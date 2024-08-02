Marijuana sales start Tuesday; Dayton dispensary among first recreational sellers in Ohio

Pure Ohio Wellness’ Dayton and London dispensaries will be opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday for recreational sale.

Its two locations — 1875 Needmore Road in Dayton and 920 U.S. Route 42 in London — will be among the first in the state to sell adult-use recreational products as the state begins to pass out certificates of operation to medical marijuana dispensaries for dual-use.

“We are very excited,” said Tracey McMillin, the chief operations officer of Pure Ohio Wellness. “Feels like the wait has been so long and we are more than ready!”

Pure Ohio Wellness, which also operates a grow facility on Dayton-Springfield Road in Springfield, received certificates of operation for recreational cultivating and processing from the state earlier this summer.

Dayton’s Green Releaf, located at 3620 Germantown St., told this news outlet that it will begin recreational sales on Tuesday after receiving confirmation from the state Friday morning. The dispensary plans on extending its hours to accommodate demand. Its doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Also in Dayton, Columbia Care dispensary at 333 Wayne Ave. will open for recreational sale on Tuesday, according to retail district manager Keri Stan.

Columbia Care also has a Butler County location, located in Monroe at 300 N. Main St., that will open for recreational sales on Tuesday. The Cannabist Company oversees these two locations, as well as three others across Ohio.

“The Cannabist Company is thrilled that we have been just approved for five retail adult-use licenses and will kick off adult-use sale bright and early Tuesday morning! We can’t wait to welcome new customers while continuing to support our loyal patients. We want to extend our appreciation to the Division of Cannabis Control for its hard work and dedication in implementing this program. Congratulations to our Ohio teams, partners and industry colleagues,” said David Hart, CEO of The Cannabist Company.

After the recreational marijuana initiated statute went into effect last year, many Ohioans 21 and over have been legally growing and possessing cannabis at home. Although adults can legally possess marijuana, they have nowhere to legally buy it as of this week.

Jamie Crawford, the spokesperson for the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control, said the division intends to issue its first set of non-medical licenses on Tuesday.

“There will be no sales over the weekend. We will provide a formal announcement on Monday,” he said.

Other local dispensaries could see a beginning to recreational sales after Tuesday.

Sara Hawkins, general manager of Dayton’s Guaranteed Dispensary at 1910 Wayne Ave., told this news outlet that she expects to begin recreational sales sometime next week, but likely not Tuesday.

“We have been inspected but we have not heard about our specific date but I’m thinking it will be within a day or two,” Hawkins said, noting that the state communicated that dispensaries will be approved in batches.

Hawkins said she knew of some dispensaries that applied for dual-use licenses but are still waiting to be inspected by the state.