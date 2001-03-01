PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2017

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: A general view of the field during the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas...

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: A general view of the field during the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas...

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Fans stand for the national anthem during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Fans stand for the national anthem during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Luke Bryan performs onstage during the Super Bowl LI Pregame Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Luke Bryan performs onstage during the Super Bowl LI Pregame Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush look on during the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017...

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush look on during the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017...

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Bosher #5 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks the ball to start Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Bosher #5 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks the ball to start Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty...

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty...

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty...

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty...

Dayton's Charles Cooke and Scoochie Smith give Joey Gruden a look after Gruden missed a 3-pointer in the final minute against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Charles Cooke and Scoochie Smith give Joey Gruden a look after Gruden missed a 3-pointer in the final minute against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

Dayton’s Joey Gruden shoots a 3-pointer against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton’s Joey Gruden shoots a 3-pointer against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski

Dayton seniors Kendall Pollard, Scoochie Smith, Charles Cooke and Kyle Davis watch from the bench during the final minutes against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton seniors Kendall Pollard, Scoochie Smith, Charles Cooke and Kyle Davis watch from the bench during the final minutes against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

Dayton players, including (left to right), Darrell Davis, Ryan Mikesell, John Crosby, Trey Landers and Sam Miller, head to the bench for a timeout during a game against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD...

Dayton players, including (left to right), Darrell Davis, Ryan Mikesell, John Crosby, Trey Landers and Sam Miller, head to the bench for a timeout during a game against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD...David Jablonski

Dayton's Kyle Davis and Kendall Pollard celebrate as Trey Landers (12) and John Crosby (15) look on in the second half against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Kyle Davis and Kendall Pollard celebrate as Trey Landers (12) and John Crosby (15) look on in the second half against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

Dayton coach Archie Miller shouts to his players during a game against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton coach Archie Miller shouts to his players during a game against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski

Dayton’s Kendall Pollard shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton’s Kendall Pollard shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski

Dayton’s Kyle Davis shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton’s Kyle Davis shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski

Dayton’s Scoochie Smith shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton’s Scoochie Smith shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski

Duquesne’s Emile Blackman dunks against Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Duquesne’s Emile Blackman dunks against Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski

Dayton’s Kendall Pollard shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton’s Kendall Pollard shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski

Dayton’s Sam Miller defends a shot against Duquesne’s Emile Blackman on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton’s Sam Miller defends a shot against Duquesne’s Emile Blackman on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski

Dayton’s Sam Miller shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton’s Sam Miller shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski

Dayton’s Scoochie Smith shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton’s Scoochie Smith shoots against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton’s Ryan Mikesell drives to the basket against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton’s Ryan Mikesell drives to the basket against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski

Dayton’s Kendall Pollard drives to the basket against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton’s Kendall Pollard drives to the basket against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski

Dayton’s Charles Cooke looks to pass against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.

Dayton’s Charles Cooke looks to pass against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at UD Arena.David Jablonski

Protester Valerie Vrmeulen, Lake Worth, shouts during a peaceful protest outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago Saturday night. President Donald Trump was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm...

Protester Valerie Vrmeulen, Lake Worth, shouts during a peaceful protest outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago Saturday night. President Donald Trump was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm...Allen Eyestone

Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the backgate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...

Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the backgate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump marched to the back gate of Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. Fireworks light...

Protesters against President Donald Trump marched to the back gate of Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. Fireworks light...Allen Eyestone

Trump supporters greet anti-Trump protesters after the march on the bridge at Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago...

Trump supporters greet anti-Trump protesters after the march on the bridge at Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago...Michael Ares

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone

Members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff Office S.W.A.T. use an armored vehicle to shield the back gate of Mar-a-Lago as protesters marched to President Donald Trump's winter home where he was attending the Red...

