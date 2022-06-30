Springfield Regional receives national honor related to stroke

The hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for efforts geared towards making sure that stroke patients receive appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, with the goal of leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

That news was announced by Mercy Health, which administers Springfield Regional as well as the Urbana Hospital. Representatives of the health network stated that stroke, which occurs when a blood vessel is either blocked by a clot or busts, is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability nationwide.