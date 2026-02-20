Air Force Museum to host DARPA ‘Lift’ challenge this summer

At stake in Wright-Patterson AFB contest: $6.5M in prizes.
DARPA image.

DARPA image.
By
17 minutes ago
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host teams competing this summer to create drones that can fly and lift their way to victory.

From August 2 to 9, the museum will host the the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s “Lift Challenge,” a contest pitting engineers and researchers against each other to create new kinds of drones that can lift more weight than traditional drones.

DARPA is the world-famous research and development arm of the Pentagon, having played a role in the development of the Internet, Siri, GPS, and more.

Competitors will be expected to build a 55-pound drone (or lighter) capable of carrying four times its weight — 220 pounds or more —then fly that weight across a five-nautical-mile course outside the museum, competing for $6.5 million in prizes, as DARPA described the competition.

DARPA image.

“The competition unfolds right here in Dayton, a region with deep aviation roots and a rich history of innovation,” DARPA said in an email.

The competition officially begins Aug. 2 and runs through Aug. 9.

Public access will be limited in the first few days to competitors and event staff only.

Co-located with the contest will be Flite Fest, drawing radio control enthusiasts for do-it-yourself drone projects.