Members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff Office S.W.A.T. use an armored vehicle to shield the back gate of Mar-a-Lago as protesters marched to President Donald Trump's winter home where he was attending the Red...Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump cross the bridge into Palm Beach on Southern Boulevard on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)

Protesters against President Donald Trump cross the bridge into Palm Beach on Southern Boulevard on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump cross the bridge into Palm Beach on Southern Boulevard on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)

Protesters against President Donald Trump cross the bridge into Palm Beach on Southern Boulevard on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone

Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the back gate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...

Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the back gate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...Allen Eyestone

Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the back gate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...

Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the back gate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...Allen Eyestone

Meryem Talmor, West Palm Beach, watches protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House...

Meryem Talmor, West Palm Beach, watches protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House...Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump marched peacefully to the back gate of Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...

Protesters against President Donald Trump marched peacefully to the back gate of Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone

Protesters meet in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm...

Protesters meet in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm...Michael Ares

Will update. PBDN will need a print photo by 5 p.m. at the latest.

Will update. PBDN will need a print photo by 5 p.m. at the latest.Michael Ares

A man protests in front of Trump Plaza holding a sign of President Donald Trump holding a knife and the head of the Statue of Liberty with the quote "America First" in West Palm Beach as the President and his wife...

A man protests in front of Trump Plaza holding a sign of President Donald Trump holding a knife and the head of the Statue of Liberty with the quote "America First" in West Palm Beach as the President and his wife...Michael Ares

Ricardo Artalejo of Miami protests in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as the President and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares...

Ricardo Artalejo of Miami protests in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as the President and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares...Michael Ares

Rabbi Barry Silver speaks to protesters gathering outside Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4...

Rabbi Barry Silver speaks to protesters gathering outside Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4...Michael Ares

Protesters push a casket representing the "Death of Democracy" down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday...

Protesters push a casket representing the "Death of Democracy" down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday...Michael Ares

Protesters push a casket representing the "Death of Democracy" down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday...

Protesters push a casket representing the "Death of Democracy" down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday...Michael Ares

Protesters march down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach...

Protesters march down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach...Michael Ares

Protesters march down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach...

Protesters march down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach...Michael Ares

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach to attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball on Feb. 4, 2017.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach to attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball on Feb. 4, 2017.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Bonnie McElveen-Hunter is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Bonnie McElveen-Hunter is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Kathryn Vecellio is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Kathryn Vecellio is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Herme de Wyman Miro is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Herme de Wyman Miro is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Paula Butler is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Paula Butler is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Veronica Atkins is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Veronica Atkins is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Hilary Geary Ross and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross walk into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Hilary Geary Ross and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross walk into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Irvin and Robin Saltzman arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Irvin and Robin Saltzman arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Alexis Mercentes and Jasmine Horowitz arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Alexis Mercentes and Jasmine Horowitz arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Mary and Mark Freitas arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Mary and Mark Freitas arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

U.S. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Jack Frost arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

U.S. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Jack Frost arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

U.S. Congressman Brian Mast arrives at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

