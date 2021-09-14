Ohio Lt. Gov. visits Small Business Development Center in Springfield

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted paid a visit to the Small Business Development Center in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon as he talked to local economic development leaders and a newly established entrepreneur.
The SBDC has had a presence in the greater Springfield area for decades and aims to provide counseling and other assistance to those already in business or looking to establish one.
“(The SBDC in Springfield) is an amazing resource that has been right here in peoples’ backyards for almost 40 years. It doesn’t need to be a secret. We should have a waiting list, but we don’t. Free help is also good help and there is no reason not to use it,” said Rob Alexander, the center’s executive director.
Alexander noted that it is important for people in the community to realize that the SBDC is a free resource they can utilize and that it is important to get the word out regarding services that are offered.
Alexander added that it is important for business owners and budding entrepreneurs to share their stories as well as how the SBDC has helped them. He said that it is also important to have officials such as the lieutenant governor, stop by and ask questions about what they are doing.
“When other people start talking about what you are doing, people start to listen,” he said.
Husted’s visit coincided with Small Business Week, that is currently underway nationwide and is designed to showcase local businesses and the work they do in their communities.
It was Husted’s first time as lieutenant governor, visiting the Springfield SBDC.
“Everything you need to know from A to Z, you can get answers at your local small business center in Dayton and Springfield. They are there to serve small business owners and those who may want to be a small business owner some day,” Husted told reporters on Tuesday.
“If you don’t know how to form a business through the Secretary of State’s office. If you don’t know what kind of paper work you need to complete. If you don’t know how to become bankable so you can get financing, the SBDC helps you overcome all of those barriers,” Husted added.
Husted participated in a roundtable discussion that included officials with Clark State as well as Clark County native Stone Nickerson, who started running a fishing bait and convenience store in April and had utilized the help of the local SBDC.
Nickerson originally was looking to open a brick and mortar space that would offer fishing and outdoor products in downtown Springfield. He had made it to the top 5 in the Springfield SBDC’s competition Springfield Hustles last year.
However, a bait shop that had been around for nearly 30 years, located near the C.J. Brown Dam & Reservoir, came up for sale and Nickerson decided to buy it and know he is running his business.