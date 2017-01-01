Photos: Mary Tyler Moore through the years

Mary Tyler Moore is best known for her portrayal of a young working woman in the hit television series, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which ran from 1970-1977. The show won 29 Emmys during its seven seasons.

Mary Tyler Moore is best known for her portrayal of a young working woman in the hit television series, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which ran from 1970-1977. The show won 29 Emmys during its seven seasons.Getty Images

THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW; (from left) Mary Tyler Moore [as Mary Richards], Betty White [as Sue Ann Nivens], Gavin MacLeod [as Murray Slaughter]. Image dated 1973. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW; (from left) Mary Tyler Moore [as Mary Richards], Betty White [as Sue Ann Nivens], Gavin MacLeod [as Murray Slaughter]. Image dated 1973. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)CBS Photo Archive

TV news commentator Walter Cronkite, right, meets with actor Ted Baxter and actress Mary Tyler Moore as he makes an appearance at the "Mary Tyler Moore Show," in Los Angeles, Calif., on February 4, 1974. (AP Photo)

TV news commentator Walter Cronkite, right, meets with actor Ted Baxter and actress Mary Tyler Moore as he makes an appearance at the "Mary Tyler Moore Show," in Los Angeles, Calif., on February 4, 1974. (AP Photo)

Mary Tyler Moore and her weekly comedy series won five Emmy's at the 28th Annual Television Academy Awards to top all other shows for the 1975-76 season. Show regulars (left to right) Edward Asner, Betty White,...

Mary Tyler Moore and her weekly comedy series won five Emmy's at the 28th Annual Television Academy Awards to top all other shows for the 1975-76 season. Show regulars (left to right) Edward Asner, Betty White,...Getty Images/Archive

NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 22: Actor Ed Asner, actress Cloris Leachman, actress Betty White, actress Eileen Heckart, gossip columnist Liz Smith, TV personality Dick Cavett, actress Nancy Walker, actress Mary Tyler Moore...

NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 22: Actor Ed Asner, actress Cloris Leachman, actress Betty White, actress Eileen Heckart, gossip columnist Liz Smith, TV personality Dick Cavett, actress Nancy Walker, actress Mary Tyler Moore...Ron Galella, Ltd.

HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 8: Actress Valerie Harper, Dr. Robert Levine (Mary Tyler Moore's husband), actor Morey Amsterdam, honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant and actress Mary Tyler Moore attend the Hollywood...

HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 8: Actress Valerie Harper, Dr. Robert Levine (Mary Tyler Moore's husband), actor Morey Amsterdam, honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant and actress Mary Tyler Moore attend the Hollywood...Ron Galella, Ltd.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore, actress Valerie Harper and Honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Salute to Mary Tyler Moore on September 8, 1992 at the 7021 Hollywood Boulevard...

Actress Mary Tyler Moore, actress Valerie Harper and Honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Salute to Mary Tyler Moore on September 8, 1992 at the 7021 Hollywood Boulevard...Ron Galella, Ltd.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the Seventh Annual Hill's Science Diet Winner's Circle Awards on February 5, 1993 at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the Seventh Annual Hill's Science Diet Winner's Circle Awards on February 5, 1993 at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)Ron Galella, Ltd.

Actor Gavin MacLeod, actress Mary Tyler Moore and actor Ed Asner attend the Museum of Television & Radio Honors David Brinkley and Mary Tyler Moore on February 9, 1995 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City...

Actor Gavin MacLeod, actress Mary Tyler Moore and actor Ed Asner attend the Museum of Television & Radio Honors David Brinkley and Mary Tyler Moore on February 9, 1995 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City...Ron Galella, Ltd.

PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 28: Actress Mary Tyler Moore and husband Dr. Robert Levine attend the 40th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on August 28, 1988 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by...

PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 28: Actress Mary Tyler Moore and husband Dr. Robert Levine attend the 40th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on August 28, 1988 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by...Ron Galella, Ltd.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at The Shubert Theater November 4, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at The Shubert Theater November 4, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 16: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends "A Celebration of Caring" celebrity fashion show and luncheon at the Universal Hilton & Towers on November, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Ticket sales...

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 16: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends "A Celebration of Caring" celebrity fashion show and luncheon at the Universal Hilton & Towers on November, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Ticket sales...Robert Mora

Actress Mary Tyler Moore Waves To The Crowd Next To The Statue Honoring Her May 8, 2002 In Minneapolis, Mn. The Statue Depicts Moore Tossing Her Tam (Hat) From The Opening Credits Of The 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'...

Actress Mary Tyler Moore Waves To The Crowd Next To The Statue Honoring Her May 8, 2002 In Minneapolis, Mn. The Statue Depicts Moore Tossing Her Tam (Hat) From The Opening Credits Of The 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'...Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 2: (L to R) Actors Carl Reiner, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie and Larry Mathews from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" accept their Legend Award during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium...

HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 2: (L to R) Actors Carl Reiner, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie and Larry Mathews from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" accept their Legend Award during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium...Kevin Winter

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 7: Actress Mary Tyler Moore receives the Groundbreaking Show Award on stage at the 2nd Annual TV Land Awards held on March 7, 2004 at The Hollywood Palladium, in Hollywood, California. (Photo...

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 7: Actress Mary Tyler Moore receives the Groundbreaking Show Award on stage at the 2nd Annual TV Land Awards held on March 7, 2004 at The Hollywood Palladium, in Hollywood, California. (Photo...Kevin Winter

SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 19: Actress Mary Tyler Moore presents onstage at the 2006 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 19: Actress Mary Tyler Moore presents onstage at the 2006 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)Getty Images

NEW YORK - JULY 11: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 11th Annual Broadway Barks in Shubert Theatre on July 11, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - JULY 11: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 11th Annual Broadway Barks in Shubert Theatre on July 11, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)Astrid Stawiarz

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Dick Van Dyke (L) presents the Life Achievement Award to actress Mary Tyler Moore onstage during the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January...

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Dick Van Dyke (L) presents the Life Achievement Award to actress Mary Tyler Moore onstage during the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January...Kevin Winter

Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper & Betty White Back Together - Katie Couric visits the set of "Hot in Cleveland" for an exclusive reunion with the cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which made TV history...

Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper & Betty White Back Together - Katie Couric visits the set of "Hot in Cleveland" for an exclusive reunion with the cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which made TV history...Rick Rowell

First Look: the grub at Wandering Griffin

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

We check out the food at Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek.

History Extra: Dorothy and Lillian Gish

Lillian and Dorothy Gish, sisters who came to fame on the silver screen, had their roots in the Miami Valley. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

Lillian and Dorothy Gish, sisters who came to fame on the silver screen, had their roots in the Miami Valley. LIBRARY OF CONGRESSLibrary of Congress

Lillian Gish, right, in a scene from D.W. Griffith's 1921 silent French Revolution epic "Orphans of the Storm" CONTRIBUTED

Lillian Gish, right, in a scene from D.W. Griffith's 1921 silent French Revolution epic "Orphans of the Storm" CONTRIBUTEDSubmitted

Dorothy Gish, photographed circa 1920, was born in Dayton in 1898. She and her sister Lillian were stars of stage and screen. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

Dorothy Gish, photographed circa 1920, was born in Dayton in 1898. She and her sister Lillian were stars of stage and screen. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

Dorothy Gish played "La Cavel," a Cuban dancer in the 1923 film "The Bright Shawl." LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

Dorothy Gish played "La Cavel," a Cuban dancer in the 1923 film "The Bright Shawl." LIBRARY OF CONGRESSLibrary of Congress

Lillian Gish was born in Springfield in 1893. Her acting career stretched from the silent era to the televison age. CONTRIBUTED

Lillian Gish was born in Springfield in 1893. Her acting career stretched from the silent era to the televison age. CONTRIBUTEDSubmitted

