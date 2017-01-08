Photos: 74th annual Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Meryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Tom Hiddleston accepts the award for Best Actor - Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV for his role in "The Night Manager" onstage...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Felicity Jones (L) and Diego Luna onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, producer and director Stephen Daldry accepts the award for Best Television Series - Drama for "The Crown" onstage during the 74th Annual...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Emma Stone accepts the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in "La La Land" onstage during the...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, (L-R) presenters Sienna Miller, Ben Affleck and Zoe Saldana onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Eddie Redmayne (L) and Jessica Chastain onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Ryan Gosling accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in "La La Land" during the 74th...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Naomi Campbell (L) and Matt Bomer onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenter Annette Benning onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Amy Schumer (L) and Goldie Hawn onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Kristen Wiig (L) and Steve Carell onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, (L-R) producer Clark Spencer and directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated for "Zootopia"...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Tom Hiddleston accepts the award for Best Actor - Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV for his role in "The Night Manager" onstage...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Felicity Jones (L) and Diego Luna onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, host Jimmy Fallon onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, host Jimmy Fallon onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, creator, executive producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the series...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Aaron Taylor-Johnson accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture for his role in "Nocturnal Animals" during the...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Hugh Laurie accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series/Limited Series/TV Movie for his role in "The Night Manager" during...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Executive Producer Nina Jacobson accepts the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for ""The People...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, (L-R) Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul accept the award for Best Original Song- Motion Picture for "City of Stars" from "La...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Executive Producer Nina Jacobson accepts the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for ""The People...Handout

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Mandy Moore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Mandy Moore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actors Malcolm McDowell and Bernadette Peters attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Nina Alu (L) and singer Iggy Pop attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Riz Ahmed attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Drew Barrymore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Composers Dustin O'Halloran (L) and Hauschka attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Kristen Bell attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Ruth Negga attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Joel Edgerton attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Amy Adams (L) and Jeremy Renner attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Sylvester Stallone (2nd L), model Jennifer Flavin (C), and (L-R) 2017 Miss Golden Globe Sistine Stallon, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Sunny Pawar attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Singer/actor Justin Timberlake (L) and actress Jessica Biel attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Maisie Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Director Sam Taylor-Johnson (L) and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Michelle Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Recording artist Justin Timberlake (L) and actress Jessica Biel attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actors Annette Bening and Warren Beatty attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Casey Affleck attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) 2017 Miss Golden Globe Sistine Stallon, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly...Frazer Harrison

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Scoochie Smith, Xeyrius Williams and Ryan Mikesell, of Dayton, celebrate a victory over Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Kendall Pollard, center, and the Dayton Flyers celebrate a victory over Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Kyle Davis, Charles Cooke and Kostas Antetokounmpo, of Dayton, celebrate a victory over Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Kyle Davis, of Dayton, celebrates a victory over Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Kyle Davis, of Dayton, celebrate a victory over Rhode Island with Bucky Bockhorn on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Xeyrius Williams and Kendall Pollard, of Dayton, celebrate a victory over Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Kyle Davis, of Dayton, brings the ball up the court in the final seconds after a defensive stop against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Kendall Pollard scores with 30 seconds left against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Jack Westerfield, Jeremiah Bonsu and Joey Gruden celebrate a basket against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Scoochie Smith and Kyle Davis watch as the Flyers shoot a free throw against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Kyle Davis celebrates a late defensive stop against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's John Crosby looks for a shot against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Kendall Pollard celebrates a basket against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Scoochie Smith scores against Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Xeyrius Williams is fouled by Rhode Island's Kuran Iverson on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Rhode Island's Dan Hurley reacts to a defensive stop against Dayton on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Kyle Davis shoots against Rhode Island's Kuran Iverson on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Kendall Pollard drives against Rhode Island's Hassan Martin on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Rhode Island on Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena.Dayton's Kendall Pollard shoots against Rhode Island's Hassan Martin on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

People duck for cover on the tarmac at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

People take cover at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

A woman is taken to an ambulance at Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

People evacuate the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

People evacuate the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

This Oct. 8, 2014 file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows mass murderer Charles Manson. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

Charles Manson, circa 1986.AP Photo

Pictured: (l-r) Host Tom Snyder in an exclusive interview with convicted mass murderer Charles Manson, currently serving a life sentence in California for the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders, on June 12, 1981 (Photo...

A TV picture of American musician, cult leader and murderer Charles Manson, September 1975. The image was broadcast around the time that Manson acolyte Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme was arrested after an attempt to kill...

Charles Manson, convicted cult leader, is sullen as he is led back into the courtroom to hear the penalty he and this three female followers must pay for the Tate-LaBianca murders of August 1969. Manson and his...Bettmann

Cult lead Charles Manson, 35, told reporters, "I don't have any guilt," in a brief press conference in the courtroom on June 18, 1970, where a hearing to continue proceedings in the murder case of musician Dary...Bettmann

Charles Manson speaks with reporters as he is escorted by a deputy sheriff and his lawyer, Irving Kanarek, from a Santa Monica courthouse following a hearing in the Gary Hinman murder case in June 1970.Bettmann

Three female defendants in the Manson court case are shown, from left to right: Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten, March 29 , 1971 as they return to court to hear the penalty ending a nine-month...Anonymous

Susan Denise Atkins, (left), Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten,(right), laugh after receiving the death sentence for their part in the Tate-LaBianca killing at the order of Charles Manson.Bettmann

Charles Manson is escorted to court for preliminary hearing on December 3, 1969 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Malmin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)John Malmin

