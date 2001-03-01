Jobs
Top News
Englewood officer shoots suspect during altercation outside closed motel
Forward from Czech Republic commits to Dayton
Man jailed after 2 stabbed at the Miamisburg Moose Lodge
Video: Must-see views of the Miamisburg Mound, the area’s unique, historic burial ground
Local
RECAP: 7 big Dayton-area stories from last week
Video: Must-see views of the Miamisburg Mound, the area’s unique, historic burial ground
Local
RECAP: 7 big Dayton-area stories from last week
Video: Must-see views of the Miamisburg Mound, the area’s unique, historic burial ground
Forward from Czech Republic commits to Dayton
Local
Englewood officer shoots suspect during altercation outside closed motel
Local
RECAP: 7 big Dayton-area stories from last week
Video: Must-see views of the Miamisburg Mound, the area’s unique, historic burial ground
Forward from Czech Republic commits to Dayton
Local
Englewood officer shoots suspect during altercation outside closed motel
Tuition help offered to preschool families in Dayton, Kettering
Condominium community plans new units
New Yorkers rally to clean up Nazi graffiti in subways
Breaking Now

Forward from Czech Republic commits to Dayton
Englewood officer shoots suspect during altercation outside closed motel...
Tuition help offered to preschool families in Dayton, Kettering
Condominium community plans new units
New Yorkers rally to clean up Nazi graffiti in subways
What happened in Kettering: 5 stories you should read
PHOTOS: Most popular Super Bowl halftime performances
#DressLikeAWoman erupts after Trump reported mandate to female staffers...
Wright State’s second presidential finalist also from Wisconsin
Breaking Now
RECAP: 7 big Dayton-area stories from last week
Video: Must-see views of the Miamisburg Mound, the area’s unique, historic...
Forward from Czech Republic commits to Dayton
Englewood officer shoots suspect during altercation outside closed motel...
Tuition help offered to preschool families in Dayton, Kettering
Condominium community plans new units
New Yorkers rally to clean up Nazi graffiti in subways

Crime

RECAP: 7 big Dayton-area stories from last week
Englewood officer shoots suspect during altercation outside closed motel
What happened in Kettering: 5 stories you should read

Business

Second WSU presidential candidate also from Wisconsin
RECAP: 7 big Dayton-area stories from last week
Wright State’s second presidential finalist also from Wisconsin

Sports

Forward from Czech Republic commits to Dayton
JaVonna Layfield stars in Dayton’s 10th straight victory
Super Bowl: Watch Pope deliver pregame message

Nation & World

Former President George H.W. Bush was 'fired up' for Super Bowl coin toss!
Trump shares fake news story on Facebook
Trump picks Patriots over Falcons for Super Bowl win

The Dayton area is bringing in the new year the best way possible- with food. 
Restaurant news: 8 coming to Dayton area, 4 now open, 2 closed
Top 3 Ohio findings from national well-being study

Everyone scores for UD in 90-53 win on Feb. 4, 2017,.
Sports
Highlights: Dayton Flyers rout Duquesne at UD Arena

 Dayton
By the numbers: 40 Dayton Public Schools bus accidents this year

  1. How much does a Super Bowl 2017 commercial cost? Watch 5 new ads
  2. Forward from Czech Republic commits to Dayton
  3. Englewood officer shoots suspect during altercation at motel
  4. Englewood officer shoots suspect during altercation at motel
  5. flatpage-for-wraps
  6. Trump shares fake news story on Facebook
  7. Man jailed after 2 stabbed at the Miamisburg Moose Lodge | Dayton
  8. Ohio prison inmate alleged to have killed a second inmate

