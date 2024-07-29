‘My main goal is joy’; Oakwood business woman wants to help clients look their best, most authentic self

“A lot of people are afraid to wear colors,” said Benton, a personal stylist and color consultant.

Benton went to Columbus two years ago to go through her own color analysis, which divides people into four groups based on the seasons to help people find out what colors will look best on them.

“It was the permission slip I needed to really be my authentic self,” Benton said. “...It was the permission slip I needed to wear color.”

It was such an impactful experience for her that Benton decided she wanted to open her own studio in the Dayton region to bring this service into her community.

“It was just so eye opening, like the impact of color and how much more confident it made me feel,” Benton said.

The colors that the House of Colour uses are meant to represent 25% of all the colors in the universe, she said.

“The House of Colour color wheel is split up into four seasons, just like the seasons of the year, autumn, spring, winter and summer,” Benton said. “The colors that sort of align with each of those seasons are sort of the colors that you would see in nature, especially like in the Midwest.”

Autumn has rich, earthy, warm tone colors, she said, and spring offers bright pops of color, like with fresh grass and fresh flowers.

In the summer, there are smoky sunset colors, and then in winter, there are clear, icy colors just like fresh fallen snow, pine trees and Cardinals, she said.

When someone comes in for a color analysis, the first thing Benton does is determine if her client’s undertones are cool or warm.

“I cannot tell by looking at you if your undertones are cool or warm. They are three layers deep within our skin,” Benton said.

Benton will use a set of drapes she was trained in using to determine her clients’ undertones, which help determine which season they are.

“If they have warm undertones, we would go between autumn and spring, and if they have cool undertones, we would go between winter and summer,” Benton said.

Benton puts a specific set of these colors on them, and they look for changes in all their features.

“We’re looking for things that highlight their features. We want something that makes them look even. We want their eyes to sparkle. You want their smile to be extremely bright,” Benton said.

Even though clients come in their appointments wearing no makeup, when people are wearing the right colors, it almost feels like they already have makeup on, she said.

After determine her client’s season, Benton will help guide them on what colors are in that season, which will help them when shopping for clothing, knowing what colors to look best for an upcoming event, getting new headshots and more.

“They’re given a booklet that contains all the colors in their season, and then they can use this when they’re out shopping or purchasing things online to match into their color season,” Benton said.

Color theory can help people put together a more sustainable wardrobe, she said.

“We’re all guilty of buying something and then letting it sit in our closet with the tags on,” Benton said. “But my hope is that in knowing your best colors and your best style that you can be a really smart consumer and spend your money and invest your money in things that you love and things that you’ll continue to wear for a long time.”

The color theory experience is more than just color, though, as it builds her clients’ confidence, she said.

“My main goal is joy, and I see that so much in my clients,” Benton said.

Benton will also provide advice on jewelry, watches, glasses, and when applicable, hair and makeup based on her client’s season.

Benton’s studio is at private location in Oakwood and sessions with her are by appointment only. To book an appointment or to find out more information, call 330-309-3290 or visit https://www.houseofcolour.com/stylists/caitlin-benton-south-dayton-ohio.