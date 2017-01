Photos: Women march around the world

Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for...Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Photos: Women march around the world

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Photos: Women march around the world

Nicole Monceaux from New York City, attends the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Nicole Monceaux from New York City, attends the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall...Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Photos: Women march around the world

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Photos: Women march around the world

Protesters fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles as they gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Protesters fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles as they gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place...Jae C. Hong

Photos: Women march around the world

Thousands of protesters fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they participate in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Thousands of protesters fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they participate in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in...Jacqueline Larma

Photos: Women march around the world

Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Ma., cheers as participants start marching during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Ma., cheers as participants start marching during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington...Mary Altaffer

Photos: Women march around the world

New York City police officers lead the demonstrators as they march across 42nd Street during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

New York City police officers lead the demonstrators as they march across 42nd Street during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking...Mary Altaffer

Photos: Women march around the world

Jodi Evans from Los Angeles, Calif., attends the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Jodi Evans from Los Angeles, Calif., attends the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing...Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Photos: Women march around the world

Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)Arthur Mola

Photos: Women march around the world

A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Trump, respect migrants" during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Trump, respect migrants" during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became...Eduardo Verdugo

Photos: Women march around the world

Images of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are carried as thousands file through the streets during the Women's March protesting the start of Donald Trump's presidency, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Images of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are carried as thousands file through the streets during the Women's March protesting the start of Donald Trump's presidency, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017...Rick Rycroft

Photos: Women march around the world

Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights...Bikas Das

Photos: Women march around the world

Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington...Darko Vojinovic

Photos: Women march around the world

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)Tim Ireland

Photos: Women march around the world

People shouts slogans during the Women's March rally in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

People shouts slogans during the Women's March rally in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald...Manu Fernandez

Photos: Women march around the world

Some 200 activists of women's organizations with "Down with Trump" signs and women's rights slogans walk from the office of Prime Minister to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in support...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

Some 200 activists of women's organizations with "Down with Trump" signs and women's rights slogans walk from the office of Prime Minister to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in support...Czarek Sokolowski

Photos: Women march around the world

A demonstrator holds a poster outside the U.S. embassy, during a Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lisbon. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

A demonstrator holds a poster outside the U.S. embassy, during a Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lisbon. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald...Armando Franca

Photos: Women march around the world

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 21: A demonstrator with a sign saying " More Love Less Hate " makes their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 21: A demonstrator with a sign saying " More Love Less Hate " makes their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March...Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Photos: Women march around the world

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: A Woman wearing a USA flag as a headscarf attends a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-women-march-around-the-world/kYbcFHty89bVobCBHpyrhN/

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: A Woman wearing a USA flag as a headscarf attends a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January...Steffi Loos

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

Preble Shawnee's Kevin Ketring is defended by Carlisle's Steve Summer (44) and Justin Flor during their game Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

Preble Shawnee's Kevin Ketring is defended by Carlisle's Steve Summer (44) and Justin Flor during their game Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33...

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates drives to the hoop during their game against Carlisle Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates drives to the hoop during their game against Carlisle Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

Preble Shawnee's Kevin Ketring puts up a shot during their game against Carlisle Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

Preble Shawnee's Kevin Ketring puts up a shot during their game against Carlisle Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

Carlisle's Adam Goodpaster puts up a shot over Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates during their game Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

Carlisle's Adam Goodpaster puts up a shot over Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates during their game Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. The Carlisle Indians defeated the Arrows 36-33. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

PHOTOS: Carlisle-Preble Shawnee Boys Basketball

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school-basketball/photos-carlisle-preble-shawnee-boys-basketball/hjtthC5FGSfrB5Rr6eNvUM/

The Carlisle Indians defeated the Preble Shawnee Arrows 36-33 Friday, Jan. 20 at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: A Military Color Guard presents on stage prior prior to the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: A Military Color Guard presents on stage prior prior to the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Tim Rushlow and his Big Band perform at the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Tim Rushlow and his Big Band perform at the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Erin Boheme entertains the crowd at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Erin Boheme entertains the crowd at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Musicians peform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Musicians peform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Pelican212 performs at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Pelican212 performs at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Tony Orlando performs during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Tony Orlando performs during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

The Piano Guys perform at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington during the 58th presidential inauguration (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

The Piano Guys perform at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington during the 58th presidential inauguration (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Rockettes perform at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Rockettes perform at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump dance with their wives at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump dance with their wives at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Ivanka Trump dances with husband Jared Kurshner at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Ivanka Trump dances with husband Jared Kurshner at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

People take photos of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

People take photos of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dance with their families on stage at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dance with their families on stage at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania dance with military personnel during the Salute to Armed Forces Ball for President Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania dance with military personnel during the Salute to Armed Forces Ball for President Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-donald-trump-attends-inauguration-balls/Us4NG16pXH7Kxz67E33HeL/

President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball...

