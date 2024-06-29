Tractor Supply Company to open in Oxford, bring jobs

“There’s work to be done, but city council supported it with their vote and city staff are helping to assist Tractor Supply Company,” Cropenbaker said.

Cropenbaker said the store could add up to 30 jobs not including contracting work to build the location. He said he is hopeful that customers coming from Indiana and Oxford’s surrounding townships will see what else the town can offer.

“You can make a day of it,” Cropenbaker said. “They’ll go to Tractor Supply, then they might hit up Kroger and then on their way out of town, maybe they’ll visit one of our independent restaurants you can’t find anywhere else.”

The company has hired an architectural firm and contractors who are working closely with the city according to Cropenbaker. Oxford has been in contact with TSC for more than eight months figuring out the best location and conducting traffic studies.

Current plans show TSC buying the plot, subdividing it and giving a portion back to the city to maintain access to the roads in the area. With the store sitting between Ringwood Road and Todd Road which are offset by 30 yards, Cropenbaker said the city and Butler County are looking into ways to make the intersection safer.

“We’re thinking about having some more buffers, maybe some more obvious signals to a driver that can create more elements of safety,” Cropenbaker said.

Along with an addition of signs, Cropenbaker said Butler County may think of putting a roundabout between the two roads to both slow down traffic and make the intersection safer to turn in similar to the one being put in at Ohio 732 and Stillwell Beckett Road in Oxford Twp.