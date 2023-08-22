Kindred Hospital Dayton to open new 46-bed inpatient behavioral health unit Sept. 1

Kindred Hospital Dayton on Tuesday unveiled a new 46-bed inpatient behavioral health unit, which will begin seeing patients Sept. 1.

The new unit, which is being housed on the third floor of Kindred Hospital Dayton’s location at 707 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., created approximately 20 new jobs. The $5 million project kicked off its planning stages in 2021, with construction starting in late 2021 and early 2022.

“We are proud to expand our building with this modern, thoughtfully designed inpatient behavioral health unit that will help meet a critical need for high-quality, compassionate behavioral health services for those in our community who are struggling the most,” said Sue Krinke, market CEO for Kindred Hospitals of Dayton and Lima.

The behavioral health unit will have a team of psychiatrists and specially trained nurses and therapists providing around-the-clock support, treatment and medication management, Kindred Hospital Dayton said. The behavioral health unit is targeted toward helping patients living with severe depression, thoughts or actions of self-harm, substance use disorders, severe mood disorders, acute psychotic disorders, and behaviorally disruptive disorders.

“In our care model, our skilled team will guide and support our patients through their initial crisis phase while helping stabilize their symptoms,” Krinke said. “We then utilize a range of daily therapy services that consider the whole person, helping place patients on a path to recovery, healing and management of day-to-day living. It’s an honor for Kindred Hospital Dayton to provide these resources to the community.”

Kindred Hospital Dayton saw a need for this type of care in both Dayton and the surrounding region, Krinke said.

“We looked at community need. Looking at a market analysis, it became very clear that there is a substantial, unmet need in our community in Dayton and maybe the 30 mile radius around Dayton proper,” Krinke said.

By providing long-term, inpatient support, they hope to improve the clinical outcomes of people who are living with untreated mental health issues, such as helping those patients get to a point where they can become employed, housed, and/or treating their substance use disorders, if applicable.

“When you think about untreated mental health conditions, a lot of times that results in unnecessary disability, substance abuse, homelessness, poor quality of life, potential for suicide, inappropriate incarcerations — our jails are full — and unemployment, and so as we serve this patient population, we’re really hoping to see positive clinical outcomes in those particular areas,” Krinke said.

Kindred Hospital Dayton is already a long-term acute care hospital with 51 beds in its main hospital, so they feel poised to provide this inpatient behavioral health treatment as well, Krinke said.

“We feel that we have a unique service to provide in that we have experience in treating such complex patients. We’re in the business and we’re in that space of treating the chronically, critically ill patient that comes to us with all of the complexities that you see in the long-term acute care side,” Krinke said.