A publicity photo of Springfield native Lillian Gish in 1935. CONTRIBUTED

A publicity photo of Springfield native Lillian Gish in 1935. CONTRIBUTEDSubmitted

Dorothy Gish, director D.W. Griffith and Lillian Gish visit the White House in 1922. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

Dorothy Gish, director D.W. Griffith and Lillian Gish visit the White House in 1922. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

Photos: 2017 Oscar nominees

AUSTIN, TX - JULY 25: (L-R) Actor Chris Pine, producers Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn, actors Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges, writer Taylor Sheridan, director David Mackenzie, actor Gil Birmingham, producers Gigi Pritzker...

AUSTIN, TX - JULY 25: (L-R) Actor Chris Pine, producers Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn, actors Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges, writer Taylor Sheridan, director David Mackenzie, actor Gil Birmingham, producers Gigi Pritzker...Rick Kern

"Moonlight" stars Mahershala Ali, Shariff Earp and Duan Sanderson.

"Moonlight" stars Mahershala Ali, Shariff Earp and Duan Sanderson.epk.tv

"La La Land" stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

"La La Land" stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.epk.tv

"Hacksaw Ridge" stars Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington.

"Hacksaw Ridge" stars Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington.epk.tv

"Hidden Figures" stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae.

"Hidden Figures" stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae.epk.tv

"Manchester by the Sea" stars Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams.

"Manchester by the Sea" stars Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams.epk.tv

"Lion" stars David Wenham, Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.

"Lion" stars David Wenham, Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.http://www.twcpublicity.com/

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 17: Isabelle Huppert attends the IWC Schaffhausen "Decoding the Beauty of Time" Gala Dinner during the launch of the Da Vinci Novelties from the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC...

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 17: Isabelle Huppert attends the IWC Schaffhausen "Decoding the Beauty of Time" Gala Dinner during the launch of the Da Vinci Novelties from the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC...Harold Cunningham

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Ruth Negga attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Ruth Negga attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Natalie Portman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Natalie Portman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Meryl Streep, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Meryl Streep, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in...Kevin Winter

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Viola Davis, winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for 'Fences,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Viola Davis, winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for 'Fences,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...Kevin Winter

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 04: Awardee Naomie Harris attends the 2016 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 04: Awardee Naomie Harris attends the 2016 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)Jamie McCarthy

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Octavia Spencer attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Octavia Spencer attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Frazer Harrison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Michelle Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Michelle Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty...Frazer Harrison

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 03: Mahershala Ali attends the 2016 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 03: Mahershala Ali attends the 2016 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Mike Coppola

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Actor Jeff Bridges participates in his hands and footprints ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater on January 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for CBS...

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Actor Jeff Bridges participates in his hands and footprints ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater on January 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for CBS...John Sciulli

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Actor Lucas Hedges attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of MANCHESTER BY THE SEA at MOMA Celeste Bartos Theater on November 19,...

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Actor Lucas Hedges attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of MANCHESTER BY THE SEA at MOMA Celeste Bartos Theater on November 19,...Robin Marchant

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Dev Patel attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party, presented with FIJI Water, Grey Goose Vodka, Lindt Chocolate, and Moroccanoil at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Dev Patel attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party, presented with FIJI Water, Grey Goose Vodka, Lindt Chocolate, and Moroccanoil at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...Earl Gibson III

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Michael Shannon attends the New York Premiere of Tom Ford's "Nocturnal Animals" at The Paris Theatre on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Focus...

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Michael Shannon attends the New York Premiere of Tom Ford's "Nocturnal Animals" at The Paris Theatre on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Focus...Jason Kempin

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Casey Affleck, winner of Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Manchester by the Sea,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Casey Affleck, winner of Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Manchester by the Sea,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly...Kevin Winter

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 19: Denzel Washington attends the "Fences" New York Screening at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 19: Denzel Washington attends the "Fences" New York Screening at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Mike Coppola

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Actor Andrew Garfield attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Silence' at Directors Guild Of America on January 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty...