U.S. Congressman Brian Mast arrives at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Lois Pope, left, is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Lois Pope, left, is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Terry and Joe Mendoza arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Terry and Joe Mendoza arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Judi Richards and Carla Mann walk the red carpet at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Judi Richards and Carla Mann walk the red carpet at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Guests arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Guests arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Irene Athans and Gen. Carter Clarke arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Irene Athans and Gen. Carter Clarke arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Douglas Jencks and Carolyn Jeager arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Douglas Jencks and Carolyn Jeager arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Donald and Renee Scott walk into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Donald and Renee Scott walk into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone speak onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone speak onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone present the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for ?La La Land? to director Damien Chazelle onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone present the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for ?La La Land? to director Damien Chazelle onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar present the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Lion” to director Garth Davis onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar present the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Lion” to director Garth Davis onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Kerry Washington onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Kerry Washington onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Tina Mabry accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs for 2016 award for 'An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win' onstage during...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Tina Mabry accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs for 2016 award for 'An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win' onstage during...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Mandy Moore and actor Milo Ventimiglia onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills,...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Mandy Moore and actor Milo Ventimiglia onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills,...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Director Becky Martin accepts the plaque for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for the 'Veep' episode 'Inauguration' from actors Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Director Becky Martin accepts the plaque for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for the 'Veep' episode 'Inauguration' from actors Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Sarah Paulson (L) and Cuba Gooding Jr. onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Sarah Paulson (L) and Cuba Gooding Jr. onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Derek Cianfrance accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for 2016 plaque from actress America Ferrera onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Derek Cianfrance accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for 2016 plaque from actress America Ferrera onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex R. Hibbert onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex R. Hibbert onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actresses Jane Lynch (L) and Anna Chlumsky speak onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actresses Jane Lynch (L) and Anna Chlumsky speak onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Anna Chlumsky speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Anna Chlumsky speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Garth Davis accepts the First-Time Feature Film Plaque for “Lion” onstage from director John Singleton during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Garth Davis accepts the First-Time Feature Film Plaque for “Lion” onstage from director John Singleton during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Marie Cantin (L) accepts the Frank Capra Achievement Award from producer Gale Anne Hurd onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Marie Cantin (L) accepts the Frank Capra Achievement Award from producer Gale Anne Hurd onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Tony Hale and Kevin Nealon onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Tony Hale and Kevin Nealon onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Glenn Weiss accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2016 for 'The 70th Annual Tony Awards' from actor Kevin Nealon onstage...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Glenn Weiss accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2016 for 'The 70th Annual Tony Awards' from actor Kevin Nealon onstage...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: DGA President Paris Barclay onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: DGA President Paris Barclay onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Marie Cantin accepts the Frank Capra Achievement Award onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Marie Cantin accepts the Frank Capra Achievement Award onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Glenn Weiss recives the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2016 award for 'The 70th Annual Tony Awards' onstage during the 69th Annual...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Glenn Weiss recives the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2016 award for 'The 70th Annual Tony Awards' onstage during the 69th Annual...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Christine Lahti onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Christine Lahti onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Barry Jenkins, accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Moonlight" onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Barry Jenkins, accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Moonlight" onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Ezra Edelman accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2016 award for 'O.J.: Made in America' onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Ezra Edelman accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2016 award for 'O.J.: Made in America' onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Kenneth Lonergan (L) accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Manchester By the Sea” from actor Casey Affleck onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Kenneth Lonergan (L) accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Manchester By the Sea” from actor Casey Affleck onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Thomas Schlamme accepts the Robert B. Aldrich Award onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Thomas Schlamme accepts the Robert B. Aldrich Award onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director J. Rupert Thompson accepts the Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs for 2016 for 'American Grit, “The Finale - Over the Falls” ', onstage during...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director J. Rupert Thompson accepts the Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs for 2016 for 'American Grit, “The Finale - Over the Falls” ', onstage during...Alberto E. Rodriguez

Directors walk the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America Awards Saturday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Directors walk the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America Awards Saturday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Garth Davis attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Garth Davis attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M...Frederick M. Brown

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Denis Villeneuve (L) and Tanya Lapointe attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Denis Villeneuve (L) and Tanya Lapointe attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Frederick M. Brown

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Taylor Hackford attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Taylor Hackford attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...Frederick M. Brown

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Taylor Hackford (L) and actress Dame Helen Mirren attend the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Taylor Hackford (L) and actress Dame Helen Mirren attend the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Frederick M. Brown

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Frederick M. Brown

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director AG Rojas attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director AG Rojas attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty...Frederick M. Brown

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Kelly Fremon Craig attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Kelly Fremon Craig attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...Frederick M. Brown

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Sarah Paulson attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Sarah Paulson attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...Frederick M. Brown