Combo image shows the five victims slain the night of Aug. 9, 1969 at the Benedict Canyon Estate of Roman Polanski. From left, Voityck Frykowski, Sharon Tate, Stephen Parent, Jay Sebring, and Abigail Folger. The...AP Photo/File

A.J. Hawk's older brother, Ryan, led Centerville to a playoff appearance when the two were both Elks.Elisabeth Heimlich

A.J. Hawk carries the ball for Centerville in the game against Springfield South in 2000.JAN UNDERWOOD

Hawk became known for his long hair later in his career.Ron Alvey/Dayton Daily News

10 Sept 05 Photo by Ron Alvey. A.J. Hawk returns an interception deep into Texas territory in a game in 2005. Hawk is being chases by Billy Pittman, of Texas. The Buckeyes eventually scored a field goal from the...Ron Alvey

Hawk seemed right at home on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.ELAINE THOMPSON/AP

ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: A.J. Hawk #50 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with his baby daughter Lennon after winning Super Bowl XLV 31-25 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cowboys Stadium on February 6,...Al Bello/Getty Images

Bengals linebacker A.J. Hawk takes the field before a game against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/StaffHANDOUT/David Jablonski/Staff

A man clears a sidewalk with a snow blower.

Snowy roads in Tipp City

Farm outside of Gratis on Ohio 122

West Alexandria Road in Madison Twp.

West Alexandria Road in Madison Twp.

Cars parked along Hamilton Avenue in Fairfield

Xenia residents deal with recent snowfall.

Salt truck long Hunter Road in Fairfield

Xenia residents deal with recent snowfall.

Xenia residents deal with recent snowfall.

A windshield covered with snow.

Snow scenes from Hamilton and Fairfield.

Snow scenes from Hamilton and Fairfield.

Salt truck on I-675.

Pedestrians make their way through downtown Dayton Thursday morning as snow falls across the Miami Valley. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Springfield residents deal with the snow fall.

Springfield residents deal with the snow fall.

Drivers manage slick roads in Xenia.

Drivers manage slick roads in Xenia.

Dayton's Kyle Davis and John Crosby leave the court after a victory against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Kendall Pollard smiles after making his third 3-pointer against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Sam Miller blocks a shot against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Kyle Davis scores against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Sam Miller smiles on the bench during a game against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

St. Bonaventure’s Mark Schmidt reacts to a call during a game against Dayton on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's John Crosby smiles after scoring and drawing a foul against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's John Crosby looks for a shot against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Scoochie Smith defends St. Bonaventure’s Jaylen Adams on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

St. Bonaventure’s Matt Mobley and Jaylen Adams celebrate a basket against Dayton on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Kyle Davis passes against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Ryan Mikesell shoots and is fouled against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Kyle Davis smiles after a basket against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Ryan Mikesell shoots and is fouled against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against St. Bonaventure on Jan. 3, 2017.Dayton's Darrell Davis drives against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Archie Miller watches the action against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Kendall Pollard looks for a shot against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, cleaned up in 2016, earning an estimated $64.5 million from the upcoming "Fast & Furious 8" and "Central Intelligence." He is the highest paid actor on Forbes annual list...Aaron Davidson/Getty

Jackie Chan was the second highest wage earner at $61million with most of his earnings coming from film projects you’ve probably never heard of in China. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Matt Damon earned his millions, $55 million in 2016, largely from the success of 2015’s "The Martian," according to Forbes. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tom Cruise ranked fourth on Forbes’ top-paid actor list, earning $53 million in 2016. The second installment of the very successful "Jack Reacher" film franchise “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” was released in 2016...Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Johnny Depp rounds out the top 5 highest-paid actors, making $48 million in 2016. He earned major millions for the latest installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean, reportedly an eight-figure payday, and the box...Mark Davis/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is the world’s top-earning female actress, making $46 million in 2016. Almost half of that was her take from the recently released film “Passengers.” Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ben Affleck cleaned up in 2016 playing Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The movie made $870 million in worldwide profits. Affleck took home a cool $43 million for the year. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Vin Diesel made $35 million in 2016, mostly from upfront payments on the latest franchise installment of “Fast & Furious 8” and a sequel to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” both due out in 2017. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy made $33 million in 2016, including a reported eight-figure payout for the remake of “Ghostbusters.” She also starred in the movie “The Boss” and still earns a paycheck from her TV series “Mike...Mark Davis/Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of the Bollywood box office, earning $33 million in 2016. He is India’s top-rated actor and also cashes in on numerous product endorsements.Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Ohio State players wait to take the field against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett leaves the field after a loss against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Ohio State players, including J.T. Barrett and Billy Price, sing “Carmen Ohio” after a loss against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Ohio State players, including Malik Hooker, front, react after a loss against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Ohio State’s Robert Landers arrives at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Ohio State defensive linemen, led by coach Larry Johnson, arrive at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

A young fan takes a photo of himself while holding up the flag during the national anthem before Ohio State played Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz...

Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett throws a pass against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Ohio State’s Parris Campbell returns a kickoff against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Ohio State’s Chris Worley tries to knock down a pass by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Ohio State’s Billy Price gives J.T. Barrett a lift after he was sacked by Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Clemson celebrates a touchdown by Deshaun Watson against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Ohio State’s Raekwon McMillan tackles Clemson’s Wayne Gallman in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Clemson’s Deshaun Watson throws a touchdown pass in the first half against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Clemson players celebrate after a play against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer reacts after falling behind 24-0 against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett reacts after throwing an interception against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Ohio State’s Mike Weber carries the ball against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Clemson and coach Dabo Swinney celebrate after beating Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Clemson and coach Dabo Swinney celebrate after beating Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.