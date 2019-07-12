BEST OF DAYTON: 3 fries that are a cut above the rest

WINNER: FIVE GUYS

This burger chain puts equal emphasis on its fries, and it shows. These always fresh-cut fries with the skin on have been crowned Dayton’s best of two years. These “boardwalk” style fries are served piping hot and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. These fries and can be dressed up with Cajun spices if you want a little kick.

Caption Five Guys fresh-cut fries. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

1143 Brown St., Dayton | (937) 222-2325

3286 Pentagon Park Blvd., Beavercreek | 937-427-6590

1057 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville | 937-428-4897

10635 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg | 937-865-9199

Caption Penn Station hand-cut fries. CONTRIBUTED

SECOND PLACE: Penn Station

These fries have a similar vibe as the first-place winner. Fresh-cut with skin on. Crispy, fresh and delicious. Yum!

Caption Dublin Pub sells a poutine version of its pub fries, a local favorite. ALLEGRA CZERWINSKI/STAFF Credit: Allegra Czerwinski Credit: Allegra Czerwinski

THIRD PLACE: DUBLIN PUB

These fries are truly a guilty pleasure every Daytonian must experience.

Dub Pub starts with fried potato wedges covered in a blend of cheeses with chunks of Applewood bacon thrown in. But what sends this dish over the top is the borderline-addictive white wine sauce soaking into those delicious wedges. There is also a poutine version on the menu.

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822

