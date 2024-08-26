Mercy Health names new VP of medical affairs

Explore Gordon Food Service offers hiring program for new Americans in Springfield

“I enjoy working with all the subspecialists in Springfield, and I feel it is the most collegial environment that I have ever worked in,” Al-Kazaz said. “The collaboration with all the ancillary departments daily to provide quality care for our patients is remarkable and really has evolved over the past few years. Mercy Health as an organization is very innovative and has a progressive philosophy that keeps me engaged, as well as optimistic about the future.”

Al-Kazaz attended high school and college in Oklahoma, holds his undergraduate degree in zoology from the University of Oklahoma, completed his MD at the Medical University of the American in the West Indies, then returned to Oklahoma to attend the University of Oklahoma for his internship and residency.

Before joining Mercy Health in 2021 as hospitalist medical director for Urbana Hospital and Springfield Regional Medical Center, he held physician positions with Ohio Health, MedOne (Grant and Riverside Hospitals) in Columbus, Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, and Weatherford Regional Hospital in Oklahoma. He is also a tri-lingual, speaking Spanish, English and Arabic.

“As a hospitalist, coordinating care with the consultants and ancillary departments to provide care gives me the most gratification,” Al-Kazaz said. “The instantaneous results that are achieved from this team effort are very self-motivating. As a leader, process improvement to facilitate patient care and improve quality is my biggest goal and what I am always striving for.”