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Actor Andrew Garfield attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Silence' at Directors Guild Of America on January 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty...Matt Winkelmeyer

15 photos for 15 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Saint Louis Billikens

Dayton's Scoochie Smith leaves the court after a victory against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Scoochie Smith leaves the court after a victory against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Saint Louis coach Travis Ford talks to his team during a game against Dayton on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Saint Louis coach Travis Ford talks to his team during a game against Dayton on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Charles Cooke tries to dunk against Saint Louis' Jalen Johnson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Charles Cooke tries to dunk against Saint Louis' Jalen Johnson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's John Crosby shoots against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's John Crosby shoots against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Sam Miller dunks against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Sam Miller dunks against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Archie Miller talks to his team during a game against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Archie Miller talks to his team during a game against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Xeyrius Williams shoots against Saint Louis' Mike Crawford on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Xeyrius Williams shoots against Saint Louis' Mike Crawford on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Darrell Davis and Saint Louis' Aaron Hines lie on the ground after a collision on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Darrell Davis and Saint Louis' Aaron Hines lie on the ground after a collision on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Charles Cooke is fouled by Saint Louis' Davell Roby on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Charles Cooke is fouled by Saint Louis' Davell Roby on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Scoochie Smith passes against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Scoochie Smith passes against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Charles Cooke passes against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Charles Cooke passes against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Xeyrius Williams is fouled by Saint Louis' Austin Gillman on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Xeyrius Williams is fouled by Saint Louis' Austin Gillman on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Trey Landers scores against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Trey Landers scores against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Trey Landers scores against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Trey Landers scores against Saint Louis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

Photos: Women march around the world

Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for...

Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for...Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Nicole Monceaux from New York City, attends the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall...

Nicole Monceaux from New York City, attends the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall...Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Protesters fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles as they gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place...

Protesters fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles as they gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place...Jae C. Hong

Thousands of protesters fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they participate in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in...

Thousands of protesters fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they participate in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in...Jacqueline Larma

Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Ma., cheers as participants start marching during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington...

Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Ma., cheers as participants start marching during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington...Mary Altaffer

New York City police officers lead the demonstrators as they march across 42nd Street during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking...

New York City police officers lead the demonstrators as they march across 42nd Street during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking...Mary Altaffer

Jodi Evans from Los Angeles, Calif., attends the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing...

Jodi Evans from Los Angeles, Calif., attends the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing...Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)Arthur Mola

A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Trump, respect migrants" during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became...

A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Trump, respect migrants" during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became...Eduardo Verdugo

Images of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are carried as thousands file through the streets during the Women's March protesting the start of Donald Trump's presidency, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017...

Images of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are carried as thousands file through the streets during the Women's March protesting the start of Donald Trump's presidency, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017...Rick Rycroft

Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights...

Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights...Bikas Das

Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington...

Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington...Darko Vojinovic

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)Tim Ireland

People shouts slogans during the Women's March rally in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald...

People shouts slogans during the Women's March rally in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald...Manu Fernandez

Some 200 activists of women's organizations with "Down with Trump" signs and women's rights slogans walk from the office of Prime Minister to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in support...

Some 200 activists of women's organizations with "Down with Trump" signs and women's rights slogans walk from the office of Prime Minister to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in support...Czarek Sokolowski

A demonstrator holds a poster outside the U.S. embassy, during a Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lisbon. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald...

A demonstrator holds a poster outside the U.S. embassy, during a Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lisbon. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald...Armando Franca

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 21: A demonstrator with a sign saying " More Love Less Hate " makes their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March...

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 21: A demonstrator with a sign saying " More Love Less Hate " makes their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March...Dean Mouhtaropoulos

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: A Woman wearing a USA flag as a headscarf attends a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January...

