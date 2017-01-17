Jobs
Top News
Dave Chappelle speaks in Dayton against Trump’s travel ban
Countries where Trump does business are not hit by new travel restrictions
ID released in suspicious death at Miami Co. hospital
Trump’s order gets mixed reviews from Ohio lawmakers, campus leaders
Dayton
UD, WSU leaders voice support for international students, faculty
Local
Trump’s order gets mixed reviews from Ohio lawmakers, campus leaders
Oakwood HS to have counselors after recent grad’s death
Firefighters use ladder to rescue woman from Xenia Twp. fire
Countries where Trump does business are not hit by new travel restrictions...
UD, WSU leaders voice support for international students, faculty
Trump’s order gets mixed reviews from Ohio lawmakers, campus leaders
Oakwood HS to have counselors after recent grad’s death
Firefighters use ladder to rescue woman from Xenia Twp. fire
Countries where Trump does business are not hit by new travel restrictions...
Car crashes into Butler Twp. creek, trapping family inside
Portman, Kasich say immigration plan should be ‘consistent with our values’...
Middletown woman killed in second deadly alcohol-related weekend crash...
How Ohio lawmakers voted in Washington last week
Kettering sports bar expands makeover, extends shutdown
The Latest: Thousands protest traveler ban in San Francisco
UD, WSU leaders voice support for international students, faculty
Trump’s order gets mixed reviews from Ohio lawmakers, campus leaders
Oakwood HS to have counselors after recent grad’s death
Firefighters use ladder to rescue woman from Xenia Twp. fire
Countries where Trump does business are not hit by new travel restrictions...

Crime

ID released in suspicious death at Miami Co. hospital
Alcohol believed factor in crash that killed Middletown woman
Drug-related patient steals life squad, crashes in Sidney

Business

Rapid Fired Pizza to celebrate grand opening with 500 free pizzas
NEW BREWS: Georgia brewery’s beers enter Dayton market
Crossroads Consignments puts spin on estate sales

Sports

WSU rallies for win at UIC
H.S. Results for 1/28/17; Tabor scores 48, but Tipp wins in triple OT
Former Middletown High School football coach Jack Gordon dead at 85

Nation & World

Delta US flights grounded due to "automation issues"
Delta flights delayed due to computer outage
Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 years

Settlement: Contractors to pay Dayton Schools, state $900K for problem roof
Church/state violation alleged at Wright-Patt

Video

Dave Chappelle appeared at a Dayton protest on travel ban that was held outside Mike Turner's downtown office.
Dave Chappelle speaks at Dayton protest on travel ban

Investigations

 News
I-Team FactCheck: Does Trump’s Ed Secy pick owe Ohio $5.3M?