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actor/director Jon Favreau attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actor/director Jon Favreau attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...Frederick M. Brown

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Damien Chazelle (R) and Producer Olivia Hamilton attend the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Damien Chazelle (R) and Producer Olivia Hamilton attend the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Frederick M. Brown

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Thomas Schlamme (L) and actress Christine Lahti attend the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Thomas Schlamme (L) and actress Christine Lahti attend the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Frederick M. Brown

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Josh Kriegman attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Josh Kriegman attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick...Frederick M. Brown

A Dayton Public Schools bus rolled after after hit by a SUV at the corner of Weaver Street and Haller Avenue. STAFF PHOTO

A Dayton Public Schools bus rolled after after hit by a SUV at the corner of Weaver Street and Haller Avenue. STAFF PHOTOSTAFF PHOTO

A man who was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital for a drug-related incident on Saturday, Jan. 28, ran out of the emergency room, stole a Sidney Fire and EMS life squad and then crashed into a pickup.

A man who was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital for a drug-related incident on Saturday, Jan. 28, ran out of the emergency room, stole a Sidney Fire and EMS life squad and then crashed into a pickup.

An urn holding the remains of Ronnie Bowers was brought to court Monday, Jan. 30, by the father of the Fairmont High School junior who died after being shot Sept. 4 near AlterFest. The elder Bowers was among those...

An urn holding the remains of Ronnie Bowers was brought to court Monday, Jan. 30, by the father of the Fairmont High School junior who died after being shot Sept. 4 near AlterFest. The elder Bowers was among those...NICK BLIZZARD / STAFF

Kettering police responded to a multiple stabbing early Thursday morning, Feb. 2. Michael A. D’Amico, 46, was arrested just after 4 a.m. after a 911 caller from Lawnwood Avenue said his son had stabbed two children...

Kettering police responded to a multiple stabbing early Thursday morning, Feb. 2. Michael A. D’Amico, 46, was arrested just after 4 a.m. after a 911 caller from Lawnwood Avenue said his son had stabbed two children...DESMOND WINTON-FINKLEA

Michael A. D’Amico, 46, was charged with three counts of felonious assault after an early-morning stabbing Thursday in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED

Michael A. D’Amico, 46, was charged with three counts of felonious assault after an early-morning stabbing Thursday in Kettering. CONTRIBUTEDContributed

A Dayton firefighter treats an injured student after a SUV and school bus collided Thursday morning. STAFF PHOTO

A Dayton firefighter treats an injured student after a SUV and school bus collided Thursday morning. STAFF PHOTOSTAFF PHOTO

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided Thursday. STAFF PHOTO

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided Thursday. STAFF PHOTOBreaking News Team

A Dayton Public Schools bus ended up on its side on Weaver St. at Denison Ave. after striking another vehicle on Thursday morning. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

A Dayton Public Schools bus ended up on its side on Weaver St. at Denison Ave. after striking another vehicle on Thursday morning. TY GREENLEES / STAFFTY GREENLEES / STAFF

On Friday, a 15-year-old was shot by two Centerville police after the youth pointed a gun at two officers walking near the police station. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

On Friday, a 15-year-old was shot by two Centerville police after the youth pointed a gun at two officers walking near the police station. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFFMARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

On Friday, a 15-year-old was shot by two Centerville police after the youth pointed a gun at two officers walking near the police station. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

On Friday, a 15-year-old was shot by two Centerville police after the youth pointed a gun at two officers walking near the police station. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFFMARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Dustin Merrick, 25, sits in court Thursday, Feb. 2 in Xenia. He and brother Bret Merrick, 24, are both accused in the Jan. 15 double homicide of William “Skip” Brown, 44, and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, outside of Yellow...

