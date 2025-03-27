Newsletter March 28, 2025

Overreaction Friday

Opening Day, as Reds manager Terry Francona put it, is the “biggest overreaction day of the year.”

Explore How to watch Reds games in 2025

“If we win, we’re going to the World Series. If we lose, we’re going to stink,” Francona said at Tuesday’s press conference before the Reds took the field for their final preseason training game against a group of top prospects at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

Of course, not all opening days are like Opening Day in Cincinnati.

“I was stunned,”Francona said. “Back then, it was always the first game (of the Major League Baseball season). Now it’s a home game, but it’s not necessarily the first game. They had a parade. School was out. I went to dinner that night, and somebody had my jersey on — the waitress. I was like, ‘Man, I have arrived.’ I had never seen something like that. I mean it’s a good baseball town.”

***

Regardless of what happened Thursday evening in Cincinnati, there’s no reason to panic with 161 games to go.

Playing the right way

It’s no secret Francona is a great manager – he’s likely headed to the Hall of Fame after winning multiple World Series trophies with the Boston Red Sox.

It was clear at Tuesday’s press conference that the Reds reeled in a big, big fish when they lured Francona out of retirement.

Explore Injury reshapes Reds roster before Opening Day

After hearing Francona talk for the first time in person, it was easy to see why he’s won nearly 2,000 games as an MLB manager.

Here are three my favorite takeaways from Francona’s press conference:

The Reds manager talked about his club “playing the game the right way,” which is exactly what a young team needs to mature into a winner.

“I think I try to get them to play the game right, and then if they’re true to their personalities, that’s what is important,” Francona said. “They can’t try to be something they’re not. Just be true to their personality. If you’re loud, you’re loud. If you’re quiet, you’re quiet. Don’t try to be who you’re not. But we can all play the game, you know -- if we can be kind of selfless and put our energy into trying. It’s easy when you get hits. We all see that if you’re just basing your level of contentment on the day you get hits, you’re setting yourself up for a long year, personally. And then it carries over into the team.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Francona was asked about the Reds pitching staff and if he felt like the club had what it needed to succeed. The veteran manager answered in a way that – in my opinion – winners answer that type of question.

“I don’t believe in ever saying we need this or we need that,” he said. “I think it sends a horrible message to the players. There’s been years where I’ve left Spring Training thinking, ‘Man, we are ready to go,’ and just come out of the gate like we’re in quicksand. There’s been other years where I’ve been panicked and you win eight out of nine. You never know. That’s why you fall back on playing the game right. And if we have to adjust, we adjust together, but we’ll figure things out as we always feel like, if we do it together, we’ll figure it out together.

And finally, my favorite part of the press conference came when Francona talked about the importance of doing the little things. During spring training, Francona would highlight those types of plays every day, knowing they could be the difference in tight ball games.

“I don’t think there are little plays,” Francona said. “When you leave the batter’s box, the game is just starting, and I wanted to make sure we drove that home. Everybody knows you’ve got to get hits and things like that, but playing the game when you’re not hitting or you’re not pitching, that’s what’s going to help us win games.”

1 / 41 Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz plays shortstop during the Reds' final preseason game of the year against the team's top prospects on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The game, played at Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton, was the 25th season celebration game for the Reds' High-A minor league affiliate, the Dayton Dragons. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Tuesday’s game was a hit

The atmosphere was fantastic at Day Air Ballpark as the Reds celebrated Dayton’s 25th season with their organization. More than 8,000 fans came out despite the blustery winds and drizzly rain.

I heard several people say they hope it becomes an annual event.

Dayton’s love affair with baseball makes it a no-brainer.