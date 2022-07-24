Developer wants to build 240-unit apartment complex near Atrium Medical Center

The project would also include two acres at the northwest corner of Market Avenue and Union Road that would be reserved for commercial development, according to the plans Harden presented.

When asked if the property would be better suited for commercial use, Harden said there is not enough traffic in that area to support businesses. He said having commercial space on the first floor and raising the apartments would be too costly.

The Atticus Apartments, a gated community, would be built on 12.6 acres and include one-, two- and three-bedroom units, a recreation center, swimming pool, walking trails, dog park and bike parking, Harden told council.

Combined Shape Caption This is a drawing of what the apartments in Middletown may look like, according to the developer. SUBMITTED DRAWING Combined Shape Caption This is a drawing of what the apartments in Middletown may look like, according to the developer. SUBMITTED DRAWING

Harden didn’t know how much the apartments would rent for, but said it would be a “high dollar community.” He said the apartments with no Section 8 housing would attract professionals and medical staff from nearby medical facilities.

The apartments would feature 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters, according to Harden.

Sandy White, who lives near the proposed development, spoke in favor of the legislation during the public hearing. She reminded City Council that years ago, the developer of Austin Landing off Interstate 75 in Miami Twp., proposed building that project in Middletown, but council rejected his idea.

She called that decision “short-sighted” and said apartments should be built because “Middletown needs some nice.”