Dustin Merrick, 25, sits in court Thursday, Feb. 2 in Xenia. He and brother Bret Merrick, 24, are both accused in the Jan. 15 double homicide of William “Skip” Brown, 44, and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, outside of Yellow...TREMAYNE HOGUE / STAFF

Ely Serna was in Champaign County Juvenile Court Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, for a status hearing two weeks after he allegedly shot 16-year-old Logan Cole twice in a bathroom at West Liberty-Salem High School on Jan....

Ely Serna was in Champaign County Juvenile Court Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, for a status hearing two weeks after he allegedly shot 16-year-old Logan Cole twice in a bathroom at West Liberty-Salem High School on Jan....PARKER PERRY / STAFF

#5 - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford,...

#5 - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford,...Elsa/Getty Images

#5 - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars peforms withe the Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February...

#5 - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars peforms withe the Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February...Elsa/Getty Images

#4 - Madonna. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Singer Madonna performs with Redfoo and SkyBlu of LMFAO during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis...

#4 - Madonna. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Singer Madonna performs with Redfoo and SkyBlu of LMFAO during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis...Al Bello/Getty Images

#4 - Madonna. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Singers Madonna and Cee Lo Green perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo...

#4 - Madonna. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Singers Madonna and Cee Lo Green perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo...Joe Robbins/Getty Images

#3 - Beyonce. SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce (R) performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty...

#3 - Beyonce. SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce (R) performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty...Matt Cowan

#3 - Beyonce. SUPER STARS--SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara...

#3 - Beyonce. SUPER STARS--SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara...Ezra Shaw

#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February...

#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February...Christopher Polk

#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Musician Lenny Kravitz (L) performs onstage with recording artist Katy Perry during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University...

#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Musician Lenny Kravitz (L) performs onstage with recording artist Katy Perry during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University...Christopher Polk

#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artists Katy Perry and Missy Elliott perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix...

#2 - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artists Katy Perry and Missy Elliott perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix...Christopher Polk/Getty Images

#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Singer Janet Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the...

#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Singer Janet Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the...

#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Singers Janet Jackson and surprise guest Justin Timberlake perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between...

#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Singers Janet Jackson and surprise guest Justin Timberlake perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between...Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Rappers Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs (left) and Nelly perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New...

#1 - Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly. HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Rappers Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs (left) and Nelly perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New...

Kurt Coleman / Northmont ‘06 / CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 13: Kurt Coleman #20 of the Carolina Panthers takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Charlotte, North...

Kurt Coleman / Northmont ‘06 / CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 13: Kurt Coleman #20 of the Carolina Panthers takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Charlotte, North...HANDOUT/Getty Images

Cody Latimer / Jefferson Twp ‘11 / CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 22: Cody Latimer #14 of the Denver Broncos runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 22, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos...

Cody Latimer / Jefferson Twp ‘11 / CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 22: Cody Latimer #14 of the Denver Broncos runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 22, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos...HANDOUT/Getty Images

Josh Kline / Mason ‘08 / Mason High School grad Josh Kline has taken his game to the NFL. Photo courtesy of the New England Patriots

Josh Kline / Mason ‘08 / Mason High School grad Josh Kline has taken his game to the NFL. Photo courtesy of the New England PatriotsHANDOUT/Keith Nordstrom

David Bruton Jr. / Miamisburg ‘05 / DENVER, CO - JANUARY 11: David Bruton #30 of the Denver Broncos reacts against the Indianapolis Colts during a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile...

David Bruton Jr. / Miamisburg ‘05 / DENVER, CO - JANUARY 11: David Bruton #30 of the Denver Broncos reacts against the Indianapolis Colts during a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile...Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Jake Ballard / Springboro ‘06 / EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: Jake Ballard #85 of the New York Giants runs for yards after the catch against Sean Weatherspoon #56 of the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild...

Jake Ballard / Springboro ‘06 / EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: Jake Ballard #85 of the New York Giants runs for yards after the catch against Sean Weatherspoon #56 of the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild...Nick Laham/Getty Images

Matt Light / Greenville ‘96 / DENVER - OCTOBER 11: Offensive tackle Matt Light #72 of the New England Patriots prepares for pass protection against the Denver Broncos during NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile...

