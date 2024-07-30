$1 million grant helps Butler Tech - Middletown Airport aviation school take off

In a joint announcement, officials said the new funding allows the project to move directly from preparation to construction of hangar-based classrooms at the Middletown Regional Airport “ensuring an immediate start and a significant impact on the workforce pipeline for the aviation industry” in the region.

Middletown airport’s centralized location in relation to Dayton’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, James M. Cox Dayton International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) situates itself as a natural hub for developing young aviation career workers to feed the growing staffing needs of these airports, said officials.

“With the increase in the need for aviation professionals, the Butler Tech Aviation Education Hangar creates a dynamic opportunity for the Middletown Airport to support the industry and increase opportunities for education in the aviation space,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.

“The Middletown Airport’s location between the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky and Dayton International airports, along with its proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, makes it ideally situated to bring industry leaders and students together to prepare the future aviation workforce,” said Nauseef.

The $15 million Butler Tech Aviation Education Hangar project at Middletown Airport represents a major step forward in addressing the growing demand for aviation professionals in the area.

Butler Tech officials said the 28,000-square-foot facility will soon begin construction and when done will house classes and state-of-the-art labs for high school students for teaching aviation skills such as aviation maintenance, engineering, and private pilot, and unmanned aircraft systems.

The Butler Tech career school system, which is the largest in Ohio, also recently learned its aviation career program has recently won Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for Air Frame and Power certification for its students, “further solidifying Butler Tech’s impact in providing top-tier aviation education and training to students in the local area.”

Jon Graft, superintendent and CEO of Butler Tech, which serves more than 18,000 high school and adult students in Butler County and northern Hamilton County’s Northwest school system, said the $1 million in new funding was key to the project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

“This OSIP grant is a crucial piece of the puzzle, allowing Butler Tech and our partners to begin immediate construction,” said Graft.

“With all this funding secured and the recent FAA approval for the Air Frame and Power certification, we can now transform the site into a hub of aviation education, providing students with hands-on learning opportunities and preparing them for high-demand careers in the aviation industry.”

The OSIP grant is pivotal, said Graft, in covering the critical initial phases of the project, including the demolition of existing structures, comprehensive site work, and the development of essential infrastructure.

“This final piece of funding means that the project is ready to transition seamlessly from preparation to construction, with an anticipated groundbreaking in October.”

The new airport school is tentatively scheduled to open in fall 2025.

And for the first time — as classes for the 2024-2025 school year open next month — Butler Tech high school sophomores will also be allowed into the college-tech credit program designed to help regional and national airports and commercial airlines fill much-needed employee and career positions.

Other partners in the $15 million project include: Butler County commissioners investing $7 million; Butler Tech with $6.5 million and the City of Middletown with $500,000.

The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati, which includes companies locating or growing in the 15-county region in southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana, is also assisting in the project.

“The City of Middletown is delighted to partner with Butler Tech to expand its presence at Middletown Regional Airport,” said Nathan Cahall, interim city manager.

“The project represents a critical investment in education and workforce development for a strategically important business sector for the region and the entire state,” said Cahall.

“With the assistance of JobsOhio, the stage is set for Middletown Regional Airport to emerge as a catalyst for workforce development and economic growth for years to come.”