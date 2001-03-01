Stolen ambulance to overturned school bus: Wild week in photos

A Dayton Public Schools bus rolled after after hit by a SUV at the corner of Weaver Street and Haller Avenue.

A man who was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital for a drug-related incident on Saturday, Jan. 28, ran out of the emergency room, stole a Sidney Fire and EMS life squad and then crashed into a pickup.

An urn holding the remains of Ronnie Bowers was brought to court Monday, Jan. 30, by the father of the Fairmont High School junior who died after being shot Sept. 4 near AlterFest. The elder Bowers was among those...

Kettering police responded to a multiple stabbing early Thursday morning, Feb. 2. Michael A. D'Amico, 46, was arrested just after 4 a.m. after a 911 caller from Lawnwood Avenue said his son had stabbed two children...

Michael A. D'Amico, 46, was charged with three counts of felonious assault after an early-morning stabbing Thursday in Kettering.

A Dayton firefighter treats an injured student after a SUV and school bus collided Thursday morning.

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided Thursday.

A Dayton Public Schools bus ended up on its side on Weaver St. at Denison Ave. after striking another vehicle on Thursday morning.

On Friday, a 15-year-old was shot by two Centerville police after the youth pointed a gun at two officers walking near the police station.

On Friday, a 15-year-old was shot by two Centerville police after the youth pointed a gun at two officers walking near the police station.

Dustin Merrick, 25, sits in court Thursday, Feb. 2 in Xenia. He and brother Bret Merrick, 24, are both accused in the Jan. 15 double homicide of William "Skip" Brown, 44, and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, outside of Yellow...

Ely Serna was in Champaign County Juvenile Court Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, for a status hearing two weeks after he allegedly shot 16-year-old Logan Cole twice in a bathroom at West Liberty-Salem High School on Jan....

#5 - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford,...

#5 - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars peforms withe the Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February...

#4 - Madonna. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Singer Madonna performs with Redfoo and SkyBlu of LMFAO during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis...

#4 - Madonna. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Singers Madonna and Cee Lo Green perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

#3 - Beyonce. SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce (R) performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

#3 - Beyonce. SUPER STARS--SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara...

#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February...

#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Musician Lenny Kravitz (L) performs onstage with recording artist Katy Perry during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University...

#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artists Katy Perry and Missy Elliott perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix...

#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Singer Janet Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the...

#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Singers Janet Jackson and surprise guest Justin Timberlake perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between...

#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Rappers Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs (left) and Nelly perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New...

Kurt Coleman / Northmont '06 / CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 13: Kurt Coleman #20 of the Carolina Panthers takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Charlotte, North...

Cody Latimer / Jefferson Twp '11 / CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 22: Cody Latimer #14 of the Denver Broncos runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 22, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos...

Josh Kline / Mason '08 / Mason High School grad Josh Kline has taken his game to the NFL.

David Bruton Jr. / Miamisburg '05 / DENVER

Jake Ballard / Springboro ‘06 / EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: Jake Ballard #85 of the New York Giants runs for yards after the catch against Sean Weatherspoon #56 of the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild...

Matt Light / Greenville ‘96 / DENVER - OCTOBER 11: Offensive tackle Matt Light #72 of the New England Patriots prepares for pass protection against the Denver Broncos during NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile...

A.J. Hawk / Centerville ‘02 / In this Sept. 20, 2009, file photo, Green Bay Packers' A.J. Hawk looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Hawk has spent...

Will Allen / Wayne ‘99 / Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Will Allen, the former Ohio State and Wayne standout. Contributed photo

Troy Evans / Lakota ‘96 / NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: Troy Evans #54 of the New Orleans Saints reacts in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans,...

Jeff Hartings / St. Henry ‘91 / Pittsburgh Steelers center Jeff Hartings (64) gets set to snap the ball to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the AFC championship football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday...

Keith Byars / Roth ‘82 / 26 Jan 1997: Running back Keith Byars of the New England Patriots moves the ball during Super Bowl XXXI against the Green Bay Packers at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Packers...

Brad Lamb / Springboro ‘86 / 31 Jan 1993: Wide receiver Brad Lamb (center) of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the Super Bowl XXVII game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California...

Jim Lachey / St. Henry ‘81 / 6 Oct 1991: Offensive lineman Jim Lachey of the Washington Redskins blocks a Chicago Bears player during a game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Redskins won the game, 20-7...

Roland James / Greeneview '76 / Played defensive back for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX. Photo courtesy of the New England Patriots

Freddie Benavides (left) (2000)

Donnie Scott (2001-03; 2007-08)

Alonzo Powell (2004-05)

Billy Gardner, Jr. (2006)

Todd Benzinger (2009-10)

Delino DeShields (2011-12)

Jose Nieves (2013-15)

Dick Schofield (2016)

Luis Bolivar (2017)

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.