8 famous people who died on their birthdays
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Tituss Burgess attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty...Alberto E. Rodriguez
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actress Annalise Basso attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty...Alberto E. Rodriguez
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Actors Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los...Alberto E. Rodriguez
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Glen Powell attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actress Annalise Basso attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty...Dimitrios Kambouris
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Nolan Gould attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)Alberto E. Rodriguez
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Actors Samantha Isler, Viggo Mortensen, Matt Ross (back), Shree Crooks (front), Nicholas Hamilton (back), Charlie Shotwell (front), Trin Miller, George MacKay, Annalise Basso...Frazer Harrison
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actress Amanda Peet attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: TV personality/stylist Brad Goreski attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008 (Photo by Frazer...Frazer Harrison
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: TV personality Giuliana Rancic attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008 (Photo by Frazer...Frazer Harrison
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Jason George attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)Alberto E. Rodriguez
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) View of the Shrine Auditorium at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017...Charley Gallay
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Jolene Purdy attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)Alberto E. Rodriguez
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: A view of the stage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty...Dimitrios Kambouris
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors hold signs during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors hold signs during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Actress Cynthia Nixon joins protestors rallying against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
A large crowd of Reds fans came out for the annual winter caravan at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday. MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TVMIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV/MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV
Devin Mesoraco signs an autograph at the Reds winter caravan stop at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday. MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TVMIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV/MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV
Devin Mesoraco talks to the crowd at the Reds winter caravan at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday. MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TVMIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV/MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV
Dmitri Young and Marty Brennaman tell a story at the Reds winter caravan at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The former Reds slugger was one of several current and former players in town on Saturday....MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV/MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV
Reds fans getting autographs at the winter caravan stop at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday. MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TVMIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV/MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV
Dayton is always among the largest crowds for the Reds annual winter caravan and Saturday's crowd at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force certainly didn't disappoint. MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TVMIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV/MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV
Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman signs an autograph at the Reds winter caravan Saturday at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TVMIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV/MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV
The autograph session drew a large crowd at the Reds winter caravan at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday. MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TVMIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV/MIKE HARTSOCK / WHIO-TV
The scene at the Siegel Center before a game between Dayton and Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Richmond, Va.David Jablonski
Dayton coach Archie Miller, right, against Virginia Commonwealth coach Will Wade shake hands after the game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.David Jablonski
A Virginia Commonwealth fan celebrates after a victory against Dayton on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.David Jablonski
Virginia Commonwealth’s Justin Tillman celebrates after a basket in the final minutes against Dayton on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Charles Cooke dunks in the final minutes against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.David Jablonski
Virginia Commonwealth’s Mo Alie-Cox dunks against Dayton in the second half on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Kendall Pollard celebrates after a basket against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Kyle Davis celebrates after a defensive stop against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.David Jablonski
Dayton coaches Allen Griffin, Kevin Kuwik, Tom Ostrom and Archie Miller talk during a game against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.David Jablonski
Dayton's Kendall Pollard dunks against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Virginia Commonwealth coach Will Wade reacts to a foul call during the first half of a game against Dayton on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton's Charles Cooke shoots against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton's Kendall Pollard dunks against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton's Sam Miller fouls Virginia Commonwealth's Samir Doughty on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski
Dayton’s Kyle Davis and Kendall Pollard defend Virginia Commonwealth’s Ahmed Hamdy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.David Jablonski
Dayton’s Scoochie Smith brings the ball up the court against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.David Jablonski
