Sports newsletter

And nothing compares to this week when it comes to the Buckeyes, who are preparing to play Michigan on Saturday for the 120th time.

As I sat down to gather my thoughts earlier in the week, I hit “shuffle” on my “top songs” playlist, and my computer spit out Metallica’s version of “Turn the Page.”

That might be fitting.

Ohio State most definitely wants to start a new chapter in a rivalry it had control of not that long ago, though that is easier said than done no matter the teams’ records.

Obviously, the Buckeyes are desperate to end their three-game losing streak in the series. Not long ago, even losing at all nearly seemed impossible, but in just three years that feeling has completely flipped.

That is the nature of the rivalry, of course.

The relative stability of Ohio State winning eight in a row — let along 15 out of 16 — is unusual, though winning streaks are not.

That feeling of desperation is not unusual, either. It’s just gonna be there for any rivalry game.

And let’s be honest: Lots of ink gets spilled over stuff that doesn’t matter.

The Game — all games —comes down to what the players do when they are out there. Play calls matter. Preparation matters. Talent matters. Toughness, too, but sometimes the final result also comes down to a bounce here or there.

Even lopsided games can turn on a play or two, and sometimes close games are only close because the lesser team gets a few breaks.

Of course, I think we all know that. To a certain extent, this is all killing time until kickoff, right?

Yes, and that’s fine.

You’re now a couple minutes closer to The Game.

Leadership is a big part of these matchups

Credit: AP Credit: AP

After Jim Tressel went 9-1 against the Wolverines, Urban Meyer was 7-0 as head coach of the Buckeyes.

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh started 0-5 against the Buckeyes but won his last three, putting Ohio State coach Ryan Day in a 1-3 hole as we head into the weekend.

Harbaugh is gone, but his replacement, Sherrone Moore, outdueled Day last season as acting head coach while Harbaugh was serving a Big Ten suspension following revelations the Wolverines had a sophisticated advance scouting system in place for multiple seasons.

Day doesn’t seem to have volunteered for more attention this week, but he mentioned in an interview with WBNS TV in Columbus the experience of losing three in a row to Michigan has been very difficult on him and his family.

His veteran players, many of whom chose not to enter the NFL Draft with hopes of finally getting a win over the Wolverines, have all said this week getting a win for Day is one of their biggest motivations for Saturday.

Tall task for Centerville

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Members of any Ohio State team that beats Michigan get a gold pants jewelry charm, and Centerville coach Brent Ullery received four after being part of teams that went 4-1 against the Wolverines from 2003-07 when he was a walk-on receiver for the Buckeyes.

He’s taken some of the leadership skills he gleaned from Tressel (and no doubt his father, long-time Centerville head coach Ron Ullery) to mold the Elks into a regional championship team for the first time in more than three decades.

Does the party stop here, though? Next up is a trip to Cincinnati to take on perennial powerhouse Moeller at Princeton High School.

What do the Bengals have left?

Credit: AP Credit: AP

More than a week has passed since we saw Cincinnati’s pro football team fail to finish a comeback win at the Los Angeles Chargers (Harbaugh’s current team, ironically).

The Pittsburgh Steelers also had last Sunday off after an upset loss last Thursday in Cleveland.

How will the teams match up Sunday at Paycor Stadium?

Getting their kicker back on track would be a good start for the Bengals, but at least they got their ping-pong tables back.