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: A Woman wearing a USA flag as a headscarf attends a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January...Steffi Loos

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Preble Shawnee's Kevin Ketring is defended by Carlisle's Steve Summer (44) and Justin Flor during their game Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33...

Preble Shawnee's Kevin Ketring is defended by Carlisle's Steve Summer (44) and Justin Flor during their game Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33...

Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates drives to the hoop during their game against Carlisle Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates drives to the hoop during their game against Carlisle Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Preble Shawnee's Kevin Ketring puts up a shot during their game against Carlisle Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Preble Shawnee's Kevin Ketring puts up a shot during their game against Carlisle Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Carlisle's Adam Goodpaster puts up a shot over Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates during their game Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Carlisle's Adam Goodpaster puts up a shot over Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates during their game Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: A Military Color Guard presents on stage prior prior to the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: A Military Color Guard presents on stage prior prior to the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Tim Rushlow and his Big Band perform at the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Tim Rushlow and his Big Band perform at the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Erin Boheme entertains the crowd at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Erin Boheme entertains the crowd at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Musicians peform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Musicians peform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Pelican212 performs at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Pelican212 performs at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Tony Orlando performs during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Tony Orlando performs during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Piano Guys perform at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington during the 58th presidential inauguration (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

The Piano Guys perform at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington during the 58th presidential inauguration (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Rockettes perform at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Rockettes perform at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that...

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump dance with their wives at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump dance with their wives at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Ivanka Trump dances with husband Jared Kurshner at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Ivanka Trump dances with husband Jared Kurshner at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was...

People take photos of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

People take photos of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dance with their families on stage at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dance with their families on stage at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention...

President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania dance with military personnel during the Salute to Armed Forces Ball for President Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania dance with military personnel during the Salute to Armed Forces Ball for President Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...

President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball...

President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball...

Photos: Celebrities at the inauguration of Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former president Barack Obama places his hand on his heart as Jackie Evancho sings the national anthem on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former president Barack Obama places his hand on his heart as Jackie Evancho sings the national anthem on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) First Lady-elect Melania Trump exits the plane ahead of President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his...

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) First Lady-elect Melania Trump exits the plane ahead of President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his...

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017...

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Inaugural Luncheon in the US Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is attending the luncheon along...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Inaugural Luncheon in the US Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is attending the luncheon along...

First Lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Trump signed his first legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

First Lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Trump signed his first legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters against and supporters of Donald Trump gather prior to the presidential inauguration in front of the Trump Hotel on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump is being...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters against and supporters of Donald Trump gather prior to the presidential inauguration in front of the Trump Hotel on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump is being...Tasos Katopodis

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters march dressed as mock Russians during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters march dressed as mock Russians during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...Mario Tama

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters dressed as mock Russians stand during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters dressed as mock Russians stand during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...Mario Tama

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters stand during a demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters stand during a demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald...Mario Tama

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters and supporters stand at a security checkpoint leading to the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today Trump is sworn...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters and supporters stand at a security checkpoint leading to the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today Trump is sworn...Jessica Kourkounis

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump supporters walk near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump supporters walk near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world...Spencer Platt

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt

A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Protesters chant on the National Mall during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters chant on the National Mall during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

A protester faces off with a line of riot police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A protester faces off with a line of riot police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Police officers fire pepper spray at protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police officers fire pepper spray at protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Protesters face off with police in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Protesters face off with police in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally

Police prepare to launch concussion and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Police prepare to launch concussion and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally

Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings

People take part in a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the Presidential oath...

People take part in a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the Presidential oath...Mark Humphrey

The Revs. Leanne Tigert, at microphone, and Gray Fitzgerald, wearing hat, lead a vigil in front of the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord, N.H., before President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...

The Revs. Leanne Tigert, at microphone, and Gray Fitzgerald, wearing hat, lead a vigil in front of the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord, N.H., before President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...Kathleen Ronayne

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings

Alyson Gurganus takes the oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Alyson Gurganus takes the oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings