Saica box company in Hamilton is hiring as it prepares to open

Caption Saica, which makes cardboard boxes exclusively from recycled materials, is preparing to begin manufacturing many of them in April. The company recently performed a test run at its first North American facility in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Saica, which makes cardboard boxes exclusively from recycled materials, is preparing to begin manufacturing many of them in April. The company recently performed a test run at its first North American facility in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

“As part of the test, we created a box that celebrated our company’s headquarters in Zaragoza, Spain, and our home in Hamilton, Ohio,” he said. “This was a great moment as we prepare for full production in the coming months.”

“We’re very proud of this accomplishment,” Argües said, noting testing of the factory’s equipment is continuing.

Among positions Saica now is hiring for are a human resources manager, customer service manager, two sales representatives, a customer service employee, purchasing administrator, two engineering/maintenance technicians, a quality, environmental, health and safety management system person, two forklift operators, a production planner, continuous improvement manager, and three operators.

As this media outlet reported previously, Saica already is looking at expansion, and areas in and around Hamilton are under consideration, giving employees the ability to join a growing company, Argües said. One facility Saica wants to build somewhere is a paper mill. If one were built in Hamilton, it would represent a return to the city’s paper-making past.

“We’re a global company with a singular focus: actively supporting and developing the extraordinary talent that powers our organization,” he said via email. “Join us and be part of a company with tremendous growth potential that is changing the industry. You’ll work at our brand new, state-of-the art plant here in Hamilton, joining talented individuals from across the world.”

People can apply online at https://usa.saica.com/en/vacancies.

Saica operates in four business areas: Saica Natur manages waste and environmental services; Saica Paper is sustainable and innovative leader in recycled paper for corrugated board; Saica Pack, the third largest European company in producing corrugated packaging; and Saica Flex, which makes flexible packaging.

Hamilton city government recently noted 16 companies in the city also are looking for employees, including for some high-paying jobs.

A list of the companies hiring and available positions can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2p82m97j.