Photos: Celebrities at the inauguration of Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former president Barack Obama places his hand on his heart as Jackie Evancho sings the national anthem on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/entertainment/photos-celebrities-the-inauguration-donald-trump/LHv9LiakuwjsxNFOALl0vJ/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former president Barack Obama places his hand on his heart as Jackie Evancho sings the national anthem on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) First Lady-elect Melania Trump exits the plane ahead of President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) First Lady-elect Melania Trump exits the plane ahead of President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Inaugural Luncheon in the US Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is attending the luncheon along...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Inaugural Luncheon in the US Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is attending the luncheon along...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

First Lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Trump signed his first legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-melania-trump-inauguration-weekend-looks/3eRSNhcctTkR9jLMs6pgpM/

First Lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Trump signed his first legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters against and supporters of Donald Trump gather prior to the presidential inauguration in front of the Trump Hotel on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump is being...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters against and supporters of Donald Trump gather prior to the presidential inauguration in front of the Trump Hotel on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump is being...Tasos Katopodis

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters march dressed as mock Russians during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters march dressed as mock Russians during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...Mario Tama

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters dressed as mock Russians stand during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters dressed as mock Russians stand during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...Mario Tama

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters stand during a demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters stand during a demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald...Mario Tama

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters and supporters stand at a security checkpoint leading to the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today Trump is sworn...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters and supporters stand at a security checkpoint leading to the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today Trump is sworn...Jessica Kourkounis

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump supporters walk near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump supporters walk near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world...Spencer Platt

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

Protesters chant on the National Mall during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

Protesters chant on the National Mall during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

A protester faces off with a line of riot police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

A protester faces off with a line of riot police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

Police officers fire pepper spray at protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

Police officers fire pepper spray at protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

Protesters face off with police in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

Protesters face off with police in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

Police prepare to launch concussion and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

Police prepare to launch concussion and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

People take part in a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the Presidential oath...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

People take part in a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the Presidential oath...Mark Humphrey

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

The Revs. Leanne Tigert, at microphone, and Gray Fitzgerald, wearing hat, lead a vigil in front of the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord, N.H., before President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

The Revs. Leanne Tigert, at microphone, and Gray Fitzgerald, wearing hat, lead a vigil in front of the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord, N.H., before President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...Kathleen Ronayne

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

Alyson Gurganus takes the oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-activists-police-clash-donald-trump-inauguration-day/pRKLTHWg1c2JKeLe28o9vI/

Alyson Gurganus takes the oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John...Pool

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John...Pool

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United...Win McNamee

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Elect Donald Trump's children Barron Trump (L), Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Elect Donald Trump's children Barron Trump (L), Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's...Joe Raedle

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Baron Trump, son of US President-elect Donald Trump, arrives for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Baron Trump, son of US President-elect Donald Trump, arrives for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...Pool

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump shakes hands with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as his family looks on on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC....

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump shakes hands with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as his family looks on on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC....Alex Wong

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

Donal Trump Jr., wife Vanessa Trump, and their children Donald Trump III, left, and Kai Trump, right, walk out together after attending church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

Donal Trump Jr., wife Vanessa Trump, and their children Donald Trump III, left, and Kai Trump, right, walk out together after attending church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in...Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, right, and Vanessa Trump arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, right, and Vanessa Trump arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald...Win McNamee

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for the presidential inauguration of their father Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for the presidential inauguration of their father Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)Saul Loeb

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump adjusts Barron Trump's tie before the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump adjusts Barron Trump's tie before the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP...

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump's children, from left, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump arrive for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

President-elect Donald Trump's children, from left, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump arrive for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday...Matt Rourke

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States...Win McNamee

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

The children of President-elect Donald Trump arrive during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

The children of President-elect Donald Trump arrive during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Carolyn Kaster

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

Ivanka Trump carries her son Theodore Kushner, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, for her father's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national-govt--politics/photos-the-trump-family-inauguration/uPi91yEzc2FY0nEOKVYE5M/

Ivanka Trump carries her son Theodore Kushner, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, for her father's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Greg Gordon dances with his wife, Niki Gordon, during the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017....

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Greg Gordon dances with his wife, Niki Gordon, during the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017....

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Trump bottle openers on display at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Trump bottle openers on display at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Tom Broussard and Vanessa Holmes, both of Beaumont, Texas, pose for a photo at the entrance of the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Tom Broussard and Vanessa Holmes, both of Beaumont, Texas, pose for a photo at the entrance of the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon...

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Bruce Fogerty, of Dallas, and Farrah Cargile, of Dallas, are photographed at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Bruce Fogerty, of Dallas, and Farrah Cargile, of Dallas, are photographed at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday...

