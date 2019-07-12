dayton-daily-news logo
BEST OF DAYTON: 3 fries that are a cut above the rest

Five Guys fries are a repeat winner in Best of Dayton Best Fries. (Source: Facebook)
Five Guys fries are a repeat winner in Best of Dayton Best Fries. (Source: Facebook)

Best of Dayton
By Dayton.com Staff
Updated July 13, 2020

Whether plain, salted or smothered in cheese, one thing is for sure — you can never have too many fries.

>>FOOD DEALS: Where to find free fries in Dayton for National Fry Day

But some are just a cut above the rest.

Here are the top three winners in the 2019 Best of Dayton contest.

>>The most unique and yumtastic French fries in Dayton

WINNER: FIVE GUYS

This burger chain puts equal emphasis on its fries, and it shows. These always fresh-cut fries with the skin on have been crowned Dayton’s best of two years. These “boardwalk” style fries are served piping hot and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. These fries and can be dressed up with Cajun spices if you want a little kick.

Five Guys fresh-cut fries. GREG LYNCH/STAFF
Five Guys fresh-cut fries. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

WANT TO GO?

1143 Brown St., Dayton | (937) 222-2325

3286 Pentagon Park Blvd., Beavercreek | 937-427-6590

1057 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville | 937-428-4897

10635 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg | 937-865-9199

Facebook | Website

Penn Station hand-cut fries. CONTRIBUTED
Penn Station hand-cut fries. CONTRIBUTED

SECOND PLACE: Penn Station

These fries have a similar vibe as the first-place winner. Fresh-cut with skin on. Crispy, fresh and delicious. Yum!

WANT TO GO?

Multiple area locations | Website | Facebook

Dublin Pub sells a poutine version of its pub fries, a local favorite. ALLEGRA CZERWINSKI/STAFF
Dublin Pub sells a poutine version of its pub fries, a local favorite. ALLEGRA CZERWINSKI/STAFF

THIRD PLACE: DUBLIN PUB

These fries are truly a guilty pleasure every Daytonian must experience.

Dub Pub starts with fried potato wedges covered in a blend of cheeses with chunks of Applewood bacon thrown in. But what sends this dish over the top is the borderline-addictive white wine sauce soaking into those delicious wedges. There is also a poutine version on the menu.

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822

Website | Facebook

>> Where to get Dayton’s favorite ooey-gooey fries

