WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Johanna Hartley, Messer Construction Co.

Answer: Networking. A friend of mine told me about the open position at Messer and encouraged me to apply. Construction is an industry I never thought I would be a part of, but here we are 2+ years later. I enjoy working for a company that is helping to build the future of Dayton.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: My personal and professional network led me to where I am today. Every job opportunity I have pursued has been through talking with the right people at the right time. My career journey, while still in its early phase, has taken me through different industries and organizations in Dayton. Each role strengthened my business and leadership skills and propelled me forward into the next opportunity.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: I feel fortunate that this is a difficult question to answer. There are many people on my board of directors, and they all have specific roles and areas of expertise. Some guided me at the beginning stages of my career, a few pushed me to take on a new role and others continue to challenge me in my current job.

I listened to a podcast years ago and took away a piece of advice as it relates to this question – When considering your board of directors, you should aim to have folks who are behind you, ahead of you and at the same level as you. This will help to build you as a well-rounded leader.

Linda Hartley, Dan McCabe, Sam Routsong, Jamie Owens, Matt Schnelle, Jill Weaver, Megan Peters, Nick Proffitt, Brooke Fornes and so many others.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: As someone who is still growing their career, I have two pieces of advice:

One, let your voice and ideas be heard. Ask to be part of meetings so that you can have a seat at the table. Be an active individual contributor. Create systems that make your organization even better and share with your team.

Two, build a network of cheerleaders. Network with leaders in your organization. These may be the individuals recommending you for a promotion one day. Connect with other professionals in your area. Dayton has many professional organizations to assist, such as the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: In all honesty I’m still figuring out what I want to be when I grow up. When I was a child, I wanted to be a teacher. As cliché as this may sound, my passion has always centered around helping others. If my career is aligned with bettering the lives of people in my community, I am a satisfied.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: In June 2024, I graduated from the prestigious Leadership Dayton program through the Dayton Chamber. I serve on the Associate Board for Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley. At the end of 2024, I will end a 6-year board commitment with South Dayton Young Professionals. I chair the Volunteerism Committee with the Dayton Chamber, and I serve on the Executive Women’s Council Committee for the Dayton Chamber.

BE FEATURED IN OUR BUSINESS SECTION

Are you a woman in business leadership or do you know one we should feature? Email details to mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com.