8 famous people who died on their birthdays
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: A general view of the field during the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas...
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Fans stand for the national anthem during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Luke Bryan performs onstage during the Super Bowl LI Pregame Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush look on during the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017...
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Bosher #5 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks the ball to start Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty...
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty...
Dayton's Charles Cooke and Scoochie Smith give Joey Gruden a look after Gruden missed a 3-pointer in the final minute against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton’s Joey Gruden shoots a 3-pointer against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski
Dayton seniors Kendall Pollard, Scoochie Smith, Charles Cooke and Kyle Davis watch from the bench during the final minutes against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton players, including (left to right), Darrell Davis, Ryan Mikesell, John Crosby, Trey Landers and Sam Miller, head to the bench for a timeout during a game against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD...David Jablonski
Dayton's Kyle Davis and Kendall Pollard celebrate as Trey Landers (12) and John Crosby (15) look on in the second half against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton coach Archie Miller shouts to his players during a game against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Kendall Pollard shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Kyle Davis shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Scoochie Smith shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski
Duquesne’s Emile Blackman dunks against Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Kendall Pollard shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Sam Miller defends a shot against Duquesne’s Emile Blackman on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Sam Miller shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Scoochie Smith shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.
Dayton’s Ryan Mikesell drives to the basket against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Kendall Pollard drives to the basket against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Charles Cooke looks to pass against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski
Protester Valerie Vrmeulen, Lake Worth, shouts during a peaceful protest outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago Saturday night. President Donald Trump was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm...Allen Eyestone
Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the backgate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump marched to the back gate of Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. Fireworks light...Allen Eyestone
Trump supporters greet anti-Trump protesters after the march on the bridge at Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago...Michael Ares
Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone
Members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff Office S.W.A.T. use an armored vehicle to shield the back gate of Mar-a-Lago as protesters marched to President Donald Trump's winter home where he was attending the Red...Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump cross the bridge into Palm Beach on Southern Boulevard on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump cross the bridge into Palm Beach on Southern Boulevard on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone
Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the back gate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...Allen Eyestone
Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the back gate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...Allen Eyestone
Meryem Talmor, West Palm Beach, watches protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House...Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump marched peacefully to the back gate of Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone
Protesters meet in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm...Michael Ares
A man protests in front of Trump Plaza holding a sign of President Donald Trump holding a knife and the head of the Statue of Liberty with the quote "America First" in West Palm Beach as the President and his wife...Michael Ares
Ricardo Artalejo of Miami protests in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as the President and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares...Michael Ares
Rabbi Barry Silver speaks to protesters gathering outside Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4...Michael Ares
Protesters push a casket representing the "Death of Democracy" down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday...Michael Ares
Protesters push a casket representing the "Death of Democracy" down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday...Michael Ares
Protesters march down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach...Michael Ares
Protesters march down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach...Michael Ares
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach to attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball on Feb. 4, 2017.
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Bonnie McElveen-Hunter is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Kathryn Vecellio is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Herme de Wyman Miro is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Paula Butler is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Veronica Atkins is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Hilary Geary Ross and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross walk into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
 Irvin and Robin Saltzman arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Alexis Mercentes and Jasmine Horowitz arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Mary and Mark Freitas arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
U.S. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Jack Frost arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
