dayton-daily-news logo
X

Springfield Regional receives national honor related to stroke

Springfield Regional Medical Center

Combined ShapeCaption
Springfield Regional Medical Center

News
By Hasan Karim
1 hour ago

The Springfield Regional Medical Center recently received a national honor regarding services for stroke patients.

The hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for efforts geared towards making sure that stroke patients receive appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, with the goal of leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

ExploreChick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Springfield

That news was announced by Mercy Health, which administers Springfield Regional as well as the Urbana Hospital. Representatives of the health network stated that stroke, which occurs when a blood vessel is either blocked by a clot or busts, is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability nationwide.

They added that early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability, and speeding recovery times when it comes to stroke patients.

“This recognition exemplifies our hospital’s commitment to complete and comprehensive stroke care, and that commitment is only growing,” said Chase Collins, Director of Neurosciences at Mercy Health - Springfield.

ExploreBEST OF SPRINGFIELD: Winners in food, dining and drinking from 2021 as this year’s contest begins

“Beyond what we’re already doing to ensure quality care for our patients, (Springfield Regional) is in the process of adding various new technology so our providers have the best tools available to help them save lives and improve outcomes. From detection to treatment, we’re building a truly comprehensive neuroscience program so people living in Springfield and the surrounding areas have the best level of care available,” Collins added.

The award from the American Heart Association is given to hospital’s nationwide that can demonstrate how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients as well as follows guidelines set forth by the American Heart and American Stroke associations.

In Other News
1
Monroe council nixes spending $192K on storm water study at...
2
Air Quality Alert again today in Butler, Warren counties as summer heat...
3
Troopers: Seat belt saves couple in 4-vehicle crash in Warren County
4
Miami University tuition hike attributed to inflation and new mental...
5
UC will rename all spaces named for slave-owning co-founder McMicken

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top