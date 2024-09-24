Car shows and auto-related events planned in region

GREENE COUNTY END OF SUMMER CRUISE-IN, at Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road, Xenia. 4-7 p.m. Bring out the classic cars, trucks, bikes, and all the family, for fun with oldies music, laughter, food, friendship and more. It is free to attend and each car participants will be eligible for door prizes.

at Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road, Xenia. 4-7 p.m. Bring out the classic cars, trucks, bikes, and all the family, for fun with oldies music, laughter, food, friendship and more. It is free to attend and each car participants will be eligible for door prizes. KETTERING CRUISE-IN, at Kettering Assembly of God, 2250 E. Stroop Road, Kettering. 4-8 p.m. There will be food to purchase. For more information, call 937-620-6406. Cruise-ins through Oct. 12.

OCT. 5

FALL FEST & CAR SHOW, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 3-6 p.m. There will be trophies, dash plaques and door prizes. facebook.com/share/8o2AcXPTTybTPrpr/

OCT. 19

ONE-ROOM SCHOOL BENEFIT CAR SHOW, at Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs. Registration 10a.m. until noon. Car entry fee $10. General Admission is free. Proceeds pay for upkeep of the Advance One-Room School where 21st century children can experience living history in a 19th century school setting.

‘Motor News’

Submit events to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com and vickie.harris@coxinc.com for consideration of publication. The deadline is 10 days prior to desired date of publication or event.