Matt Light / Greenville ‘96 / DENVER - OCTOBER 11: Offensive tackle Matt Light #72 of the New England Patriots prepares for pass protection against the Denver Broncos during NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile...Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

A.J. Hawk / Centerville ‘02 / In this Sept. 20, 2009, file photo, Green Bay Packers' A.J. Hawk looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Hawk has spent...

A.J. Hawk / Centerville ‘02 / In this Sept. 20, 2009, file photo, Green Bay Packers' A.J. Hawk looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Hawk has spent...Mike Roemer/AP

Will Allen / Wayne ‘99 / Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Will Allen, the former Ohio State and Wayne standout. Contributed photo

Will Allen / Wayne ‘99 / Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Will Allen, the former Ohio State and Wayne standout. Contributed photoContributed photo

Troy Evans / Lakota ‘96 / NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: Troy Evans #54 of the New Orleans Saints reacts in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans,...

Troy Evans / Lakota ‘96 / NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: Troy Evans #54 of the New Orleans Saints reacts in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans,...Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Jeff Hartings / St. Henry ‘91 / Pittsburgh Steelers center Jeff Hartings (64) gets set to snap the ball to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the AFC championship football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday...

Jeff Hartings / St. Henry ‘91 / Pittsburgh Steelers center Jeff Hartings (64) gets set to snap the ball to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the AFC championship football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday...JACK DEMPSEY/AP

Keith Byars / Roth ‘82 / 26 Jan 1997: Running back Keith Byars of the New England Patriots moves the ball during Super Bowl XXXI against the Green Bay Packers at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Packers...

Keith Byars / Roth ‘82 / 26 Jan 1997: Running back Keith Byars of the New England Patriots moves the ball during Super Bowl XXXI against the Green Bay Packers at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Packers...Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Brad Lamb / Springboro ‘86 / 31 Jan 1993: Wide receiver Brad Lamb (center) of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the Super Bowl XXVII game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California...

Brad Lamb / Springboro ‘86 / 31 Jan 1993: Wide receiver Brad Lamb (center) of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the Super Bowl XXVII game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California...Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Jim Lachey / St. Henry ‘81 / 6 Oct 1991: Offensive lineman Jim Lachey of the Washington Redskins blocks a Chicago Bears player during a game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Redskins won the game, 20-7...

Jim Lachey / St. Henry ‘81 / 6 Oct 1991: Offensive lineman Jim Lachey of the Washington Redskins blocks a Chicago Bears player during a game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Redskins won the game, 20-7...Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Roland James / Greeneview '76 / Played defensive back for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX. Photo courtesy of the New England Patriots

Roland James / Greeneview '76 / Played defensive back for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX. Photo courtesy of the New England PatriotsCourtesy of the New England Patr/Courtesy of the New England Patr

Freddie Benavides (left) (2000)

Freddie Benavides (left) (2000)Staff

Donnie Scott (2001-03; 2007-08)

Donnie Scott (2001-03; 2007-08)Chris Stewart/Staff

Alonzo Powell (2004-05)

Alonzo Powell (2004-05)BILL REINKE/Staff

Billy Gardner, Jr. (2006)

Billy Gardner, Jr. (2006)Jim Witmer/Staff

Todd Benzinger (2009-10)

Todd Benzinger (2009-10)Chris Stewart/Staff

Delino DeShields (2011-12)

Delino DeShields (2011-12)Jan Underwood/Staff

Jose Nieves (2013-15)

Jose Nieves (2013-15) Chris Stewart/Staff

Dick Schofield (2016)

Dick Schofield (2016)MARC PENDLETON / STAFF

Luis Bolivar (2017)

Luis Bolivar (2017)MARC PENDLETON / STAFF

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.Breaking News Team

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.

At least one person was injured after a Dayton Public School bus and SUV collided.Breaking News Team

