on July 21, 2016 at a distance of 564,000 miles. You can see the tiny, icy moon...NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft lifts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome on Nov. 18, 2016 with Expedition 50 crew members onboard.

The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft lifts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome on Nov. 18, 2016 with Expedition 50 crew members onboard. NASA/Bill Ingalls

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This image of the sunlit part of Jupiter and its swirling atmosphere was created by citizen scientists Alex Mai. Mai used raw images from the JunoCam aboard the Juno Mission space probe orbiting Jupiter to create...

This image of the sunlit part of Jupiter and its swirling atmosphere was created by citizen scientists Alex Mai. Mai used raw images from the JunoCam aboard the Juno Mission space probe orbiting Jupiter to create...NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Mai

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

NASA took some amazing photos of outer space, the Earth, Saturn, and more in 2016.

NASA took some amazing photos of outer space, the Earth, Saturn, and more in 2016.

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Ohio State's Robert Landers warms up during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Ohio State's Robert Landers warms up during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State's Urban Meyer watches a drill during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins throws a pass during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State's J.T. Barrett throws a pass during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State's Dontre Wilson fields a punt during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State's Curtis Samuel fields a punt during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State's Robert Landers, center, runs during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State's Jamarco Jones laughs as he stretches during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State's Urban Meyer, right, hugs Boston College coach Steve Adazzio during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State's Dante Booker warms up before a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State warms up before a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State warms up before a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State's Luke Fickell watches a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Clemson's Wayne Gallman speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Clemson's Jay Guillermo speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Clemson's Deshaun Watson speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Clemson's Jordan Leggett speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Clemson's Deshaun Watson speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Clemson's Jeff Scott speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio States Malik Hooker speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State's Luke Fickell speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State's Tyquan Lewis speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Ohio State players speak at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Greg Schiano speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Sam Hubbard speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Raekwon McMillan speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 28

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2016.Chris Worley speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Jablonski/Staff

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds stand under an umbrella in publicity portrait for the film "Singin' in The Rain," 1952. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds stand under an umbrella in publicity portrait for the film "Singin' in The Rain," 1952. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)Archive Photos

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

American actress Debbie Reynolds at the wheel of a parked red convertible, circa 1955. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

American actress Debbie Reynolds at the wheel of a parked red convertible, circa 1955. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher cut their towering wedding cake after they were married at Liberty, N.Y., in 1955. (Photo by Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)

Actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher cut their towering wedding cake after they were married at Liberty, N.Y., in 1955. (Photo by Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)Bettmann

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Family studio portrait of American singer/actors Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their daughter, Carrie Fisher, 1957. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Family studio portrait of American singer/actors Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their daughter, Carrie Fisher, 1957. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Hulton Archive

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

An amused Peter Brent (Leslie Nielsen) watches an excited Tambrey Tyree (Debbie Reynolds) as she takes in the sights and sounds of the big city in "Tammy and the Bachelor," 1957. (Photo by John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis...

An amused Peter Brent (Leslie Nielsen) watches an excited Tambrey Tyree (Debbie Reynolds) as she takes in the sights and sounds of the big city in "Tammy and the Bachelor," 1957. (Photo by John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis...John Springer Collection

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher with their children, Todd and Carrie, 1958. (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher with their children, Todd and Carrie, 1958. (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this March 6, 1959, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds boards an airliner in New York en route to Spain, where she will film a new picture. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File)

In this March 6, 1959, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds boards an airliner in New York en route to Spain, where she will film a new picture. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File)John Rooney

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Debbie Reynolds and Michael Rennie in "Mary, Mary," 1963. (Photo by Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)

Debbie Reynolds and Michael Rennie in "Mary, Mary," 1963. (Photo by Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)Bettmann

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this Nov. 15, 1965, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, dressed as nun for her role as a singing nun in the MGM picture of that name, practices her next scene while she watches a scene being filmed. (AP Photo, File)

In this Nov. 15, 1965, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, dressed as nun for her role as a singing nun in the MGM picture of that name, practices her next scene while she watches a scene being filmed. (AP Photo, File)

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Actress Debbie Reynolds putting her handprints, footprints, and autograph in cement in the patio of the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 1965. She was the 148th film celebrity to be honored in this manner...

Actress Debbie Reynolds putting her handprints, footprints, and autograph in cement in the patio of the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 1965. She was the 148th film celebrity to be honored in this manner...Bettmann

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this Sept. 8, 1982, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses on a grand piano at a New York restaurant, as she promotes the revival of the hit musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler...