Ivy, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's resident groundhog, emerged on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010. She didn't see her shadow, predicting an early spring as legend has it. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

Rosie, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's prognosticating groundhog, left her burrow Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, and saw her shadow forecasting six more weeks of winter. At left is Mark Mazzei, curator of live animals...

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...

Rosie the groundhog was reluctant to come out of her cabin IN 2012, despite coaxing from Mark Meister, left, president and CEO of the Dayton Society of Natural History, and Boonshoft Museum of Discovery animal keeper...

Emily Howbert, 7, of Kettering peers at "Rosie," the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's groundhog. "Rosie" saw her shadow during the 2015 annual museum event and predicted six more weeks of winter. A groundhog has...

Kindergartners Hailie Peters, left, and Addison Sandlin sing a song about groundhogs to the tune of "I'm a Little Teapot" during Ridgeway Elementary's Groundhog Day celebration in Hamilton on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011...

THE MENUS: This beloved cover band returns to the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering for its annual summer concert on Friday, June 16, 2017. Expect crazy costumes, crazy dancing and hilarious antics. Tickets are $5 general...

JEFFERSON STARSHIP: The “Carry The Fire Tour 2017” will make a stop at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Friday, July 14, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be $5 general admission. There will be a limited number of $50...

LT. DAN'S NEW LEGS: This pop, dance hip-hop band will perform at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on July 25, 2017 in a $2 Tuesday concert. All tickets are $2 general admission. CONTRIBUTED

FULL MOON FEVER: This Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Tribute Band will perform in a Throwback Thursday concert at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on July 27, 2017. Tickets are $10 general admission in advance and available...

IDINA MENZEL: Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel is scheduled to perform at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Tickets start at $50 are on sale now and can...

HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR: This tour featuring The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, The Association, The Cowsills, The Box Tops & The Archies Ron Dante will roll into Fraze Pavilion...

While they won’t get a Super Bowl ring if the Falcons win Sunday, these retired greats deserve a boost to their legacy after toiling so hard for so long for the franchise.

Receiver Roddy White played 11 seasons for the Falcons, hauling in 808 catches and 63 touchdowns.

Tight end Tony Gonzalez (right, with Matt Ryan) played the last five seasons of his career with the Falcons, piling up huge numbers: 83, 70, 80, 93 and 83 receptions.

Running back Warrick Dunn was dependable and tough.

Linebacker Jessie Tuggle, nicknamed ‘The Hammer’, was the heart and soul of every defense he played on

Steve Bartkowski got hit a lot as Falcons quarterback but he also managed to set virtually all team passing records at the time and also led teams to the playoffs.

Billy "White Shoes" Johnson electrified Falcons fans as a kick returner and with his touchdown celebrations.

Running back Gerald Riggs was a bulldozer with a ball in his hands.

Running back William Andrews was a battering ram that could also catch the ball.

Tackle Mike Kenn labored on the offensive line for 17 seasons, all with the Falcons.

Hall of Fame defensive end Claude Humphrey was one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers.

Center Jeff Van Note played 18 seasons for the Falcons, covering the 60s, 70s and 80s.

"Mr. Falcon" Tommy Nobis played 11 seasons in Atlanta, making countless tackles while playing on poor teams.

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery Fairground .

Roundhouse at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...

Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...

Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...

Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...

Miami University unveiled its new Athletic Performance Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The facility adds new facilities for the football team, including offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. The facility was privately...

Hamilton High football player Vince Sanford, who will be attending the Air Force Academy, introduces himself during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine...

Middletown High School kicker Cole Smith, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati next year, talks with other players during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics...

Hamilton High football coach Chad Murphy introduces his players, l-r Grant Fansler, Eric Jackson, Alex Little, Vince Sanford, and Conner Gleason during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at...

Student athletes from the class of 2017 pose for a photo during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sharonville, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. GREG LYNCH...

Fairfield High School football coach Jason Krause talks to his players, including James Mitchell, Ethan Burch, Aaron Mckenzie, Jerred McGuire, and Alex Kaminsky during the Greater Miami Conference football signing...

Hamilton High football players participating in the Greater Miami Conference football signing day included Eric Jackson, Grant Fansler, Vince Sanford, Alex Little, and Conner Gleason. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Fairfield High School football players participating in the Greater Miami Conference football signing day included James Mitchell, Ethan Burch, Aaron Mckenzie, Jerred McGuire, and Alex Kaminsky. Not in attendance...

Middletown High School kicker Cole Smith, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati next year, introduces himself during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports...

Colerain High School cornerback Amir Riep, who will be attending Ohio State University next year, talks to the media during the Greater Miami Conference football signing day, held at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports...

Middletown High School kicker Cole Smith, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati talks with fellow future Bearcat Kyle Bolden from Colerain High School during the Greater Miami Conference football signing...

