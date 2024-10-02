First Financial hosts food drive at branches beginning next week

“Addressing food insecurity in the neighborhoods we serve is an inspiring goal for us, building on our commitment to help our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “Our drives in previous years have always brought so much fun while lifting our neighbors and communities, and everyone on our team is looking forward to filling those bins to the top again this year.”

At the end of the food drive, First Financial associates will choose local organizations to receive the food for distribution into the surrounding community. Last year, First Financial Bank donated more than 6,600 food items throughout its four-state service area of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

At the end of last year, the Hamilton-founded bank’s 160-year anniversary, the First Financial Foundation provided a grant in the amount of $160,000 to the Hamilton Community Foundation, which the funds are to be awarded over the next four years to local nonprofit organizations in the city.