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

The Lil' Wranglers and Elite Wranglers, of College Station, Texas, perform at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

The Lil' Wranglers and Elite Wranglers, of College Station, Texas, perform at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday...

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Cassi Alexandra/TNSCharlotte Blakemore, 21, and Ryan Paylor, 33, from Austin, Texas, attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Cassi Alexandra/TNSCharlotte Blakemore, 21, and Ryan Paylor, 33, from Austin, Texas, attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Guests buy memorabilia during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Guests buy memorabilia during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Cassi Alexandra/TNSGuests pose with life-size cutout of President-elect Trump during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Cassi Alexandra/TNSGuests pose with life-size cutout of President-elect Trump during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Guests attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Guests attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Guests attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Guests attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow. (Photo...

Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls

A reveler poses at the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/photos-black-tie-boots-presidential-inaugural-balls/0lsjKzk0ozwZ3QhHhFkg6H/

A reveler poses at the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States tomorrow...

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Dayton's Xeyrius Williams celebrates a victory against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Dayton's Xeyrius Williams celebrates a victory against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Dayton’s Scoochie Smith shakes hands with Richmond’s ShawnDre’ Jones after the game on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Dayton’s Scoochie Smith shakes hands with Richmond’s ShawnDre’ Jones after the game on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Dayton’s Charles Cooke falls onto the scorers table after chasing a loose ball against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Dayton’s Charles Cooke falls onto the scorers table after chasing a loose ball against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Dayton fans cheer during a game against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Dayton fans cheer during a game against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Dayton’s Kyle Davis, Jeremiah Bonsu and Joey Gruden smile during a game against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Dayton’s Kyle Davis, Jeremiah Bonsu and Joey Gruden smile during a game against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Richmond’s Chris Mooney protests a call during a game against Dayton on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Richmond’s Chris Mooney protests a call during a game against Dayton on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Dayton's Ryan Mikesell shoots against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Dayton's Ryan Mikesell shoots against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Dayton’s Kendall Pollard scores against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Dayton’s Kendall Pollard scores against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Dayton’s John Crosby scores against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Dayton’s John Crosby scores against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski/Staff

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Dayton’s Scoochie Smith scores against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Dayton’s Scoochie Smith scores against Richmond on Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Dayton's Charles Cooke shoots against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Dayton's Charles Cooke shoots against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Dayton's Scoochie Smith shoots against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Dayton's Scoochie Smith shoots against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Richmond's T.J. Cline makes a pass against Dayton on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Richmond's T.J. Cline makes a pass against Dayton on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

14 photos for 14 wins: Dayton Flyers vs. Richmond Spiders

Dayton's Kendall Pollard celebrates after a basket against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

http://www.daytondailynews.com/events/sports/photos-for-wins-dayton-flyers-richmond-spiders/XmboarhpyJnlJEErBl2nsL/

Dayton's Kendall Pollard celebrates after a basket against Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/StaffDavid Jablonski

