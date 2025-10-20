Mother, daughter open dessert shop in downtown Middletown

“I got quoted an outrageous amount for my son’s seventh birthday cake,” Anecia said. “So I went to Walmart, and I made it myself.” Since then, family and friends have asked Anecia, 32, to make desserts for events, leading to Anecia and Christine to rent the 1,800-square-foot space on Central Avenue in March.

The Treat Shop’s soft opening was Oct. 9. Customers may stop in from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to grab cookies, cupcakes, cheesecake slices and cups and more. “Something as simple as a cupcake can make someone’s day,” Anecia said. One of the shop’s signature cookies, Texas Cowgirl, includes caramel, pretzels, plain Ruffles and chocolate chips. Eventually, Anecia wants to make and sell fruit pastries, which are highly popular right now. The desserts are designed to look like real fruit, filled with mousse, cake and gelatin with a crunchy outer layer. “I want to do those so, so bad. I know it takes three days, but...,” Anecia said.

Explore New metaphysical shop opens near south end of Middletown