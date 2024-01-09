Buckhorn Tavern owners die weeks apart: ‘They loved to make people happy’

The couple purchased the Buckhorn, known for its steaks, ribs and rustic environment, in 1981 because Bob had always wanted to own a restaurant and Debbie always wanted to run a business.

Prior to operating the tavern, Bob served as a Lieutenant and Naval Pilot in the US Navy doing three tours in Vietnam. He also was a maitre d’ at the Dayton Racquet Club. Debbie worked for Dayton Power and Light for 25 years.

One of their daughters, Bonnie Bauman, described her mom as the “face and heart” of the Buckhorn. Debbie talked to her staff daily up until she went to the hospital in early November. Bauman said she was a woman of great integrity and the rock of their family.

Even though Bob hadn’t been present at the tavern since having a stroke a few years ago, he made a long-lasting impression on their customers, Bauman said. He didn’t know a stranger.

“He loved to walk around and talk to everybody,” Bauman said. “He’d just sit down at a table and talk to people. They loved that.”

Both were present owners who stayed in contact with their customers until they physically couldn’t, Bauman said.

“They loved to make people happy,” she added. “It wasn’t just about making money for them. They truly wanted to make their customers happy.”

Bauman and her sister, Sheila Petry, will continue their parents’ legacy by taking over operations at the Buckhorn. They plan to bring back special events like wine tastings and themed nights that their customers, parents and staff really loved.

“I just want them to be proud,” Bauman said between tears. “I want to bring it back to what it was (before Covid).”

Bob and Debbie are both survived by their two daughters, five grandchildren, several great grandchildren and many other family members and friends.

Private graveside services were conducted for both Bob and Debbie in November. The Celebration of Life will be Jan. 21 at Buckhorn Tavern, located at 8800 Meeker Road, with an open house from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and a service from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop by and share their favorite memories, the family said.