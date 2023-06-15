Cedarville University offering new public health certificate program

Cedarville University is offering a new certificate program in public health, targeting people from a variety of educational and professional backgrounds to address projected shortages in the health care field.

“Public health issues are complex and require an interdisciplinary approach,” said Kim Higginbotham, assistant dean and director of Cedarville’s graduate nursing programs. “Our certificate provides additional knowledge of the principles and theories to formulate strategies surrounding public health.”

A shortage of health care workers was already being anticipated before the COVID pandemic due to the age of the workforce. In 2017, the majority of the nursing workforce was close to retirement, with more than half age 50 and older, and almost 30% age 60 and older, according to the American Hospital Association.

On the physician side, the Association of American Medical Colleges said the U.S. could see an estimated shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034, including shortfalls in both primary and specialty care.

One strategy some communities are taking is investing in public health programs and initiatives to help improve the health of community members, reducing the burden on health care providers.

“Public health is a science and art that’s focused on preventing disease (and) promoting physical, mental, and social well-being in communities and populations,” said Dr. Anne Russell, an associate professor of nursing at Cedarville’s School of Nursing, which will be offering the new online 12-credit-hour graduate certificate in public health. The program is open to anyone with a bachelor’s degree. This certificate will help equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge to offer solutions to public health issues.

“It really will prepare individuals to collaborate with other disciplines to improve health outcomes for populations,” said Russell.

The program consists of four three-credit online courses required to complete the certificate — epidemiology, the foundation of global public health, global public health strategies, and contemporary issues in global public health.