In this Sept. 8, 1982, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses on a grand piano at a New York restaurant, as she promotes the revival of the hit musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler...Marty Lederhandler

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this March 8, 1983, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds returns for a curtain call after a performance of "Woman of the Year" at New York's Palace Theatre. (AP Photo/Kaye, File)

In this March 8, 1983, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds returns for a curtain call after a performance of "Woman of the Year" at New York's Palace Theatre. (AP Photo/Kaye, File)Kaye

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this Feb. 15, 1984, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds appears at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)

In this Feb. 15, 1984, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds appears at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)Wally Fong

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

"Will and Grace," "Marry Me a Little," Episode 8: Debbie Reynolds as Bobbi Adler and Neil Vipond as Julius, 2002. (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"Will and Grace," "Marry Me a Little," Episode 8: Debbie Reynolds as Bobbi Adler and Neil Vipond as Julius, 2002. (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this July 2, 2010, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at The Greenbrier for the gala opening of the Casino Club in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner, File)

In this July 2, 2010, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at The Greenbrier for the gala opening of the Casino Club in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner, File)Jeff Gentner

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

This Oct. 14, 2011, file photo shows actress Debbie Reynolds posing for a portrait in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

This Oct. 14, 2011, file photo shows actress Debbie Reynolds posing for a portrait in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)Richard Drew

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this Sept. 10, 2011, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

In this Sept. 10, 2011, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)Chris Pizzello

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Actress and writer Carrie Fisher; her mother, Debbie Reynolds; and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by...

Actress and writer Carrie Fisher; her mother, Debbie Reynolds; and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by...Amanda Edwards

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this May 21, 2013, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

In this May 21, 2013, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)Chris Pizzello

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Actresses Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Actresses Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)Jeff Kravitz

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Robert Landers takes a break during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's J.T. Barrett runs during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's J.T. Barrett and Joe Burrow wait to run a drill during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Ed Warinner, left, and Kerry Coombs run a drill during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Tony Alford works with players during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Urban Meyer talks to the team during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Urban Meyer watches the Buckeyes during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Urban Meyer watches the Buckeyes during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Urban Meyer watches the Buckeyes during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Kerry Coombs talks to players during a Fiesta Bowl practice at Notre Dame Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Ed Warinner speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's J.T. Barrett speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Curtis Samuel speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Mike Weber speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Pat Elflein speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Fiesta Bowl photos: Dec. 27

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.

Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 27, 2016.Ohio State's Billy Price speaks at a Fiesta Bowl press conference at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

Dayton's Kyle Davis, right and Steve McElvene, back center, try to block a shot by Richmond's ShawnDre' Jones in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Friday, March 11, 2016, at the Barclays Center...

Dayton's Kyle Davis, right and Steve McElvene, back center, try to block a shot by Richmond's ShawnDre' Jones in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Friday, March 11, 2016, at the Barclays Center...HANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

The Cubs celebrate a no-hitter thrown by Jake Arrieta against the Reds on Thursday, April 21, 2016, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

The Cubs celebrate a no-hitter thrown by Jake Arrieta against the Reds on Thursday, April 21, 2016, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

Ohio State's J.T. Barrett carries the flag onto the field before a game against Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Ohio State's J.T. Barrett carries the flag onto the field before a game against Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

Springfield's Danny Davis makes a 39-yard catch against Dublin Coffman on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff

Springfield's Danny Davis makes a 39-yard catch against Dublin Coffman on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

The Reds' Billy Hamilton gets doused with a bucket of water by Ivan De Jesus Jr. after scoring the winning run on a passed ball against the Brewers on Sunday, July 17, 2016, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati...

The Reds' Billy Hamilton gets doused with a bucket of water by Ivan De Jesus Jr. after scoring the winning run on a passed ball against the Brewers on Sunday, July 17, 2016, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati...HANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh works at a satellite camp at Springfield High School on Wednesday, June 1, 2016. David Jablonski/Staff

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh works at a satellite camp at Springfield High School on Wednesday, June 1, 2016. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

Ohio State's K.J. Hill catches a touchdown against Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Ohio State's K.J. Hill catches a touchdown against Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

The Reds celebrate with Scott Schebler after he hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cardinals on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

The Reds celebrate with Scott Schebler after he hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cardinals on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

Dayton's Josh Cunningham dunks against Alabama's Ar'Mond Davis in the final seconds on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Cunningham was injured on the play. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Josh Cunningham dunks against Alabama's Ar'Mond Davis in the final seconds on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Cunningham was injured on the play. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

Ohio State's Robert Landers tackles Tulsa's James Flanders for a loss of nine yards on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Ohio State's Robert Landers tackles Tulsa's James Flanders for a loss of nine yards on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

Dayton players celebrate after a victory against Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday, March 5, 20126, at UD Arena in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton players celebrate after a victory against Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday, March 5, 20126, at UD Arena in Dayton. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

A woman sits on a walk sign during a a parade celebrating the Cavaliers' NBA championship on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Cleveland. David Jablonski/Staff

A woman sits on a walk sign during a a parade celebrating the Cavaliers' NBA championship on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Cleveland. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

Wittenberg's Jeff Tiffner celebrates a victory against Wabash on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff

Wittenberg's Jeff Tiffner celebrates a victory against Wabash on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

Syracuse's Trevor Cooney consoles Dayton's Scoochie Smith in the final minute in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2016, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. David Jablonski/Staff

Syracuse's Trevor Cooney consoles Dayton's Scoochie Smith in the final minute in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2016, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

Dayton seniors Charles Cooke, Kyle Davis, Scoochie Smith and Kendall Pollard head up up the court after a defensive stop against Winthrop on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at UD Arena in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton seniors Charles Cooke, Kyle Davis, Scoochie Smith and Kendall Pollard head up up the court after a defensive stop against Winthrop on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at UD Arena in Dayton. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

David Jablonski’s most memorable photos of 2016

Dayton men's basketball players pose with a cardboard cutout of Steve McElvene before McElvene's funeral on Saturday, May 21, 2016, at Abundant Life Church in Fort Wayne, Ind. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton men's basketball players pose with a cardboard cutout of Steve McElvene before McElvene's funeral on Saturday, May 21, 2016, at Abundant Life Church in Fort Wayne, Ind. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 25: Jason Ramsay and Amy Laverty, from Arbroth, Scotland, pose beside a large Christmas tree at Bondi Beach on December 25, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Bondi Beach is a popular tourist...

