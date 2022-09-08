Hamilton considers tax deal for Third Eye Brewing Co. project in old Pepsi bottling plant

“To have a developer come along and take on this project was extremely gratifying,” he said.

The owners told the Journal-News in July they want to open “as soon as possible” as they’re running out of space at their location in northern Hamilton County.

“For us, there’s a lot of demand, and we don’t have a lot of supply, so as soon as we can get up and start producing in a larger production facility, the better it is for us,” co-owner Tom Collins said in July.

Gunderson said this building, once redeveloped, “will give them the opportunity to have the space to do that.”

City Council could also give the developer and brewing company more space by vacating a portion of Safe Avenue in front of the former Pepsi plant. Legislation will be presented to the board for two readings before a potential vote on Sept. 28. Hamilton Planning Commission approved vacating the property last month with several conditions.

The property is slightly larger than 4,600 square feet.

The future home of Third Eye Brewing Company in Hamilton is the only property that abuts the right-of-way in question.

Among the conditions for approval include the city retaining an easement for pedestrian and utility access. There is a 4-inch water main running through the portion of the land.