sports newsletter

That will be at least four games, but the Buckeyes are hoping they get to play at least eight more.

In many ways, the Penn State win could be a benchmark for the Buckeyes

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Ryan Day’s team has to keep winning, but to many observers that 20-13 win last Saturday is what it was supposed to look like when this team was being formed.

The Buckeyes ran the ball when they needed to, played tough defense and got enough big plays from the passing game to beat a top five opponent on the road.

Ohio State’s head coach agreed with the notion Tuesday, but he was more interested in something less tangible.

“I think the response that we had after the interception for a touchdown, there was just a confidence level that I think had an effect on the whole entire game, really,” Day said, referring to a pick-6 that gave Penn State an early 10-0 lead and looked at the time like a potential early death blow to Ohio State’s Big Ten championship hopes.

In the next breath, Day also talked about wanting to see better blocking on the perimeter from his receivers and for quarterback Will Howard to be able to connect on the couple of deep balls that weren’t completed.

“I do think if we connected on a couple of those shots — because that still has to be a part of our game — then you feel a little bit different coming out,” Day said.

But he ultimately conceded what was surely the original point of the question.

“The combination of run-pass and play action and all that was really what we’re looking for,” Day said.

I’ve remarked in the past Day seemed to be showing a desire to be more Jim Tressel-like, and that was an episode that fit in with his potential evolution from hot young coach lighting up foes to grizzled old veteran worried about all the little things and winning the surest way.

Now what? Well, ironically…

This week’s opponent was somewhat of a thorn in predecessors’ side

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Tressel went 9-1 against Michigan, but his teams were only 6-2 against Purdue, including an overtime win in 2003.

Urban Meyer was 7-0 against the Wolverines, but a shocking 49-20 loss in West Lafayette in 2018 cost his last Ohio State team a College Football Playoff berth.

Perhaps those things were on Day’s mind Tuesday when he tried to steer the conversation back to Purdue three times in his weekly press conference.

“Their record may not say it, but they’ve been playing good football, and we’ve got to come in and play physical in this game,” Day said of the noon matchup with the 1-7 Boilermakers. “And we’ve got to continue to build on what happened last week. And that’s what today’s going to be all about in a Tuesday practice because whatever the rankings are, the ones that matter are the ones at the end of the year.”

Explore Two big changes key to Ohio State improvement

Prep playoffs continue tonight

A pair of games between GWOC teams headline the night for local teams.

Fairmont will play Wayne for a spot in the Division I, Region 2 semifinals while Springboro and Centerville are set to hook up for the second time in four weeks.

Among other games to watch: Xenia (No. 3 seed, Region 8) won a home playoff game for the first time last week and will be back at Doug Adams Stadium on Friday night against Cincinnati Harrison. The No. 6 seed Wildcats have only lost to 9-2 Clinton-Massie and 11-0 Columbus Bishop Watterson while beating four teams with winning records, including 9-2 Mount Healthy.

»RELATED: 6 takeaways from first round

In Division III, undefeated Tippecanoe will play host to an eighth-seeded St. Mary’s team that is 8-2 and has already beaten five teams with winning records.

I want to hear from you. Reach out to me directly at marcus.hartman@coxinc.com with your questions and feedback on this newsletter.