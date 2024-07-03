Indian food truck open for business in Clark County

Singh, who lives in Columbus, said his father is a chef and his extended family members also own a restaurant; that is what inspired him to venture out with Nawab.

“So far everyone has been loving it,” he said. “It has gotten so busy we can hardly keep up.”

Singh explained that Nawab means a royal title indicating a sovereign ruler often of a South Asian State, comparable to the western title of prince.

“We came up with it because it sounded nice,” Singh said.

Nawab was an instant hit with patrons who lined up to sample the menu the week of the grand opening. The food truck sold out in the first four days, forcing Singh to close on June 19 to replenish their supplies.

We are up and running! Come swing by for a dish you won’t forget! Posted by Nawab Indian Food on Thursday, June 20, 2024

Singh said popular dishes include garlic naan and tikka masala.

“Everything is fresh made. We cook everything in the food truck,” he said. “Some people want it very spicy, and some want it not-spicy at all.”

Springfield resident Jae Jenkins heard about Nawab from a post on the Clark County Food Fiends Facebook page.

“I wanted to try it because my boyfriend loves Indian food,” she said. “I was excited to show him a place he had not eaten before. We had the curry and masala. Both dishes were delicious! So flavorful. Probably one of the best Indian meals I’ve ever had.”

Jenkins said customers would find the same quality of food served by Nawab at an upscale Indian restaurant.

“The portions were generous,” she said. “We both ate when we originally ordered, and he had leftovers for two meals. We will for sure eat there on a regular basis.”

Nawab is open weekly Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.