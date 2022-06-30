Springfield Regional receives national honor related to stroke

The Springfield Regional Medical Center recently received a national honor regarding services for stroke patients.
The hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for efforts geared towards making sure that stroke patients receive appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, with the goal of leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
That news was announced by Mercy Health, which administers Springfield Regional as well as the Urbana Hospital. Representatives of the health network stated that stroke, which occurs when a blood vessel is either blocked by a clot or busts, is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability nationwide.
They added that early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability, and speeding recovery times when it comes to stroke patients.
“This recognition exemplifies our hospital’s commitment to complete and comprehensive stroke care, and that commitment is only growing,” said Chase Collins, Director of Neurosciences at Mercy Health - Springfield.
“Beyond what we’re already doing to ensure quality care for our patients, (Springfield Regional) is in the process of adding various new technology so our providers have the best tools available to help them save lives and improve outcomes. From detection to treatment, we’re building a truly comprehensive neuroscience program so people living in Springfield and the surrounding areas have the best level of care available,” Collins added.
The award from the American Heart Association is given to hospital’s nationwide that can demonstrate how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients as well as follows guidelines set forth by the American Heart and American Stroke associations.
