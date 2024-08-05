Morning Briefing: Monday, August 5, 2024

In today’s Morning Briefing, we take an in-depth look at recent developments in the recreational marijuana industry as Ohio dispensaries get the green light to begin sales on Tuesday.

Dayton dispensary among first recreational sellers in Ohio

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

• Confirmed openings: Pure Ohio Wellness’ Dayton and London dispensaries, Dayton’s Green Releaf and Dayton’s Columbia Care dispensary will all be offering recreational sales beginning Tuesday.

• What they are saying: “We are very excited,” said Tracey McMillin, the chief operations officer of Pure Ohio Wellness. “Feels like the wait has been so long and we are more than ready.”

• On deck: Sara Hawkins, general manager of Dayton’s Guaranteed Dispensary at 1910 Wayne Ave., told this news outlet that she expects to begin recreational sales sometime this week, but likely not Tuesday.

The rules

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

So what are the rules? We got more of a look at them recently.

• Free samples? Not allowed.

• Go somewhere else to smoke: Marijuana cannot be consumed at dispensaries.

• Also not allowed: Outside music, food sales or giveaways, outside signage not approved by the state or ribbon-cuttings for locations.

• But these are OK: Playing music inside, passing out non-alcoholic drinks and putting up decorations inside.

• What comes next? The state cannabis division will need to issue all certificates of operation to dispensaries by Sept. 7.

Other types of businesses

• Who else is involved in the marijuana industry? Facilities that grow marijuana and create cannabis products are also licensed in Ohio.

• Cultivators vs processors: Cultivators operate marijuana grow facilities, while processors manufacture cannabis products like lotions, ointments, capsules, patches, edibles and oils.

• How many? Roughly 30 facilities in the state are licensed to legally grow marijuana.

What will happen to Delta-8?

• What is Delta-8 THC? Delta-8 produces a marijuana-like high. It is largely unregulated and does not go through the same sets of testing as products that will be sold by licensed recreational cannabis sellers.

• Where is it sold? In smoke shops and even gas stations across the region.

• What do state regulators want? They say it should be shut down and are calling for lawmakers to enact legislation to that end.

• What businesses are saying: They ask for regulation, not total elimination.

— “One of the biggest challenges the state will have if they decide to ban these products is black market,” said Chris Voudris, co-founder and CEO of Vapor Haus.

How businesses will regulate employees

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Many public employers are not changing their policies and still prohibit workers from consuming the drug in their free time.

• Their reason: The federal government still classifies marijuana as a controlled substance with “no medicinal value and high potential for abuse.”

• The case for allowing it: “Those who consume alcohol legally and responsibly while away from their jobs aren’t punished by their employers unless their work performance is adversely impacted,” said Paul Armentano, deputy director of NORML, a group that supports the legalization and responsible use of marijuana for adults. “Those who legally consume cannabis should be held to a similar standard.”

• Are employees allowed a say in the matter? Labor law experts say despite the legalization of recreational marijuana, employers are still free to enforce drug-free and zero-tolerance policies at work.