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 25: Jason Ramsay and Amy Laverty, from Arbroth, Scotland, pose beside a large Christmas tree at Bondi Beach on December 25, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Bondi Beach is a popular tourist...Don Arnold

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: (L-R) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Savannah Phillips, Prince Harry and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2016...

KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: (L-R) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Savannah Phillips, Prince Harry and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2016...Chris Jackson

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Prince Harry meets members of the public as he attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2016 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty...

KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Prince Harry meets members of the public as he attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2016 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty...Chris Jackson

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 24: A diver in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines at the Coex Aquarium on December 24, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 24: A diver in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines at the Coex Aquarium on December 24, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)Chung Sung-Jun

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 24: A fan dressed as Santa Claus poses for a picture before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on December 24, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin...

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 24: A fan dressed as Santa Claus poses for a picture before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on December 24, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin...Dylan Buell

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Tim Sutton poses for a photograph as he jumps into the pool for a Christmas Day swim at Brockwell Lido on December 25, 2016 in London, England. Winter swimmers enjoyed themselves in...

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Tim Sutton poses for a photograph as he jumps into the pool for a Christmas Day swim at Brockwell Lido on December 25, 2016 in London, England. Winter swimmers enjoyed themselves in...Carl Court

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 24: A woman and boy travel by rickshaw driven by a man in a Father Christmas costume along Oxford Street on December 24, 2016 in London, England. Christmas shoppers hunt for last minute...

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 24: A woman and boy travel by rickshaw driven by a man in a Father Christmas costume along Oxford Street on December 24, 2016 in London, England. Christmas shoppers hunt for last minute...Jack Taylor

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

HONG KONG - DECEMBER 24: Crowds of people celebrate Christmas at shopping area in Tsim Sha Tsui where is full of festive decorations on December 24, 2016 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images)

HONG KONG - DECEMBER 24: Crowds of people celebrate Christmas at shopping area in Tsim Sha Tsui where is full of festive decorations on December 24, 2016 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images)Lam Yik Fei

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

HONG KONG - DECEMBER 24: Crowds of people celebrate Christmas at shopping area in Central where is full of festive decorations on December 24, 2016 in Hong Kong. (Photo by Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images)

HONG KONG - DECEMBER 24: Crowds of people celebrate Christmas at shopping area in Central where is full of festive decorations on December 24, 2016 in Hong Kong. (Photo by Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images)Lam Yik Fei

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

KATHMANDU, NEPAL - DECEMBER 24: A small boy plays in front of a small Christmas tree in a make-shift church built out of corrugated steel sheets on December 24, 2016 in Kathmandu, Nepal. Many Christians in Nepal...

KATHMANDU, NEPAL - DECEMBER 24: A small boy plays in front of a small Christmas tree in a make-shift church built out of corrugated steel sheets on December 24, 2016 in Kathmandu, Nepal. Many Christians in Nepal...Tom Van Cakenberghe

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

BARTELLA, IRAQ - DECEMBER 24: People attend a prayer service at the Saint George church on December 24, 2016 in Bartella, Iraq. The predominantly Christian town of Bartella was recently liberated from ISIL as part...

BARTELLA, IRAQ - DECEMBER 24: People attend a prayer service at the Saint George church on December 24, 2016 in Bartella, Iraq. The predominantly Christian town of Bartella was recently liberated from ISIL as part...Chris McGrath

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 24, 2016 : People shop for Christmas gifts in Bryant Park on December 24, 2016 in New York City. Last-minute shoppers hit the stores the day before Christmas. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty...

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 24, 2016 : People shop for Christmas gifts in Bryant Park on December 24, 2016 in New York City. Last-minute shoppers hit the stores the day before Christmas. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty...Stephanie Keith

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 25: The McCormack family from Portland, Oregon in the USA, pose alongside the sandcastle Christmas tree they had made at Bondi Beach on December 25, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Bondi...

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 25: The McCormack family from Portland, Oregon in the USA, pose alongside the sandcastle Christmas tree they had made at Bondi Beach on December 25, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Bondi...Don Arnold

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 25: North Bondi Life-Savers pose beside a Christmas tree at Bondi Beach on December 25, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Bondi Beach is a popular tourist destination on Christmas Day. (Photo...

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 25: North Bondi Life-Savers pose beside a Christmas tree at Bondi Beach on December 25, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Bondi Beach is a popular tourist destination on Christmas Day. (Photo...Don Arnold