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Andrew Sams got a pin to win the match in the 170 pound weight class against Springboro's Joe Froehlich during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Andrew Sams got a pin to win the match in the 170 pound weight class against Springboro's Joe Froehlich during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Andrew Sams got a pin to win the match in the 170 pound weight class against Springboro's Joe Froehlich during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Andrew Sams got a pin to win the match in the 170 pound weight class against Springboro's Joe Froehlich during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Andrew Sams got a pin to win the match in the 170 pound weight class against Springboro's Joe Froehlich during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Andrew Sams got a pin to win the match in the 170 pound weight class against Springboro's Joe Froehlich during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Adam Bartels got the win with a 9-2 decision in the 182 pound weight class against Springboro's Calvin Walters during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Adam Bartels got the win with a 9-2 decision in the 182 pound weight class against Springboro's Calvin Walters during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Adam Bartels got the win with a 9-2 decision in the 182 pound weight class against Springboro's Calvin Walters during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Adam Bartels got the win with a 9-2 decision in the 182 pound weight class against Springboro's Calvin Walters during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Moustapha Bah got a pin to win the match in the 106 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Gust during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Moustapha Bah got a pin to win the match in the 106 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Gust during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Moustapha Bah got a pin to win the match in the 106 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Gust during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Moustapha Bah got a pin to win the match in the 106 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Gust during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Jabari Thomas got a pin to win the match in the 120 pound weight class against Springboro's Maz Blitz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Jabari Thomas got a pin to win the match in the 120 pound weight class against Springboro's Maz Blitz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Jabari Thomas got a pin to win the match in the 120 pound weight class against Springboro's Maz Blitz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Jabari Thomas got a pin to win the match in the 120 pound weight class against Springboro's Maz Blitz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Drew Saunier got a pin to win the match in the 126 pound weight class against Fairfield's Elijah King during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Drew Saunier got a pin to win the match in the 126 pound weight class against Fairfield's Elijah King during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Drew Saunier got a pin to win the match in the 126 pound weight class against Fairfield's Elijah King during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Drew Saunier got a pin to win the match in the 126 pound weight class against Fairfield's Elijah King during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Drew Saunier got a pin to win the match in the 126 pound weight class against Fairfield's Elijah King during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Drew Saunier got a pin to win the match in the 126 pound weight class against Fairfield's Elijah King during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Scott Osbourne won by decision in the 132 pound weight class against Fairfield's Trevor Simpson during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Scott Osbourne won by decision in the 132 pound weight class against Fairfield's Trevor Simpson during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Scott Osbourne won by decision in the 132 pound weight class against Fairfield's Trevor Simpson during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Scott Osbourne won by decision in the 132 pound weight class against Fairfield's Trevor Simpson during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Scott Osbourne won by decision in the 132 pound weight class against Fairfield's Trevor Simpson during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Scott Osbourne won by decision in the 132 pound weight class against Fairfield's Trevor Simpson during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Scott Osbourne won by decision in the 132 pound weight class against Fairfield's Trevor Simpson during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Scott Osbourne won by decision in the 132 pound weight class against Fairfield's Trevor Simpson during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Will Coffield won by decision in the 138 pound weight class against Fairfield's Will Burch during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Sam Meddings won by a pin in the 145 pound weight class against Springboro's Matthew Keyser during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Sam Meddings won by a pin in the 145 pound weight class against Springboro's Matthew Keyser during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Sam Meddings won by a pin in the 145 pound weight class against Springboro's Matthew Keyser during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Sam Meddings won by a pin in the 145 pound weight class against Springboro's Matthew Keyser during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Sam Meddings won by a pin in the 145 pound weight class against Springboro's Matthew Keyser during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Sam Meddings won by a pin in the 145 pound weight class against Springboro's Matthew Keyser during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Amar Thomas won by decision in the 152 pound weight class against Springboro's Peyton Charleton during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Amar Thomas won by decision in the 152 pound weight class against Springboro's Peyton Charleton during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Amar Thomas won by decision in the 152 pound weight class against Springboro's Peyton Charleton during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Amar Thomas won by decision in the 152 pound weight class against Springboro's Peyton Charleton during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Amar Thomas won by decision in the 152 pound weight class against Springboro's Peyton Charleton during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Amar Thomas won by decision in the 152 pound weight class against Springboro's Peyton Charleton during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Connor Beerman won by pin in the 160 pound weight class against Springboro's Michael Chitsaz during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Ryleigh Beckman won by decision in the 195 pound weight class against Springboro's Wade Humphrey during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Ryleigh Beckman won by decision in the 195 pound weight class against Springboro's Wade Humphrey during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Ryleigh Beckman won by decision in the 195 pound weight class against Springboro's Wade Humphrey during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Ryleigh Beckman won by decision in the 195 pound weight class against Springboro's Wade Humphrey during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Kevin Johnson won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Brandon Brandscum during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Kevin Johnson won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Brandon Brandscum during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Kevin Johnson won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Brandon Brandscum during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Kevin Johnson won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Brandon Brandscum during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Braden Brown won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Rashaad McWilliams during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Braden Brown won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Rashaad McWilliams during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Braden Brown won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Rashaad McWilliams during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Braden Brown won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Rashaad McWilliams during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Springboro's Braden Brown won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Rashaad McWilliams during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Springboro's Braden Brown won by pin in the 220 pound weight class against Fairfield's Rashaad McWilliams during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Zach Shupp won by decision in the 113 pound weight class against Springboro's Mason Kleinberg during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Zach Shupp won by decision in the 113 pound weight class against Springboro's Mason Kleinberg during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Zach Shupp won by decision in the 113 pound weight class against Springboro's Mason Kleinberg during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Zach Shupp won by decision in the 113 pound weight class against Springboro's Mason Kleinberg during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield's Zach Shupp won by decision in the 113 pound weight class against Springboro's Mason Kleinberg during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield's Zach Shupp won by decision in the 113 pound weight class against Springboro's Mason Kleinberg during their dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. Fairfield...

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield defeated Springboro 42-24 in their wrestling dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield defeated Springboro 42-24 in their wrestling dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield defeated Springboro 42-24 in their wrestling dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield defeated Springboro 42-24 in their wrestling dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham

PHOTOS: Springboro-Fairfield Wrestling Dual

Fairfield defeated Springboro 42-24 in their wrestling dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

http://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/high-school/photos-springboro-fairfield-wrestling-dual/4BaQiPjdU5EfuPxWAZdSvN/

Fairfield defeated Springboro 42-24 in their wrestling dual Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fairfield High School Performing Arts Center in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

The Day before Donald Trump takes office

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/the-day-before-donald-trump-takes-office/r2IxKidgzEg9U59IuNejYL/

Festive the day before Donald Trump's inauguration included the Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.