Monroe's Sophie Sloneker puts up a shot of a group of Bellbrook defenders during their game Thursday, Jan. 26 at Monroe High School in Monroe. Bellbrook won 35-32. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Bellbrook's Kayla Paul drives to the hoop defended by Monroe's Katie Sloneker during their game Thursday, Jan. 26 at Monroe High School in Monroe. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Bellbrook's Cassidy Hofacker dribbles the ball defended by Monroe's Sophie Sloneker during their game Thursday, Jan. 26 at Monroe High School in Monroe. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Monroe girls basketball team huddles before the game. The Bellbrook girls basketball team defeated Monroe 35-32 in their game Thursday, Jan. 26 at Monroe High School in Monroe. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Mary Tyler Moore is best known for her portrayal of a young working woman in the hit television series, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which ran from 1970-1977. The show won 29 Emmys during its seven seasons.Getty Images
THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW; (from left) Mary Tyler Moore [as Mary Richards], Betty White [as Sue Ann Nivens], Gavin MacLeod [as Murray Slaughter]. Image dated 1973. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)CBS Photo Archive
TV news commentator Walter Cronkite, right, meets with actor Ted Baxter and actress Mary Tyler Moore as he makes an appearance at the "Mary Tyler Moore Show," in Los Angeles, Calif., on February 4, 1974. (AP Photo) 
Mary Tyler Moore and her weekly comedy series won five Emmy's at the 28th Annual Television Academy Awards to top all other shows for the 1975-76 season. Show regulars (left to right) Edward Asner, Betty White,...Getty Images/Archive
NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 22: Actor Ed Asner, actress Cloris Leachman, actress Betty White, actress Eileen Heckart, gossip columnist Liz Smith, TV personality Dick Cavett, actress Nancy Walker, actress Mary Tyler Moore...Ron Galella, Ltd.
HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 8: Actress Valerie Harper, Dr. Robert Levine (Mary Tyler Moore's husband), actor Morey Amsterdam, honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant and actress Mary Tyler Moore attend the Hollywood...Ron Galella, Ltd.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, actress Valerie Harper and Honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Salute to Mary Tyler Moore on September 8, 1992 at the 7021 Hollywood Boulevard...Ron Galella, Ltd.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the Seventh Annual Hill's Science Diet Winner's Circle Awards on February 5, 1993 at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)Ron Galella, Ltd.
Actor Gavin MacLeod, actress Mary Tyler Moore and actor Ed Asner attend the Museum of Television & Radio Honors David Brinkley and Mary Tyler Moore on February 9, 1995 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City...Ron Galella, Ltd.
PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 28: Actress Mary Tyler Moore and husband Dr. Robert Levine attend the 40th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on August 28, 1988 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by...Ron Galella, Ltd.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at The Shubert Theater November 4, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)Getty Images
LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 16: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends "A Celebration of Caring" celebrity fashion show and luncheon at the Universal Hilton & Towers on November, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Ticket sales...Robert Mora
Actress Mary Tyler Moore Waves To The Crowd Next To The Statue Honoring Her May 8, 2002 In Minneapolis, Mn. The Statue Depicts Moore Tossing Her Tam (Hat) From The Opening Credits Of The 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'...Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 2: (L to R) Actors Carl Reiner, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie and Larry Mathews from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" accept their Legend Award during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium...Kevin Winter
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 7: Actress Mary Tyler Moore receives the Groundbreaking Show Award on stage at the 2nd Annual TV Land Awards held on March 7, 2004 at The Hollywood Palladium, in Hollywood, California. (Photo...Kevin Winter
SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 19: Actress Mary Tyler Moore presents onstage at the 2006 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)Getty Images
NEW YORK - JULY 11: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 11th Annual Broadway Barks in Shubert Theatre on July 11, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)Astrid Stawiarz
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Dick Van Dyke (L) presents the Life Achievement Award to actress Mary Tyler Moore onstage during the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January...Kevin Winter
Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper & Betty White Back Together - Katie Couric visits the set of "Hot in Cleveland" for an exclusive reunion with the cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which made TV history...Rick Rowell
Lillian and Dorothy Gish, sisters who came to fame on the silver screen, had their roots in the Miami Valley. LIBRARY OF CONGRESSLibrary of Congress
Lillian Gish, right, in a scene from D.W. Griffith's 1921 silent French Revolution epic "Orphans of the Storm" CONTRIBUTEDSubmitted
Dorothy Gish, photographed circa 1920, was born in Dayton in 1898. She and her sister Lillian were stars of stage and screen. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
Dorothy Gish played "La Cavel," a Cuban dancer in the 1923 film "The Bright Shawl." LIBRARY OF CONGRESSLibrary of Congress
Lillian Gish was born in Springfield in 1893. Her acting career stretched from the silent era to the televison age. CONTRIBUTEDSubmitted
A publicity photo of Springfield native Lillian Gish in 1935. CONTRIBUTEDSubmitted
Dorothy Gish, director D.W. Griffith and Lillian Gish visit the White House in 1922. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
AUSTIN, TX - JULY 25: (L-R) Actor Chris Pine, producers Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn, actors Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges, writer Taylor Sheridan, director David Mackenzie, actor Gil Birmingham, producers Gigi Pritzker...Rick Kern
"Moonlight" stars Mahershala Ali, Shariff Earp and Duan Sanderson.epk.tv
"La La Land" stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.epk.tv
"Hacksaw Ridge" stars Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington.epk.tv
"Hidden Figures" stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae.epk.tv
"Manchester by the Sea" stars Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams.epk.tv
"Lion" stars David Wenham, Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.http://www.twcpublicity.com/
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 17: Isabelle Huppert attends the IWC Schaffhausen "Decoding the Beauty of Time" Gala Dinner during the launch of the Da Vinci Novelties from the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC...Harold Cunningham
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Ruth Negga attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Natalie Portman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Meryl Streep, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in...Kevin Winter
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Viola Davis, winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for 'Fences,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...Kevin Winter
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 04: Awardee Naomie Harris attends the 2016 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)Jamie McCarthy
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Octavia Spencer attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Michelle Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 03: Mahershala Ali attends the 2016 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Mike Coppola
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Actor Jeff Bridges participates in his hands and footprints ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater on January 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for CBS...John Sciulli
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Actor Lucas Hedges attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of MANCHESTER BY THE SEA at MOMA Celeste Bartos Theater on November 19,...Robin Marchant
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Dev Patel attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party, presented with FIJI Water, Grey Goose Vodka, Lindt Chocolate, and Moroccanoil at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...Earl Gibson III
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Michael Shannon attends the New York Premiere of Tom Ford's "Nocturnal Animals" at The Paris Theatre on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Focus...Jason Kempin
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Casey Affleck, winner of Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Manchester by the Sea,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly...Kevin Winter
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 19: Denzel Washington attends the "Fences" New York Screening at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Mike Coppola
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Actor Andrew Garfield attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Silence' at Directors Guild Of America on January 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty...Matt Winkelmeyer
Dayton's Scoochie Smith leaves the court after a victory against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Saint Louis coach Travis Ford talks to his team during a game against Dayton on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Charles Cooke tries to dunk against Saint Louis' Jalen Johnson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's John Crosby shoots against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Sam Miller dunks against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Archie Miller talks to his team during a game against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Xeyrius Williams shoots against Saint Louis' Mike Crawford on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Darrell Davis and Saint Louis' Aaron Hines lie on the ground after a collision on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Charles Cooke is fouled by Saint Louis' Davell Roby on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Scoochie Smith passes against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Charles Cooke passes against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Xeyrius Williams is fouled by Saint Louis' Austin Gillman on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Trey Landers scores against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Trey Landers scores against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff
Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for...Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Nicole Monceaux from New York City, attends the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall...Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Protesters fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles as they gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place...Jae C. Hong
Thousands of protesters fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they participate in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in...Jacqueline Larma
Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Ma., cheers as participants start marching during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington...Mary Altaffer
New York City police officers lead the demonstrators as they march across 42nd Street during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking...Mary Altaffer
Jodi Evans from Los Angeles, Calif., attends the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing...Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)Arthur Mola
A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Trump, respect migrants" during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became...Eduardo Verdugo
Images of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are carried as thousands file through the streets during the Women's March protesting the start of Donald Trump's presidency, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017...Rick Rycroft
Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights...Bikas Das
Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington...Darko Vojinovic
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)Tim Ireland
People shouts slogans during the Women's March rally in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald...Manu Fernandez
Some 200 activists of women's organizations with "Down with Trump" signs and women's rights slogans walk from the office of Prime Minister to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in support...Czarek Sokolowski
A demonstrator holds a poster outside the U.S. embassy, during a Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lisbon. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald...Armando Franca
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 21: A demonstrator with a sign saying " More Love Less Hate " makes their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March...Dean Mouhtaropoulos
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: A Woman wearing a USA flag as a headscarf attends a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January...Steffi Loos
Topics
Crews called to house fire in Trotwood
Delta Air Lines passengers who sent tweets to Delta’s account Sunday night, received a message that technical issues with the information technology system were causing delays.
Nation & World
Delta flights delayed due to computer outage
Local
Trump picking an easy target: the press
Sports
WSU rallies for win at UIC
Deputies in Union County were investigating after a family playing
Nation & World
Family playing 'Pokemon Go' finds dead man near seminary
Hundreds of people gathered at airports across the country for a second straight day, protesting President Donald Trump's executive order banning citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the United States for 90 days.
Nation & World
Hundreds gathered at Atlanta airport to protest Trump immigration order