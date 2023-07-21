Newsletter: Flyers ‘can’t wait for the season’

The basketball never stops for the Dayton Flyers. They just go behind closed doors during the offseason in preparation for the games everyone sees.

Fans do catch glimpses of the team in action on social media. The official UD basketball Twitter account has shared videos of some of the newcomers, most recently Buffalo transfer Isaac Jack, to introduce them to fans.

“What up, Flyer Nation,” Jack said in a video July 13. “Isaac Jack here. Can’t wait for the season. Can’t wait to compete. Let’s get it.”

Short clips followed, showing Jack dribbling two basketballs at once, lifting weights, working on post moves with coaches Jermaine Henderson and Sean Damaska, etc.

Similar videos have been shared to show Robert Morris transfer Enoch Cheeks and Merrimack transfer Javon Bennett in action. We’ve seen other clips showing various players: freshman guard Marvel Allen shooting a jumper over Kobe Elvis, who has looked healthy all summer after ending the season with a knee injury; Elvis driving the baseline and then passing to DaRon Holmes II for a dunk; Bennett throwing an alley-oop to Cheeks on a fast break; Holmes passing to Pittsburgh transfer Nate Santos for dunk, etc.

My wife Barbara and I have taught at the Ohio University High School Journalism workshop nine of the last 10 years. We had another successful experience last week, except for my injury. Shoutout to one of the students, Jimmy John Jacob, whose mom is a UD grad and Flyer fan. I told him I love Flyer fans because they have given me the opportunity to make a living watching basketball — something I’ll get to do next week with The Basketball Tournament starting again at UD Arena.

Even though I’m on the injured list, this was a good week for talking basketball. On Monday, I spoke to former Flyer Joey Gruden, of the Red Scare, about the Dayton alumni team starting practice for the TBT. It will hold an open practice for fans at 3 p.m. Sunday at UD Arena.

Thanks to Matt Farrell, of Dayton 6th, I sat down with Holmes on Tuesday to talk about his new NIL deal with White-Allen but mostly about his new teammates and the season ahead.

Then on Wednesday, I drove to Cincinnati to cover a press conference featuring Dayton coach Anthony Grant and Cincinnati coach Wes Miller about a Dec. 16 matchup between their teams. I got a one-on-one interview with Grant after the press conference while six or seven Cincinnati reporters surrounded Miller down the concourse at the Heritage Bank Center.

Holmes and Grant are optimistic about the 2023-24 Flyers.

“I think a lot of people are going to be surprised with how good this team is,” he said. “I really do. This team is very good, especially because of how fast everybody’s getting things. I didn’t expect that. I thought it’d be a lot slower.”

“I’m excited about the group,” Grant said. “I think we’ve got a really, really good group of guys. They get along really well. I think they like to compete. We’re excited about the potential that we have.”

Dayton’s schedule shaping up to be a strong one

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

I can’t remember the last time I stepped in Riverfront Coliseum — sorry the Heritage Bank Center — but I saw my first college basketball game there sometime in the late 1980s when Tony Yates was UC coach. I also saw an indoor professional soccer game there, the women’s Final Four in 1997, the Conference USA tournament in 2002, etc.

Fans immediately started complaining about the arena when I shared photos from the press conference Wednesday.

“I had heard this place was a dump, but yikes,” one wrote on Twitter.

“Is this place suitable for an NCAAB game?!” another wrote. “Maybe just have it at Kingdom Sports Center.”

The old coliseum won’t rank among the nation’s best arenas — or even Hamilton County’s — but all you need are two hoops and a court. The most important thing is Dayton and Cincinnati found a way to get together for the first time in 13 years.

UD should be ready to release its full non-conference schedule soon. With games against UC, UNLV, SMU, Northwestern, Youngstown State and whatever matchups they get in the Charleston Classic — not to mention the exhibition game against Ohio State — this could be one of Dayton’s best schedules in years.

Fast Break

Here’s other news that might interest Flyer fans:

🏀 Former Dayton forward Toumani Camara posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Phoenix Suns in their final NBA Summer League game.

🏀 The Basketball Tournament starts Wednesday with four games at UD Arena. The games started this week in other regionals. The tournament favorite, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, is Boeheim’s Army, the Syracuse team that won the championship in 2021 at UD Arena.

🏀 Earlier this month, former Flyer Obi Toppin made his first public comments since being traded from the New York Knicks to the Indiana Pacers. “I didn’t get the minutes I wanted,” Toppin said.”But now it’s a new start. I’m here in Indy. I got to work for everything I want. And I’m super excited to start.”