 U.S. Congressman Brian Mast arrives at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Lois Pope, left, is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Terry and Joe Mendoza arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Judi Richards and Carla Mann walk the red carpet at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Guests arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Irene Athans and Gen. Carter Clarke arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Douglas Jencks and Carolyn Jeager arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Donald and Renee Scott walk into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone speak onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone present the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for ?La La Land? to director Damien Chazelle onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar present the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Lion” to director Garth Davis onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Kerry Washington onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Tina Mabry accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs for 2016 award for 'An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win' onstage during...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Mandy Moore and actor Milo Ventimiglia onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills,...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Director Becky Martin accepts the plaque for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for the 'Veep' episode 'Inauguration' from actors Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Sarah Paulson (L) and Cuba Gooding Jr. onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Derek Cianfrance accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for 2016 plaque from actress America Ferrera onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex R. Hibbert onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actresses Jane Lynch (L) and Anna Chlumsky speak onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Anna Chlumsky speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Garth Davis accepts the First-Time Feature Film Plaque for “Lion” onstage from director John Singleton during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Marie Cantin (L) accepts the Frank Capra Achievement Award from producer Gale Anne Hurd onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Tony Hale and Kevin Nealon onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Glenn Weiss accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2016 for 'The 70th Annual Tony Awards' from actor Kevin Nealon onstage...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: DGA President Paris Barclay onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Marie Cantin accepts the Frank Capra Achievement Award onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Glenn Weiss recives the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2016 award for 'The 70th Annual Tony Awards' onstage during the 69th Annual...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Christine Lahti onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Barry Jenkins, accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Moonlight" onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Ezra Edelman accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2016 award for 'O.J.: Made in America' onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Kenneth Lonergan (L) accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Manchester By the Sea” from actor Casey Affleck onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Thomas Schlamme accepts the Robert B. Aldrich Award onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director J. Rupert Thompson accepts the Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs for 2016 for 'American Grit, “The Finale - Over the Falls” ', onstage during...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Garth Davis attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M...Frederick M. Brown
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Denis Villeneuve (L) and Tanya Lapointe attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Frederick M. Brown
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Taylor Hackford attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...Frederick M. Brown
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Taylor Hackford (L) and actress Dame Helen Mirren attend the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Frederick M. Brown
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Frederick M. Brown
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director AG Rojas attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty...Frederick M. Brown
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Kelly Fremon Craig attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...Frederick M. Brown
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Sarah Paulson attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...Frederick M. Brown
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actor/director Jon Favreau attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...Frederick M. Brown
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Damien Chazelle (R) and Producer Olivia Hamilton attend the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Frederick M. Brown
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Thomas Schlamme (L) and actress Christine Lahti attend the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Frederick M. Brown
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Josh Kriegman attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...Frederick M. Brown
A Dayton Public Schools bus rolled after after hit by a SUV at the corner of Weaver Street and Haller Avenue. STAFF PHOTOSTAFF PHOTO
A man who was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital for a drug-related incident on Saturday, Jan. 28, ran out of the emergency room, stole a Sidney Fire and EMS life squad and then crashed into a pickup. 
An urn holding the remains of Ronnie Bowers was brought to court Monday, Jan. 30, by the father of the Fairmont High School junior who died after being shot Sept. 4 near AlterFest. The elder Bowers was among those...NICK BLIZZARD / STAFF
Kettering police responded to a multiple stabbing early Thursday morning, Feb. 2. Michael A. D’Amico, 46, was arrested just after 4 a.m. after a 911 caller from Lawnwood Avenue said his son had stabbed two children...DESMOND WINTON-FINKLEA
Michael A. D’Amico, 46, was charged with three counts of felonious assault after an early-morning stabbing Thursday in Kettering. CONTRIBUTEDContributed
A Dayton firefighter treats an injured student after a SUV and school bus collided Thursday morning. STAFF PHOTOSTAFF PHOTO
At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided Thursday. STAFF PHOTOBreaking News Team
A Dayton Public Schools bus ended up on its side on Weaver St. at Denison Ave. after striking another vehicle on Thursday morning. TY GREENLEES / STAFFTY GREENLEES / STAFF
On Friday, a 15-year-old was shot by two Centerville police after the youth pointed a gun at two officers walking near the police station. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFFMARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
On Friday, a 15-year-old was shot by two Centerville police after the youth pointed a gun at two officers walking near the police station. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFFMARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
Dustin Merrick, 25, sits in court Thursday, Feb. 2 in Xenia. He and brother Bret Merrick, 24, are both accused in the Jan. 15 double homicide of William “Skip” Brown, 44, and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, outside of Yellow...TREMAYNE HOGUE / STAFF
Ely Serna was in Champaign County Juvenile Court Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, for a status hearing two weeks after he allegedly shot 16-year-old Logan Cole twice in a bathroom at West Liberty-Salem High School on Jan....PARKER PERRY / STAFF
#5 - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford,...Elsa/Getty Images
#5 - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars peforms withe the Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February...Elsa/Getty Images
#4 - Madonna. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Singer Madonna performs with Redfoo and SkyBlu of LMFAO during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis...Al Bello/Getty Images
#4 - Madonna. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Singers Madonna and Cee Lo Green perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo...Joe Robbins/Getty Images
#3 - Beyonce. SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce (R) performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty...Matt Cowan
#3 - Beyonce. SUPER STARS--SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara...Ezra Shaw
#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February...Christopher Polk
#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Musician Lenny Kravitz (L) performs onstage with recording artist Katy Perry during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University...Christopher Polk
#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artists Katy Perry and Missy Elliott perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix...Christopher Polk/Getty Images
#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Singer Janet Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the...
#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Singers Janet Jackson and surprise guest Justin Timberlake perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between...Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Rappers Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs (left) and Nelly perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New...
Kurt Coleman / Northmont ‘06 / CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 13: Kurt Coleman #20 of the Carolina Panthers takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Charlotte, North...HANDOUT/Getty Images
Cody Latimer / Jefferson Twp ‘11 / CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 22: Cody Latimer #14 of the Denver Broncos runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 22, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos...HANDOUT/Getty Images
Josh Kline / Mason ‘08 / Mason High School grad Josh Kline has taken his game to the NFL. Photo courtesy of the New England PatriotsHANDOUT/Keith Nordstrom
David Bruton Jr. / Miamisburg ‘05 / DENVER, CO - JANUARY 11: David Bruton #30 of the Denver Broncos reacts against the Indianapolis Colts during a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile...Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Jake Ballard / Springboro ‘06 / EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: Jake Ballard #85 of the New York Giants runs for yards after the catch against Sean Weatherspoon #56 of the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild...Nick Laham/Getty Images
Matt Light / Greenville ‘96 / DENVER - OCTOBER 11: Offensive tackle Matt Light #72 of the New England Patriots prepares for pass protection against the Denver Broncos during NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile...Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
A.J. Hawk / Centerville ‘02 / In this Sept. 20, 2009, file photo, Green Bay Packers' A.J. Hawk looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Hawk has spent...Mike Roemer/AP
Will Allen / Wayne ‘99 / Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Will Allen, the former Ohio State and Wayne standout. Contributed photoContributed photo
Troy Evans / Lakota ‘96 / NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: Troy Evans #54 of the New Orleans Saints reacts in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans,...Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Jeff Hartings / St. Henry ‘91 / Pittsburgh Steelers center Jeff Hartings (64) gets set to snap the ball to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the AFC championship football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday...JACK DEMPSEY/AP
Keith Byars / Roth ‘82 / 26 Jan 1997: Running back Keith Byars of the New England Patriots moves the ball during Super Bowl XXXI against the Green Bay Packers at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Packers...Rick Stewart/Getty Images
Brad Lamb / Springboro ‘86 / 31 Jan 1993: Wide receiver Brad Lamb (center) of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the Super Bowl XXVII game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California...Rick Stewart/Getty Images
Jim Lachey / St. Henry ‘81 / 6 Oct 1991: Offensive lineman Jim Lachey of the Washington Redskins blocks a Chicago Bears player during a game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Redskins won the game, 20-7...Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Roland James / Greeneview '76 / Played defensive back for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX. Photo courtesy of the New England PatriotsCourtesy of the New England Patr/Courtesy of the New England Patr
Freddie Benavides (left) (2000)Staff
Donnie Scott (2001-03; 2007-08)Chris Stewart/Staff
Alonzo Powell (2004-05)BILL REINKE/Staff
Billy Gardner, Jr. (2006)Jim Witmer/Staff
Todd Benzinger (2009-10)Chris Stewart/Staff
Delino DeShields (2011-12)Jan Underwood/Staff
Jose Nieves (2013-15) Chris Stewart/Staff
 Dick Schofield (2016)MARC PENDLETON / STAFF
Luis Bolivar (2017)MARC PENDLETON / STAFF
At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.
At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.
At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.Breaking News Team
At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.Breaking News Team
Though health problems kept them from joining President Donald Trump’s inauguration, former President George H.
Nation & World
Former President George H.W. Bush was 'fired up' for Super Bowl coin toss!
Flyers
Forward from Czech Republic commits to Dayton
Fairborn
Second WSU presidential candidate also from Wisconsin
President Donald Trump has made his pick for the Super Bowl, and he believes the New England Patriots will defeat the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Houston.
Nation & World
Trump picks Patriots over Falcons for Super Bowl win
A barbecue restaurant owner shot one of two suspected robbers Saturday night, police said. The owner of J&S Bar B Que was closing up around 10:50 p.
Nation & World
Barbecue restaurant owner guns down suspected robber
Local
RECAP: 7 big Dayton-area stories from last week